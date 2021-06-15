A Heisman Trophy winner, a Tyreek Hill clone, a 20-TD receiver, a running back prospect since high school, and a unicorn.

Those superlatives represent just a fraction of the 2021 rookie class, and none of them reference any of the quarterbacks, including the best prospect evaluated since Andrew Luck.

Rookies are always an important part of Fantasy Football, and this year's crop has some high standards to live up to, though: Justin Herbert was the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Justin Jefferson was the best of many great receivers, and James Robinson came out of nowhere to manhandle defenses and give everyone a reason to watch the Jaguars.

The thing is, the 2021 rookie class is anticipated to be even better than the 2020 version. More explosive quarterbacks, more incredible receivers, a handful of enticing running backs, and the best tight end prospect in a decade-plus. Fantasy managers should thank Ye Olde Fantasy Gods for the bounty presented before us -- it's because of these rookies that every position is a little bit deeper than it was the year prior. And because of it, drafting will be more fun than ever.

Note: Players are listed in the order of Dave Richard's 2021 PPR rankings. Player ages are as of a presumed Week 1 date of Sept. 13.

Running backs

6-1 3/8, 232, 23 years old

The first running back drafted this year, Harris immediately fills a big need for the Steelers offense. He's big, strong, sudden, and sure-handed. Best of all, he was productive: Harris totaled over 1,500 total yards and 20 total touchdowns in each of his final two seasons as the primary back for Alabama. Coach Mike Tomlin has preferred using one running back in his offense, and he should confidently lean on Harris after the rookie averaged 17.7 carries and 2.7 receptions per game since 2019. The Steelers offense sputtered last season in part because of a beleaguered offensive line -- if the team can improve on it, Harris might outperform even his highest expectations.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Harris has No. 1 running back potential based on his talent and projected workload. But it'll probably take a strong preseason and that O-line improvement you just read about to make it happen. Count on seeing him as a top-15 or so running back on Draft Day, off the board between 20th and 30th overall.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Harris is in the conversation for the top pick and should be expected to go top-3 so long as it's not a multi-QB format.

Travis Etienne, Jaguars

5-10 1/8, 215, 22 years old

Reuniting with college quarterback Trevor Lawrence is nice, but the biggest perk for Etienne is settling into an offensive system he's already familiar with. That's because Urban Meyer's spread-scheme offense is similar to what Etienne ran at Clemson, so there shouldn't be much of a learning curve for him. That's great because Etienne averaged 111.1 total yards and 1.4 touchdowns per game over four years with the Tigers, finishing as the ACC's all-time leading rusher. Blessed with very good speed and vision, Etienne should be used across the formation and, potentially, could evolve into their version of Alvin Kamara. There are some limitations -- Etienne isn't a big guy, nor is he a strong pass protector. James Robinson might still be called upon to handle the traditional physical rigors of the running back position, capping Etienne's upside in 2021.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Figure Etienne will be drafted as a Fantasy starter in every league. That means someone in every draft, maybe even you, will chase him somewhere after 35th overall in PPR leagues and 40th overall in non-PPR leagues.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Etienne will be in the top-six mix but is unlikely to be taken ahead of Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts or Harris. If it's a multi-QB lineup league, then assume Trevor Lawrence will at least get taken ahead of Etienne, if not several quarterbacks.

5-7 7/8, 201, 22 years old

The Jets' selection of Carter was a beautiful example of a talented player landing on a team offering an immediate and incredible opportunity. The Jets offense might be a train wreck, but at least the addition of Carter gives them a young player with Day 1 starting potential. That's because Carter is a cut-back wizard who breaks tackles, catches passes and plays fearlessly despite being a little undersized for the position. Will he split touches in this offense? Yes. Is he a liability in pass protection? Also yes. But no one else on the Jets roster at RB offers as much upside as Carter does for Fantasy purposes. It might be a bit of a grind, but he has a path to record over 1,000 total yards as soon as this season.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Assuming Carter doesn't stink this preseason, Fantasy managers will focus on him as soon as Round 6 in PPR leagues and Round 7 in non-PPR formats. If he does happen to stink, then figure he'll fade at least one round farther.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Once the "big six" are gone, anything can happen. Carter could go as high as seventh overall, though excitement for other players might push him to the top of Round 2.

