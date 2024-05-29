Perine is competing for a role in Denver's backfield but could end up being a cap casualty if other running backs step up, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Perine has a non-guaranteed $3 million salary for the second season of his two-year contract. That's a reasonable number for someone who offers good pass protection and reliable hands while also playing special teams, but the Broncos could nonetheless cut/trade Perine if they feel comfortable with Jaleel McLaughlin, Blake Watson or Tyler Badie as a passing-down specialist. None of those guys can match Perine for size, blocking or experience, but they'd probably all have him beat on speed and quickness. Meanwhile, Javonte Williams and fifth-round pick Audric Estime are more likely to get playing time on early downs.