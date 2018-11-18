Fantasy Football Week 11 Injury Report Update: Joe Flacco's absence puts Lamar Jackson in play
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're dealing with before you submit your lineup. Catch up on the latest from around the NFL right here.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
The Week 11 injury report is actually light in some areas where it's recently been bursting at the seams, as both the quarterback and running back positions have by and large avoided major medical mishaps. However, the one notable quarterback absence is expected to produce the highly anticipated starting debut of one of the most electrifying rookies of the 2018 draft class.
There's still a good amount of walking wounded among receivers as well, so let's dive into the overall early Sunday morning outlook heading into Week 11:
QUARTERBACKS
- The one quarterback sporting an injury designation heading into Week 11 is a notable one, as Joe Flacco (hip) carries a doubtful tag and failed to practice all week. Early Sunday reports confirm Flacco is not expected to play, and that Lamar Jackson — not Robert Griffin III — will be under center for his first career start versus the Bengals. A separate Sunday report indicates that Flacco won't need surgery for his injury but could well miss the Week 12 game against the Raiders as well. Meanwhile, the landing spot for Jackson in his NFL debut as a starter could be a soft one versus Cincinnati, considering they're tied with the Falcons for second-most fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats (27.78).
RUNNING BACKS
- The Redskins' Chris Thompson (ribs) will miss a third straight game Sunday versus the Texans. Adrian Peterson and Kapri Bibbs will once again helm the Washington backfield, while Byron Marshall (knee) was activated from injured reserve to serve as the third back with Samaje Perine (calf) also ruled out.
- The Eagles' Darren Sproles (hamstring) will not play in Week 11's showdown against the Rams. Philadelphia will continue to trot out a three-headed backfield consisting of Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams.
- The Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II (hamstring) will be out again in Week 11 against the Giants. Peyton Barber should once again handle lead-back duties, while veteran Jacquizz Rodgers should be the primary change-of-pace option.
WIDE RECEIVERS
- The Bengals' A.J. Green (toe) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's divisional battle versus the Ravens, though as per one early Sunday report, he's made the trip to Baltimore and will actually work out pregame to see if he can play. He would be a risky Fantasy play if he is active.
- Meanwhile, teammate John Ross is questionable once again with a groin injury, but he did manage to put in a full practice on Friday and is expected to play as per early Sunday report. Ross and Tyler Boyd served as the top receiver duo in Green's Week 10 absence, but Ross finished with a modest 2-39-1 line in a blowout loss to the Saints. With Josh Malone (hamstring) already ruled out, Alex Erickson and Cody Core would serve as the No. 2 and 3 receivers behind Boyd if neither Green nor Ross suit up.
- The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (foot) remains questionable to take on the Rams in the Week 11 Monday night showdown after missing the Week 10 tilt against the Cardinals. Watkins failed to practice both Friday and Saturday, seemingly dampening his chances of suiting up. If he misses a second straight game, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce both figure to see an uptick in volume, while the No. 2 receiver role will once again be filled by Chris Conley.
- The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (ankle) is questionable to face the Giants in Week 11, but he did wrap up the week with a full Friday practice and is expected to play as per early Sunday reports.
- The Lions' Marvin Jones (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after suffering his injury late in the third quarter of the Week 10 loss to the Bears. Jones is reportedly seeking a second opinion on what has been diagnosed as a bone bruise. TJ Jones, Bruce Ellington and Brandon Powell are slated to each bump up a notch on the depth chart behind Kenny Golladay against Carolina.
- With the Rams' Cooper Kupp (knee-ACL) out for the season, the promising Josh Reynolds is the next man up for the Rams behind the top duo of Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods. Reynolds notably generated a 3-42-2 line against the Packers back in Week 8 when Kupp sat that game out with a separate knee injury and will be thrown right back into the fire in the highly anticipated Monday night interconference showdown versus the Chiefs.
- The Texans' Keke Coutee (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins after limited practices all week. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play. Coutee's return after a two-game absence would give Houston its first on-field look at its new top receiver trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Demaryius Thomas and Coutee.
- Jamison Crowder (ankle) is out for a sixth straight game in Week 11. As was the case in Week 10 against the Buccaneers, the Redskins will operate with Josh Doctson, Maurice Harris, Brian Quick and Michael Floyd as their top four wideouts versus the Texans.
- The Titans' Tajae Sharpe (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's divisional showdown versus the Colts after finishing the week with a limited practice. Meanwhile, Taywan Taylor (foot) has already been ruled out for a second consecutive contest.
- The Panthers' Torrey Smith (knee) remains out in Week 11 against the Lions. Both D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel should continue to play plenty of snaps behind No. 1 wideout Devin Funchess.
- The Raiders' Martavis Bryant (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals after failing to practice all week. Teammate Jordy Nelson (thigh) is also out, leaving Oakland with a starting receiver duo of Brandon LaFell and Seth Roberts.
