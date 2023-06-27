Purdy (elbow) remains on track to be ready for the start of the 2023 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Purdy underwent UCL surgery following the 2022 campaign but resumed throwing at the end of May, and all signs point to the quarterback being ready for Week 1 of 2023. The second-year quarterback is currently in Jacksonville for an offseason program and will be throwing with QB coach Will Hewlett and orthopedic specialist Tom Gormely. The 2022 Mr. Irrelevant as the final pick in the draft took the league by storm last year, completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,640 yards and a 16:3 TD:INT over the 49ers' final seven regular-season games. If healthy, Purdy is expected to sit atop the depth chart come training camp, while Sam Darnold and Trey Lance battle for the top backup gig.