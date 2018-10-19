Fantasy Football Instant Reaction: Nick Chubb wins, Leonard Fournette loses in Carlos Hyde trade

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Carlos Hyde is a Jaguar, Nick Chubb's time to shine has arrived and it's officially freak-out time on Leonard Fournette. That's the immediate takeaway from the Browns' decision to send Hyde to the Jaguars Friday.

Hyde was traded to the Jaguars in exchange for a mid-round pick. It's since been confirmed that it's a fifth-round choice in 2019 headed back to Cleveland.

Hyde was a workhorse in Cleveland, averaging 19.0 carries per game with minimal impact on the passing game. But his rushing average left a lot to be desired, falling to 3.4 yards per tote. Hyde only had one game with the Browns with a plus-4.0 rush average (versus the Jets on a Thursday) and really only solidified his Fantasy totals with touchdowns -- five in his first four games.

Jacksonville's running backs had averaged 18.5 carries per contest but amassed just one touchdown combined. If there was ever a physical, two-down power rusher to seamlessly fit into Jacksonville's run-first, run-tough offense, Hyde is it.

Which fuels the following speculation: If the Jaguars are spending a fifth-round pick for Hyde, what does that mean for Leonard Fournette's future?

The answer can't be good. Teams don't trade fifth-round picks for a multi-week stop-gap at running back, and even if they did, the Jaguars have T.J. Yeldon for that.

Thus, the trade suggests that the Jaguars are not only worried about Fournette coming back anytime soon from his hamstring injury, but that they're not comfortable with Yeldon being the only back on the roster.

It might take a week, but Hyde will eventually work as a No. 2 Fantasy rusher in Jacksonville, which is pretty much what he was in Cleveland. The good news for him is that he won't get benched in Jacksonville like he eventually would have in Cleveland. He'll be even better once the Jaguars offensive line reaches full health.

Yeldon, however, will shrink into a passing-downs role. He's had 10 carries or less in four of his last five games and will probably see that total decline even more as Hyde gets used to his new surroundings. Figure Yeldon will be a borderline flex with about 10 touches per game after Week 7.

Fournette may or may not play again this season, but until the Jaguars offer more definitive statements on his future, keep him benched.

It's Chubb rock time

Back in Cleveland, Hyde's departure is a clear sign that the team is ready to move forward with Chubb, the rookie. This should be a very good thing for the Browns and for Fantasy Football managers.

Chubb has plenty of power but also has speed the Browns could never dream of from Hyde. We saw it from him nearly every week when he was with Georgia in college, we saw it this preseason when he amassed at least 12 yards on five separate carries (one out of every nine runs) and we saw it during the regular season when he popped off at least 17 yards on four different carries — one out of every four rushes. That includes a 63-yard touchdown jaunt against the Raiders.

He'll begin his ascension as the early-downs back for Cleveland starting this week against the Buccaneers. Duke Johnson should lock into the third-down role, a gig he's had for much of this year but didn't have much to show for — his first game with 10-plus Fantasy points came last week.

Chubb is an instant top-20 running back and Johnson is a better flex choice in PPR than non-PPR. In time, Chubb should emerge as a borderline No. 1 back based on his workload and breakaway run potential. Do whatever it takes to get him off waivers and be aggressive in trading for him.