5-9 5/8, 212, 21 years old

The Broncos were psyched to trade up for Williams, a violent runner with very good physicality, lateral agility, receiving skills and blocking skills. But their plan isn't to just hand him the feature workload -- they prefer to pair him with Melvin Gordon and use both. It makes sense for the Broncos but it stinks for Fantasy purposes. Nonetheless, it'll be hard for Denver to keep Williams sidelined when his skills helped him tally 22 scores and nearly 1,500 total yards in 11 games last year at North Carolina. Unless Gordon misses time or becomes wholly ineffective, Williams will struggle to amass 15 touches per week regularly through the first half of the season, if not the entire season.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Rookie running backs are popular, and Williams was a consensus top-3 rookie rusher in the draft process. There might be someone excited to get him in your league and will do so by Round 7. If that's you, that's OK, it's not too soon, but obviously waiting a little longer would mitigate any downside from Williams not getting the workload we wish he would have.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: By 2022, Williams should be the Broncos' lead running back and easily in line for 15-plus touches per week. That kind of thinking is why he'll be taken anywhere from seventh to 10th overall among his rookie peers.

6-0 3/8, 215, 22 years old

A late bloomer at Ohio State, Sermon dazzled over his final three full games to the tune of 212 rush yards per game (9.1 yards per carry) and four total rushing scores. It was more than enough to convince running back guru Kyle Shanahan to draft him. Despite the lack of bonanza-style stats, Sermon is a quality fit in the 49ers run game thanks to his incredible cut-back ability, vision and downhill running style. Of course, that doesn't mean he'll dominate carries because Shanahan has long been a proponent of using multiple running backs. Before you rush to draft Sermon, know this: With the 49ers, Shanahan hasn't had a single 1,000-yard rusher and has only once given any of his running backs over 200 touches (Carlos Hyde, 2017). Worse yet, Shanahan hasn't had a rookie running back earn over 200 touches in any year from 2014 through 2020. Sermon might provide several weeks of Fantasy help, but we won't know when (unless he goes bonkers this preseason), which means you'll have to be very patient if you draft him.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: It feels right to take him around 90th overall, just after the last-ditch running back starters come off the board and just before the priority handcuffs who languish on Fantasy benches get snagged. Shanahan-rusher fanatics won't wait that long to pick Sermon, but that might not pay off for them.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Sermon should be the fifth running back taken, but that doesn't mean he's locked into Round 1. A top-15 pick is probably a safe bet.

5-8 3/8, 201, 22 years old

If you like Nyheim Hines, you'll like Gainwell. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni basically agreed to the comparison between the two running backs following the draft, suggesting that Gainwell will slide into a role where he could catch over 50 passes as a rookie. That's old hat for Gainwell, who in 2019 caught 51 balls in 14 games for 610 yards and three scores, and that's on top of the 1,459 rush yards and 13 touchdowns he had on the ground. Gainwell's footwork and lateral agility helped him amass those numbers, and his lean size and lack of experience figure to limit him in the early going. Already set to sink his teeth into the Eagles' passing-downs role, Gainwell has the potential to cut into Miles Sanders' rushing workload if the veteran can't amp up his efficiency in the early going.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: The focus on Gainwell should be in PPR leagues where he might contribute close to 10 points per week. Spending a Round 10 pick on him then seems like a no-brainer. In non-PPR, expect Gainwell to fall as late as Round 12. He is not a necessary selection if you draft Sanders earlier.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: He'll be gone before the end of Round 2.

Wide Receivers

6-0 3/8, 201, 21 years old

The draft's best receiver landed a reunion with his collegiate quarterback on a team that figures to be pass-happy for the next five-plus years. Passer Joe Burrow connected with Chase in 2019 for 84 grabs, 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in 14 games. Immediately, the feeling is that Chase will work as the Bengals' No. 1 receiver thanks to his great acceleration, hands and physical style of play. And considering that Cincy's defense is far from being dominant, there will be a bunch of high-scoring games in their future. Chase should rapidly become one of the league's most target-heavy and efficient receivers with annual potential for 10 touchdowns and well over 1,000 yards.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: You might discount him for being a rookie, or for being on the Bengals, but Chase is the real deal. He will get snared among the good-value receivers between 40th and 60th overall. He's a bow-wrapped gift anytime after that.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Not only is Chase a cinch to be a top-3 overall selection, but a squad looking for a safe, reliable long-term choice would be wise to use the first overall pick on him.