- The Cowboys' Tavon Austin (groin) remains out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
TIGHT ENDS
- The Chargers' Antonio Gates (knee) is questionable to face the Broncos in Sunday's divisional clash, but he finished the week with a limited practice and is expected to play as per early Sunday reports.
- Both Ryan Hewitt (ankle) and fellow tight end Erik Swoope (knee) are out for Sunday's divisional battle against the Titans.
- The Bengals' Tyler Kroft (foot) has been placed on injured reserve.
- The same applies for the Bears' Dion Sims, who'll miss the rest of the season as the result of a concussion.
- The Lions' Michael Roberts (back) will not play in Week 11 agianst the Panthers, leaving Luke Willson as the top tight end option for Matthew Stafford.
KICKERS
- The Falcons' Matt Bryant (hamstring) will make his return in Sunday's game against the Falcons. Giorgio Tavecchio, who was perfect on five field goals and eight extra points as Bryant's fill-in over the last three games, remains on the roster through at least Sunday as an insurance policy against a Bryant setback.
- The Cardinals' Phil Dawson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after sandwiching a pair of missed practices around a limited Thursday session. There appears to be legitimate concern about a Dawson absence, as Arizona inked Matt McCrane Saturday.
- The Redskins' Dustin Hopkins (groin) is questionable for Sunday's interconference tilt against the Texans after only managing a limited practice to finish the week. However, Hopkins reported Friday that he is pain-free and fully expects to take the field, a notion supported by the fact Washington did not make any personnel moves on the kicking front this weekend.
KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
Cornerbacks
- The Redskins' Quinton Dunbar (shin) is questionable for Sunday's battle versus the Texans.
- The Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick (collarbone) is questionable for the Week 11 divisional clash with the Ravens.
- The Eagles' Jalen Mills (foot) will be out once again for Sunday's battle against the Saints.
- The Texans' Aaron Colvin (ankle) is questionable to face the Redskins on Sunday. Teammate Johnathan Joseph (ankle, knee) is also questionable but expected to play as per early Sunday reports.
- The Raiders' Gareon Conley (groin) carries a questionable tag into Week 11 against the Cardinals. Teammate Nick Nelson is questionable as well due to an illness.
- The Ravens' Tavon Young (ankle) is questionable to face the Bengals on Sunday but practiced fully throughout the week.
Safeties
- The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is doubtful for Monday night's matchup against the Rams after missing practice all week.
- The Cardinals' Budda Baker (knee) is out against the Raiders on Sunday.
- The Buccaneers' Justin Evans (toe) will not play in Week 11 against the Giants.
- The Colts' Malik Hooker (hip) is out in Week 11 against the Titans.
- The Ravens' Tony Jefferson (thigh) is questionable to face the Bengals on Sunday.
- The Vikings' Andrew Sendejo (groin) remains out for Sunday night's divisional battle against the Bears.
- The Redskins' Montae Nicholson (illness) is questionable to face the Texans on Sunday.
Defensive Linemen
- The Chargers' Joey Bosa is officially listed as questionable with his foot injury for Sunday's clash against the Broncos, but as per Sunday reports, he's expected to make his 2018 debut after going through a full week of work as part of the defensive line rotation.
- The Lions' Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) is questionable to face the Panthers in Week 11.
- The Buccaneers' Vinny Curry (ankle) will miss Sunday's game against the Giants. Teammate and projected replacement Carl Nassib (elbow) carries a questionable tag.
- The Steelers' Stephon Tuitt (elbow) will not play against the Jaguars in Week 11.
- The Lions' Damon Harrison (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
- The Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche (calf) is questionable to face the Raiders on Sunday.
- The Eagles' Haloti Ngata (knee) is questionable against the Saints in Week 11.
- The Cowboys' David Irving (ankle) remains out in Week 11 against the Falcons. Meanwhile, Taco Charlton (shoulder) will join him on the sidelines, while Maliek Collins (knee) is questionable.
- The Jaguars' Marcell Dareus (triceps) is questionable to face the Steelers on Sunday.
- The Saints' Marcus Davenport (toe) remains out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Linebackers
- The Texans' Zach Cunningham (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
- The Buccaneers' Lavonte David (knee-MCL) will not play against the Giants on Sunday.
- The Falcons' Deion Jones (foot) is not ready to return in Week 11 against the Cowboys.
- The Broncos' Brandon Marshall (knee) will miss Sunday's game against the Chargers.
- The Bengals' Nick Vigil (knee-MCL) will be out against the Ravens in Week 11.
- The Ravens' Tim Williams (ankle) will sit out against the Bengals on Sunday.
- The Cowboys' Sean Lee (hamstring) remains out in Week 11 against the Falcons.
So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 11? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top five this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...