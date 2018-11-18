Fantasy Football Week 11 Injury Report Update: Joe Flacco's absence puts Lamar Jackson in play

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Week 11 injury report is actually light in some areas where it's recently been bursting at the seams, as both the quarterback and running back positions have by and large avoided major medical mishaps. However, the one notable quarterback absence is expected to produce the highly anticipated starting debut of one of the most electrifying rookies of the 2018 draft class.

There's still a good amount of walking wounded among receivers as well, so let's dive into the overall early Sunday morning outlook heading into Week 11:

QUARTERBACKS

The one quarterback sporting an injury designation heading into Week 11 is a notable one, as Joe Flacco (hip) carries a doubtful tag and failed to practice all week. Early Sunday reports confirm Flacco is not expected to play, and that Lamar Jackson — not Robert Griffin III — will be under center for his first career start versus the Bengals. A separate Sunday report indicates that Flacco won't need surgery for his injury but could well miss the Week 12 game against the Raiders as well. Meanwhile, the landing spot for Jackson in his NFL debut as a starter could be a soft one versus Cincinnati, considering they're tied with the Falcons for second-most fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats (27.78).

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

The Chargers' Antonio Gates (knee) is questionable to face the Broncos in Sunday's divisional clash, but he finished the week with a limited practice and is expected to play as per early Sunday reports.

Both Ryan Hewitt (ankle) and fellow tight end Erik Swoope (knee) are out for Sunday's divisional battle against the Titans.

The Bengals' Tyler Kroft (foot) has been placed on injured reserve.

The same applies for the Bears' Dion Sims, who'll miss the rest of the season as the result of a concussion.

The Lions' Michael Roberts (back) will not play in Week 11 agianst the Panthers, leaving Luke Willson as the top tight end option for Matthew Stafford.

KICKERS

The Falcons' Matt Bryant (hamstring) will make his return in Sunday's game against the Falcons. Giorgio Tavecchio, who was perfect on five field goals and eight extra points as Bryant's fill-in over the last three games, remains on the roster through at least Sunday as an insurance policy against a Bryant setback.

The Cardinals' Phil Dawson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after sandwiching a pair of missed practices around a limited Thursday session. There appears to be legitimate concern about a Dawson absence, as Arizona inked Matt McCrane Saturday.

Saturday. The Redskins' Dustin Hopkins (groin) is questionable for Sunday's interconference tilt against the Texans after only managing a limited practice to finish the week. However, Hopkins reported Friday that he is pain-free and fully expects to take the field, a notion supported by the fact Washington did not make any personnel moves on the kicking front this weekend.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Redskins' Quinton Dunbar (shin) is questionable for Sunday's battle versus the Texans.

The Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick (collarbone) is questionable for the Week 11 divisional clash with the Ravens.

The Eagles' Jalen Mills (foot) will be out once again for Sunday's battle against the Saints.

The Texans' Aaron Colvin (ankle) is questionable to face the Redskins on Sunday. Teammate Johnathan Joseph (ankle, knee) is also questionable but expected to play as per early Sunday reports.

The Raiders' Gareon Conley (groin) carries a questionable tag into Week 11 against the Cardinals. Teammate Nick Nelson is questionable as well due to an illness.

The Ravens' Tavon Young (ankle) is questionable to face the Bengals on Sunday but practiced fully throughout the week.

Safeties

The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is doubtful for Monday night's matchup against the Rams after missing practice all week.

The Cardinals' Budda Baker (knee) is out against the Raiders on Sunday.

The Buccaneers' Justin Evans (toe) will not play in Week 11 against the Giants.

The Colts' Malik Hooker (hip) is out in Week 11 against the Titans.

The Ravens' Tony Jefferson (thigh) is questionable to face the Bengals on Sunday.

The Vikings' Andrew Sendejo (groin) remains out for Sunday night's divisional battle against the Bears.

The Redskins' Montae Nicholson (illness) is questionable to face the Texans on Sunday.

Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

The Texans' Zach Cunningham (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

The Buccaneers' Lavonte David (knee-MCL) will not play against the Giants on Sunday.

The Falcons' Deion Jones (foot) is not ready to return in Week 11 against the Cowboys.

The Broncos' Brandon Marshall (knee) will miss Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Bengals' Nick Vigil (knee-MCL) will be out against the Ravens in Week 11.

The Ravens' Tim Williams (ankle) will sit out against the Bengals on Sunday.

The Cowboys' Sean Lee (hamstring) remains out in Week 11 against the Falcons.