Devonta Smith, Eagles

6-0 1/4, 170, 22 years old

Aside from Chase, the most NFL-ready receiver available in the draft was Smith, whose intoxicating footwork and flexible body helped him find space to snare footballs and then take off running. His final two seasons at Alabama, taking up 26 games, resulted in over 3,000 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns on 185 catches. Absolutely unreal numbers, which is part of the reason why the Eagles moved up to draft him. Philly was in dire need of a reliable receiver who can get open without the benefit of a deadly accurate quarterback. Smith fits the bill and should become the most reliable target for Jalen Hurts. He's not the biggest, nor the fastest, and the Eagles offense could be a little conservative, but Smith has phenomenal technique and savvy to propel him to good statistics as soon as this season.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: It's a risk to consider him a start-worthy receiver right away, but he's got the potential to be at least a usable No. 3 option in PPR leagues. Round 7 isn't too soon to get him then; Round 8 in non-PPR leagues.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: A lot of people will prefer Chase, Harris and Pitts before Smith. That's fine. Smith should either go fourth, fifth or sixth overall. Anytime after that is a steal.

5-9 1/2, 180, 21 years old

The Dolphins needed a long-term solution at receiver, one who would be a major playmaker. That's Waddle, who consistently averaged north of 17 yards per catch at Alabama and had more than half of his collegiate yardage come after the catch. His speedy, sudden, explosive style made him hard for defensive backs to keep up with, and chances are the same thing will happen in the pros. Concerns about his size and his durability are valid, and it remains to be seen if Tua Tagovailoa can consistently place the football in the right spot for Waddle. It's entirely possible he becomes the Dolphins' version of Tyreek Hill someday.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: A crowded receiving corps including Will Fuller and DeVante Parker cut the hopes of a high-volume season from Waddle, but he still has the kind of play style that makes him a boom-or-bust receiver every week. At worst he's terrific bench depth available in Round 8-plus.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Waddle should be among those taken between fourth and sixth overall.

Terrace Marshall, Panthers

6-2 1/2, 205, 21 years old

Marshall slipped on Draft Day because of medical issues, but the Panthers couldn't resist pairing Marshall up with his old college playcaller in Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady. That fit alone makes Marshall an intriguing Fantasy option since there isn't a foreign playbook he'll have to start from scratch with. Marshall also is a big, rangy wideout with contested-catch skills and experience lining up everywhere. He wasn't the fastest guy on the field, but it didn't stop him from racking up 23 touchdowns in his final 19 games. Carolina's offense figures to be kicked up a notch with Sam Darnold under center. Marshall won't be the top dog by any stretch, but there will be weeks when he'll lead the team in yards, and his wide catch radius will always provide him chances to rope in end-zone throws.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Once Smith and Waddle come off the board, expect Marshall to follow soon thereafter. It might be as soon as Round 9 in PPR, Round 10 or 11 in non-PPR.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Robby Anderson is entering a contract year and D.J. Moore is only inked to two more seasons. It's entirely possible that Marshall ascends to Carolina's No. 2 role by 2022 and maybe even the top spot by 2023. It's enough to keep Marshall as a top-12 pick.

5-11 5/8, 193, 22 years old

Toney's sweet feet and jukes combined with his good acceleration and speed make him dangerous in the open field. Rarely utilized until his senior year, Toney broke out in 2020 with 11 total touchdowns (10 receiving) in as many games. He also gained notable experience rushing at Florida, mostly as a Wildcat quarterback. In addition, he contributed mightily on special teams. A tad undersized, Toney's overall game figures to help bail Daniel Jones out of pass-rush pickles and afford the Giants a shifty playmaker who will force defenses from crowding the line of scrimmage. Jones really needs to improve his short- and mid-range passing -- Toney should help with the efficiency.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Jones' presence will simmer down the expectations for Toney, though he still should garner decent target volume from week to week. He's a good value as a bench stash in Round 12.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: As fun of a receiver as Toney is, it's hard to see him develop into a full-blown Fantasy stud. Someone will take the chance on him in the first half of Round 2.

