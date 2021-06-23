Minicamps are in the books and the NFL goes back into its last quiet period before the 2021 season really kicks off. We've got about five weeks until training camp begins -- and with it, the real start of the Fantasy Football season.

While you're waiting, can I make a suggestion? How about you go snag the CBS Sports/Beckett Sports Fantasy Football Draft Guide? It's on newsstands now if you want to venture into a brick and mortar establishment, or you can head here to order one now. What does it have? Well, a bunch of unique content, to start with, including my full team previews and an early-round draft road map, plus new features from Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, along with rankings, draft tiers and strategies, Dynasty rankings, and a lot more. It's great summer reading, so order now!

In today's newsletter, I'm going to catch you up on everything you need to know from last week's league-wide minicamps, with the most important notes from every team's three-day practice sessions. This is the first time teams put helmets and pads on, and it was the last organized activities until training camps officially open, so it's a key point in the offseason for players to establish themselves before position battles really kick off. There's some great information here, so make sure you read on.

But first, here's what you might have missed from the Fantasy Football Today team over the last week:

And now, here's everything you need to know from minicamps:

Minicamp reports

Quarterbacks

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 15: New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) returned to Patriots practice. The New England Patriots practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Oct. 15, 2020. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

49ers will let QB competition happen organically -- Per ESPN, coach Kyle Shanahan has said that Trey Lance's development will determine whether he gets a chance to compete with Jimmy Garoppolo . Garoppolo is the incumbent starter and has said all the right things since Lance was picked third overall, and I would bet on him starting in Week 1 at this point. But the good news is, because we know Garoppolo is, at the worst, a competent starting QB, if Lance does beat him out, that should still make us pretty excited about his potential in this offense. Lance has upside as a late-round pick, especially in 2QB leagues.

development will determine whether he gets a chance to compete with . Garoppolo is the incumbent starter and has said all the right things since Lance was picked third overall, and I would bet on him starting in Week 1 at this point. But the good news is, because we know Garoppolo is, at the worst, a competent starting QB, if Lance does beat him out, that should still make us pretty excited about his potential in this offense. Lance has upside as a late-round pick, especially in 2QB leagues. Andy Dalton is the Bears starter -- Matt Nagy has been pretty consistent about this, but obviously training camp and the preseason could change things. For now, at least, assume Justin Fields is going to start the season as Dalton's understudy, and view him as just a late-round stash in re-draft leagues. However, if he does manage to earn the starting job, Fields could be a starting Fantasy option from day one given his athleticism.

is the Bears starter -- Matt Nagy has been pretty consistent about this, but obviously training camp and the preseason could change things. For now, at least, assume is going to start the season as Dalton's understudy, and view him as just a late-round stash in re-draft leagues. However, if he does manage to earn the starting job, Fields could be a starting Fantasy option from day one given his athleticism. Cam Newton is the starter until someone beats him -- That's what Bill Belichick has been saying all along since the drafting of Mac Jones, though it does seem as if Jones played well enough in minicamp to at least make it a competition. However, as long as Newton was healthy -- he missed some time with what ended up being a minor hand injury -- he was the first QB on the field with the starters. The Athletic has a nice breakdown of how Newton and Jones performed in open practice sessions, and while it sounds like Jones has been pretty good as a passer, this offense probably works better with Newton under center, given his rushing ability. He's certainly the more interesting Fantasy option of the two and would be a fringe starter in that role.

Running backs

So which sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Josh Allen's huge season, and find out.



Wide receivers

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after the Cleveland Browns lost to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. Will Newton/Getty Images

Odell Beckham could be ready for training camp -- Just seven months removed from a torn ACL, Beckham was participating in minicamp practices on a limited basis without a brace on his surgically repaired knee. That's an incredible pace of recovery, and it seems like he'll be there in Week 1 barring some kind of setback. The question now is whether Beckham, coming off an injury, can rediscover the form that made him such a force for Fantasy in the past. He's struggled to get going in Cleveland, averaging just 7.7 yards per target while catching 55.1% of his passes from Baker Mayfield , and he was on pace for just 61 catches, 851 yards, and eight touchdowns last season. It's not a bad idea to bet on a player of Beckham's stature at his current price -- WR31 with an ADP of 76.4 -- but if his price starts to rise it'll be harder to justify.

could be ready for training camp -- Just seven months removed from a torn ACL, Beckham was participating in minicamp practices on a limited basis without a brace on his surgically repaired knee. That's an incredible pace of recovery, and it seems like he'll be there in Week 1 barring some kind of setback. The question now is whether Beckham, coming off an injury, can rediscover the form that made him such a force for Fantasy in the past. He's struggled to get going in Cleveland, averaging just 7.7 yards per target while catching 55.1% of his passes from , and he was on pace for just 61 catches, 851 yards, and eight touchdowns last season. It's not a bad idea to bet on a player of Beckham's stature at his current price -- WR31 with an ADP of 76.4 -- but if his price starts to rise it'll be harder to justify. Courtland Sutton will not open camp on the PUP list -- Sutton is also working his way back from a torn ACL, though he suffered his earlier in 2020 than Beckham did, so it's no surprise he looks ready for camp. Sutton was excellent in 2019, hauling in 72 catches for 1112 yards and six touchdowns, but we haven't really had the opportunity to see how he fits in next to Jerry Jeudy . My assumption is Sutton will be the No. 1 WR for the Broncos, but Jeudy just may be the better overall talent. Still, there's plenty of upside in this offense if the QB play is better, and Sutton is a solid target -- and he's actually going off the board behind Beckham, which seems like a mistake.

