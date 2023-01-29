site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Brock Purdy: Exits Sunday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Purdy was forced out of Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Eagles with a right elbow injury.
Prior to his exit, Purdy had completed both of his passing attempts for 19 yards. In his absence, Josh Johnson is handling the 49ers' QB reps.