5-11 1/2, 197, 21 years old

The Lions did themselves some good by adding St. Brown, a close-to-ready slot receiver with good hands and footwork. His stats from USC won't blow you away, but 178 catches in 31 games (nearly six per game) isn't bad. If St. Brown stars in the preseason, he'll find himself in a dandy of a spot -- Jared Goff made a mint off throwing to his slot receiver in Los Angeles, and the Lions figure to play from behind in a bunch of games this season. St. Brown doesn't have the size or speed to be a great playmaker, but in a game where receptions matter, he'll definitely carry value for a while.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: St. Brown is a sneaky Round 12 pick in PPR leagues. If he bombs, there's no risk. If he pans out as a high-volume slot guy, you'll use him as a No. 3 option or bye-week guy. He might not be quite as useful in non-PPR formats.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Format dependent -- if we're talking about a PPR league then he'll warrant a top-20 choice. If not PPR, then Round 3 is the soonest to get him.

5-7, 181, 21 years old

Moore's landing spot in the desert is pretty perfect. The Cardinals have been in desperate need of a speedy, shifty receiver who can make plays after the catch. Not only can Moore offer that, but he's got the muscle to help break tackles and extend plays. Just over 70% of his yards in college came after the catch, a ridiculous stat that basically tells you exactly the kind of wideout Moore is. He's not refined as a deep-ball guy, he's dealt with injuries in the past, and his height is an obvious issue, but the Cardinals aren't known for their dazzling deep-passing game anyway, and Kyler Murray should benefit from Moore's top gears and good hands. It's just a matter of how much work Moore finds.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Moore is a candidate for 50-plus grabs right away, which puts him in line with other late-round Fantasy picks in PPR. He even carries some non-PPR value because of his catch-and-run ability, so expect him to get chosen with a pick in the final four rounds in every seasonal draft.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Moore isn't a lock for a first-round spot in these formats, but he shouldn't get too far into the second round, either. Assume he'll be gone by 18th overall.

Elijah Moore, Jets

5-9 1/2, 178, 21 years old

If you watched Elijah Moore play, you probably thought you were watching a smaller version of A.J. Brown. Same college, same basic style of receiver, though Moore broke Brown's all-time record for receptions at Ole Miss. Moore is a very savvy route runner with very nice hands and surprisingly bulky and tough given his size. He was raised up by a college offense that dialed up plays for him regularly, which is why he came down with 60-plus catches in 2019 and 2020. He should morph into at least a reliable slot receiver at the next level, though with Jamison Crowder holding that role in New York, it might be a little while before Moore can fully spread his wings.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: The difference between Moore and someone like St. Brown is opportunity. If the Jets clear a path for Moore to play every single down and corral six-plus targets per game, he'll shoot up the rankings and be a top-120 pick. Until then, he's safest as a speculative PPR bench receiver after Round 12.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Crowder is unlikely to be with the Jets after this year -- he might not even make it to this year. So once he's out, Moore should step in as a good-volume PPR receiver with a little upside to become a complete target for Zach Wilson. He warrants a second-round choice.

6-0 3/8, 190, 21 years old

The good news is that Bateman was among the draft's most polished route runners complete with a bag of tricks in his movement to help him get open. The bad news is that he's in Baltimore with a Ravens offense that hasn't produced a 1,000-yard receiver since 2016 (Mike Wallace). Bateman's perimeter game figures to help balance out defenses but not compel the Ravens coaches to throw more than they have been. And even if they did throw more, there are other established targets already there who would command more targets. Bateman's a good player, but he's got a lot of work to do to become impactful for Fantasy, and much of it is out of his control.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Fans of his from his college days will spend a late-rounder on him. That's no big deal, but it's tough to expect that pick paying off.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: It wouldn't be surprising in the least to see Bateman evolve into a solid Fantasy receiver one day, but it'll take something special for it to happen -- like a trade, or a change-of-belief in Baltimore. Figure he'll get nabbed between 10th and 17th overall.