will not open camp on the PUP list -- Sutton is also working his way back from a torn ACL, though he suffered his earlier in 2020 than Beckham did, so it's no surprise he looks ready for camp. Sutton was excellent in 2019, hauling in 72 catches for 1112 yards and six touchdowns, but we haven't really had the opportunity to see how he fits in next to . My assumption is Sutton will be the No. 1 WR for the Broncos, but Jeudy just may be the better overall talent. Still, there's plenty of upside in this offense if the QB play is better, and Sutton is a solid target -- and he's actually going off the board behind Beckham, which seems like a mistake. Tee Higgins is drawing rave reviews -- Ja'Marr Chase , the Bengals top pick in the draft, has plenty of hype around him, but Higgins was drawing a ton of praise after showing up to minicamp at 220 pounds and in better shape than his rookie season. Joe Burrow saw a "big difference" in Higgins, while Callahan told reporters Higgins was "markedly more explosive" in camp. Higgins has lots of competition for targets between Chase and Tyler Boyd , but it's not out of the question he could still be the No. 1 WR coming off a rookie season that saw him finish with 67 catches, 908 yards, and six touchdowns. He's being drafted as WR27 at 64.8 overall -- around a round later than Chase -- and could join the top-20 in year two.

is drawing rave reviews -- , the Bengals top pick in the draft, has plenty of hype around him, but Higgins was drawing a ton of praise after showing up to minicamp at 220 pounds and in better shape than his rookie season. Joe Burrow saw a "big difference" in Higgins, while Callahan told reporters Higgins was "markedly more explosive" in camp. Higgins has lots of competition for targets between Chase and , but it's not out of the question he could still be the No. 1 WR coming off a rookie season that saw him finish with 67 catches, 908 yards, and six touchdowns. He's being drafted as WR27 at 64.8 overall -- around a round later than Chase -- and could join the top-20 in year two. Elijah Moore turned heads at minicamp -- "Moore was the most impressive player — offense or defense, any age — whenever he was on the field," per The Athletic's Connor Hughes. With Jamison Crowder reworking his contract and Denzel Mims working mostly with the second-team offense, Moore seems to have an inside track to a starting role for the Jets. He was the No. 34 pick in this year's draft after putting up 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns in just eight games at Ole Miss as a Junior, and he very well could be the team's No. 1 WR from day one. Moore is something of an afterthought in drafts right now -- he's WR62 in ADP at 172.8 overall -- but he's someone you should make sure you try to snag in all of your leagues with a double-digit round pick. He's fast becoming one of my favorite sleepers.

turned heads at minicamp -- "Moore was the most impressive player — offense or defense, any age — whenever he was on the field," per The Athletic's Connor Hughes. With reworking his contract and working mostly with the second-team offense, Moore seems to have an inside track to a starting role for the Jets. He was the No. 34 pick in this year's draft after putting up 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns in just eight games at Ole Miss as a Junior, and he very well could be the team's No. 1 WR from day one. Moore is something of an afterthought in drafts right now -- he's WR62 in ADP at 172.8 overall -- but he's someone you should make sure you try to snag in all of your leagues with a double-digit round pick. He's fast becoming one of my favorite sleepers. "Something clicked" for Henry Ruggs this offseason -- Not every rookie WR thrived in 2020, and Ruggs is looking to make an impact after having just 26 catches in 13 games as the first WR drafted in the class. He drew praise from QB Derek Carr for his play in minicamp: I think something clicked in his head. Just like with everybody, you play a season in the NFL, you go back and watch the tape and you're like, "Wow, I know what it takes now." And you either do it or you don't. And he's showing already that he said, "Nah, I'm going to do it." Ruggs has world-class speed, but the Raiders have to figure out how to get the most out of it. He's an intriguing sleeper heading into year two, especially if we keep getting positive reports.

this offseason -- Not every rookie WR thrived in 2020, and Ruggs is looking to make an impact after having just 26 catches in 13 games as the first WR drafted in the class. He drew praise from QB for his play in minicamp: I think something clicked in his head. Just like with everybody, you play a season in the NFL, you go back and watch the tape and you're like, "Wow, I know what it takes now." And you either do it or you don't. And he's showing already that he said, "Nah, I'm going to do it." Ruggs has world-class speed, but the Raiders have to figure out how to get the most out of it. He's an intriguing sleeper heading into year two, especially if we keep getting positive reports. Laviska Shenault is being viewed as a pure WR -- Shenault was the talk of camp from the assembled beat writers, which is a great sign after the additions of Etienne and Marvin Jones in the offseason. Shenault's unique skill set had the Jaguars lining him up in the backfield from time to time, and I would expect we'll see some of that this season, but they seem to view him as a pure WR, and he can excel in that role too.

is being viewed as a pure WR -- Shenault was the talk of camp from the assembled beat writers, which is a great sign after the additions of Etienne and in the offseason. Shenault's unique skill set had the Jaguars lining him up in the backfield from time to time, and I would expect we'll see some of that this season, but they seem to view him as a pure WR, and he can excel in that role too. Kadarius Toney worked entirely with the second-team offense -- Toney skipped voluntary workouts while working out his contract and apparently spent his time at minicamp working with the backups. That seems to suggest Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton are at the top of the depth chart, and it wouldn't be terribly surprising if that remained the case into training camp. That's not a bad top three, and Toney may be destined for more of a gadget and special teams role, at least early on as a rookie. He has some late-round appeal, but Toney isn't someone I'm necessarily making a priority even among my late-round flier group.

Tight ends