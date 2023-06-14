Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Perine made an early exit from practice to have his thumb evaluated, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

After emerging as a viable backup in Cincinnati from 2020-2022 -- he tallied 4.4 YPC and an 80.9 percent catch rate -- Perine linked up with Denver this offseason on a two-year, $7.5 million contract. In the event that Javonte Williams doesn't recover from the ACL and LCL tears on his right knee by Week 1, Perine would have a prime opportunity to produce out of the Broncos backfield. First, though, Perine will need to recover from his current health concern, which Payton downplayed, in advance of training camp in late July.