5-foot-9 1/2, 212, 21 years old

Rodgers was Trevor Lawrence's go-to slot receiver at Clemson in 2020. Now he'll have a chance to become Aaron Rodgers' go-to slot receiver in Green Bay in 2021. Rodgers is a short-but-stout wideout with smooth feet, a strong body and very good hands. However, he's limited in his experience as an outside receiver or as a downfield threat. If you're looking for a high-volume receiver who won't have a bunch of 20-plus-yard gains, he's your guy.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: If Rodgers earns the slot job this preseason, he'll have a chance to contribute as a bench receiver in PPR leagues. Otherwise, he's not likely to be worth considering from week to week.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: He's a nifty slot receiver who will only help Fantasy managers if he can drive up targets on a regular basis. Though he might fit into the Packers offense sooner than later, it remains to be seen just how effective and efficient he'll be. Expect Rodgers to go in the back-half of Round 2.

Tight ends

Kyle Pitts, Falcons

6-5 5/8, 245, 20 years old

Described by many as a "unicorn" because of his uber-rare size/speed combination, Pitts gives the Falcons a near-NFL-ready playmaker that's borderline impossible to match up against. He's not only speedy with deceptive strides but he runs routes better than your typical rookie tight end and can leap out of the building. Candidly, there hasn't been a tight end prospect like this in a long time, and he's going to catch passes from Matt Ryan in what should be an intriguing, pass-happy offense led by clever offensive savant Arthur Smith. Alright, fine, maybe Pitts doesn't catch a touchdown every 3.6 catches like he did last year with the Gators, but it shouldn't shock you if he did it every 6.3 catches.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Someone in every league will be over-excited about Pitts and draft him before the end of Round 6. Guess what? It's not a bad risk to take! Studly tight ends aren't easy to find, and here's one with top-4 upside. If he's somehow there after Round 6, then he's easily worth serious consideration.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: If you're in a tight-end premium league, or if your roster is loaded except at tight end, it's not a mistake to take Pitts as soon as first overall. Don't expect him to be available after the third overall pick unless your league starts two quarterbacks.

Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

6-5 5/8, 213, 21 years old

Essentially a three-year starter at Clemson, Lawrence led the Tigers to three college football playoff appearances without losing a single regular-season game. In fact, he never even lost a regular-season game in high school! And just in the past three seasons, Lawrence has thrown 90 touchdowns, rushed for 18 more and averaged 252.5 pass yards per game over 40 games. It gets better: Lawrence will have a flattened learning curve in the NFL because he'll run an offense similar to the one he ran at Clemson and in high school. Surrounded by bright coaching minds, the cool-under-pressure, mobile passer with a golden arm should be a shoo-in for bombastic Fantasy production now and in the future when his receiving corps becomes even better.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: No doubt there will be excitement to draft Lawrence. Smart Fantasy managers know that finding productive quarterbacks with later-round picks is a crucial key to winning in Fantasy. For that reason alone, expect Lawrence to get taken by the end of Round 9. You could very easily draft him first, then find a veteran quarterback with a later choice to safeguard your gamble.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Lawrence is the unquestioned 1.01 in Superflex/two-QB Dynasty formats and should settle in between seventh and 11th overall in all other one-QB variations.

6-2 3/4, 227, 22 years old

Perhaps the most nit-picked quarterback in the lead-up to the draft, Fields lands in a good place with the Bears. Chances are he'll have a shot to start for them sooner than later. Fields displayed a dangerous blend of accuracy, arm strength and mobility at Ohio State, helping him put up a whopping 63 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns over his final 22 games. But questions about his ability to read coverages and forcing throws tempered his upside and caused his draft stock to fall. But with only Andy Dalton standing in his way, Fields is a solid preseason away from being the Bears' best quarterback since ... Sid Luckman? Erik Kramer? Kyle Orton? You get the idea.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Fields has all the tools Fantasy managers crave, but he's nowhere near as coveted as Lawrence. Wise drafters can easily take advantage by waiting until the final few rounds to slab Fields onto their benches. It's a no-risk move for a player with exceptional upside.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Fields will be the third quarterback taken in most cases behind Lawrence and Trey Lance. That should happen in Round 2 in one-QB formats and by fifth overall in two-QB/Superflex leagues.

Trey Lance, 49ers

6-3 7/8, 224, 21 years old

Playing for North Dakota State in 2019, Lance looked like a grown man playing with children, throttling FCS competition to the tune of 168.8 pass yards per game, 1.75 passing touchdowns per game, 68.8 rush yards per game and 0.88 rushing scores per game -- with zero interceptions. The problem is that those games covered 16 of his 17 starts in college because he was on the roster for just one game in 2020 thanks to a COVID-altered schedule for the program. Lance doesn't have the experience against top competition that you might prefer, nor is he a finished product in terms of footwork and body mechanics, the likes of which have contributed to a less-than-perfect accuracy rate, especially on downfield throws. The 49ers may envision him as their plus-sized distributor with rushing chops in his formative years before cracking open the playbook.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: A post-draft report that suggested the team believed Lance was ready to play in the pros has sparked his draft value. If it comes to pass that Lance is the 49ers' starter for Week 1, he'll challenge Lawrence as Fantasy's top rookie quarterback thanks to his dominant rushing trait and be worth the easy Round 10 gamble. If he's not the starter, then he's a pick-and-wait quarterback you'll find after Round 12.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Figure Lance to follow Lawrence in two-QB/Superflex formats, meaning his potential warps him to the second overall pick. But if it's a standard one-QB league, Lance is probably best suited to fall between 10th and 15th overall.

Zach Wilson, Jets

6-2 1/8, 214, 22 years old

A year ago, few people were talking about Wilson. But then he led BYU to an 11-1 season complete with a 43-total-touchdown campaign. Wilson is a seamless fit for the Jets' new West Coast offense because he marries his mobility with his strong arm. Sometimes he tends to play a little too fast-paced, and he's already taken on some injuries thanks to a lean body type. But the Jets have already started building their offense around him, and if that O-line can protect him, Wilson should have some really nice numbers in due time.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Everyone makes fun of the Jets because they haven't made the playoffs in over a decade. Chances are that skid will continue and Wilson will be a decent, but not outstanding, Fantasy passer. If anything he'll be a late-round flier.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Wilson might not get overlooked in two-QB leagues, but that's the only format where he's a sure-fire first-round pick (potentially as high as fourth overall). In one-QB games he'll fall into mid- to late-Round 2.

6-foot-2 5/8, 217, 23 years old

In a draft full of athletic, mobile quarterbacks, Jones is the classic pocket passer. Spitting dimes to a ridiculously talented receiving corps at Alabama, Jones averaged 346.2 passing yards and 3.2 passing touchdowns per game while completing 77.4% of his throws. His accuracy is matched by his ability to decipher defensive coverages and attack soft spots uncovered before and after the snap. Jones' smarts paired with the Patriots coaching staff should make for an efficient offense not unlike the ones Tom Brady handled through portions of his career.

2021 DRAFT OUTLOOK: The Patriots have an intriguing group of pass-catchers, but who knows when Jones will take over since Cam Newton is still on the team. The rookie probably wouldn't be a popular Fantasy pick even if he were starting. He'll get chosen late in two-QB and Superflex leagues.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Jones doesn't have the razzle-dazzle that the other top quarterbacks in the class have, but it's not like he's destined to be a flop as a passer. He'll get picked up by 15th overall in two-QB/Superflex leagues and by 25th overall in standard one-QB fare.

TOP 50 ROOKIE-ONLY RANKINGS (PPR)

Ja'Marr Chase

Kyle Pitts

Najee Harris

DeVonta Smith

Jaylen Waddle

Travis Etienne

Javonte Williams

Terrace Marshall

Michael Carter

Trevor Lawrence

Trey Lance

Trey Sermon

Kadarius Toney

Elijah Moore

Justin Fields

Rondale Moore

Rashod Bateman

Kenneth Gainwell

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Palmer

Amari Rodgers

Zach Wilson

Dez Fitzpatrick

Dyami Brown

Mac Jones

Nico Collins

Pat Freiermuth

Cornell Powell

Larry Rountree

Jacob Harris

Anthony Schwartz

Shi Smith

Kellen Mond

Elijah Mitchell

Gerrid Doaks

Tylan Wallace

Chuba Hubbard

Rhamondre Stevenson

Tutu Atwell

D'Wayne Eskridge

Seth Williams

Jaelon Darden

Frank Darby

Simi Fehoko

Dazz Newsome

Caleb Huntley

Kylen Granson

Brevin Jordan

Zach Davidson

Davis Mills