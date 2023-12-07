Austin Ekeler is struggling coming into Week 14 against Denver, and many Fantasy managers are questioning if they can trust him in the final week of the regular season in most leagues. But I'm counting on Ekeler to deliver a big game against the Broncos. He's due.

For the past three games, Ekeler has scored 9.4 PPR points or less against Green Bay, Baltimore and New England. He scored a season-low 4.7 PPR points against the Patriots, and it was a struggle for him with 14 carries for 18 yards and two catches for 9 yards on three targets.

But the matchup against Denver should help Ekeler get back on track. The Broncos allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against Denver this season.

It helps that Ekeler, who went to high school (Eaton) and college (Western Colorado) in Colorado, loves beating up on the Broncos. In his past seven games against Denver, Ekeler has scored at least 15.8 PPR points in six of those outings. He's averaging 18.6 PPR points per game against the Broncos over that span.

It hasn't been the ideal season for Ekeler, who battled an ankle injury early in the year and has struggled with his production of late. But he should play well against the Broncos in Week 14, and hopefully that will carry him to a strong finish in the Fantasy playoffs.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1587 RUYDS 400 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.1

Justin Fields was my Start of the Week in Week 4 against Denver, and he was a star against the Broncos with 35.9 Fantasy points. I'm going back to Fields again this week against Detroit, and he should deliver a strong performance against the Lions.

Fields already did well against Detroit in Week 11 with 23.2 Fantasy points. He passed for 169 yards and one touchdown while also running for 104 yards, and he loves using his legs against the Lions.

In his past three games against Detroit, Fields has 41 carries for 383 yards and two touchdowns. He's run for at least 100 yards in each outing, and he's averaging 28.3 Fantasy points per game against the Lions in those three contests.

Fields should also make plays with his arm in this matchup, and Detroit is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Seven quarterbacks have scored at least 23.1 Fantasy points against the Lions this season, including three in the past four games.

I like Fields as a borderline top-five quarterback in Week 14. He should once again have a dominant performance as the Start of the Week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3185 RUYDS 131 TD 25 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.9 Purdy is making a strong case for NFL MVP with his play of late for the surging 49ers. He's scored at least 29.8 Fantasy points in three of his past four games and has at least 296 passing yards in four of his past five outings. His worst outing over that stretch was Week 12 at Seattle when he passed for just 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception and only scored 12.5 Fantasy points. But he'll do much better in the rematch with the Seahawks this week. Purdy has never scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in all eight home games he's started in San Francisco going back to last season. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG GB -6.5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2866 RUYDS 231 TD 24 INT 10 FPTS/G 22.1 Love is on fire right now with at least 20.7 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including his past two outings at Detroit and against Kansas City where he's averaging 31.2 points per game. I'm hopeful Christian Watson (hamstring) can play this week, but I'll still start Love with confidence even if Watson is out. The Giants only allow 17.5 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and will throw a lot at Love coming off their bye. But based on his recent level of play, I expect Love to handle it and post a top-10 stat line in Week 14. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3038 RUYDS 228 TD 23 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.7 The matchup with the Broncos is tough, and Herbert has struggled of late with three games in his past five outings with fewer than 16 Fantasy points. But I have a feeling Herbert shows up in this game at home. Despite not having much home-field advantage in Los Angeles, Herbert has scored at least 22.8 Fantasy points in five of six games at home this season. He's also making plays with his legs of late, rushing for 47 yards in two of his past three outings. It might not be one of his best outings, but Hebert will be the first quarterback to crack 20 Fantasy points against Denver since Week 4. Joshua Dobbs QB MIN Minnesota • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV MIN -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 15.9 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2401 RUYDS 400 TD 19 INT 10 FPTS/G 18.5 It will take some guts to trust Dobbs after his last game in Week 12 against Chicago when he had four interceptions and scored just 6.5 Fantasy points. But as long as he remains the starter in Minnesota for Week 14 then I'm going to consider him a low-end starting Fantasy quarterback at Las Vegas. Keep in mind that prior to the disaster against the Bears, Dobbs had scored at least 26.9 Fantasy points in three of his previous four outings. And now the Vikings are getting Justin Jefferson (hamstring) back following a seven-game absence. The Raiders have been relatively stingy against opposing quarterbacks this year, but Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes each scored at least 21.6 Fantasy points against Las Vegas in the past two games. Dobbs will hopefully get back to using his legs -- and start connecting with Jefferson -- in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN IND -1 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2284 RUYDS 52 TD 13 INT 7 FPTS/G 12.5 I liked Minshew going into last week's game at Tennessee, and he delivered a standout performance with 22.7 Fantasy points, which was his best game since Week 7. Now, let's see if he can string together back-to-back quality Fantasy outings for the first time all season. It helps that he's facing a Bengals defense that has allowed five of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.3 Fantasy points, and this is a big game for the Colts, who are in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC. Minshew should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 14. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2385 RUYDS 310 TD 23 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.2 Wilson is struggling as a Fantasy quarterback of late with three games in a row with fewer than 19 Fantasy points. He's also passed for more than 200 yards just once since Week 4. But I still like Wilson as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 14 at the Chargers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Wilson will hopefully continue to make plays with his legs after rushing for at least 30 yards in four of his past five games, including a rushing touchdown in consecutive outings. And the last time he faced the Chargers in Week 18 last season he scored 29.1 Fantasy points, so hopefully history repeats itself. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 16.7 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2790 RUYDS 151 TD 18 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.2 Mayfield has scored 17.3 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, but he gets Atlanta in Week 14, and the Falcons could be without standout cornerback A.J. Terrell (concussion). Atlanta held Derek Carr and the combination of Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian to a combined 16.3 Fantasy points the past two weeks, but prior to that, the Falcons allowed the previous three quarterbacks (Will Levis, Joshua Dobbs and Kyler Murray) to each score at least 23.4 Fantasy points. Mayfield has top-10 upside in this matchup.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI DET -3 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 3288 RUYDS 21 TD 22 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.7 Goff is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option since he's scored at least 20.3 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. The one game where he failed to top 20 Fantasy points was Week 11 against Chicago, who held him to 17.7 points with three interceptions. The Bears now have seven interceptions in their past two games and have kept three quarterbacks in a row (Bryce Young, Goff and Joshua Dobbs) to fewer than 18 Fantasy points. Goff has also scored 16 Fantasy points or fewer in three of four outdoor games this season. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 12.5 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2768 RUYDS 69 TD 16 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.1 Stafford has been awesome of late in his past two games against the Cardinals and Browns with at least 28.9 Fantasy points in each outing. He has seven touchdowns and one interception over that span, and it's his first time all season he's had back-to-back games with 20-plus Fantasy points. But now he's facing a Ravens defense coming off the bye, and Baltimore is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. I love Stafford in Week 15 against Washington, but I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 14 given the opponent. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2918 RUYDS 92 TD 16 INT 9 FPTS/G 16.9 Smith was amazing and one of the best surprises in Week 13 at Dallas with a season-best 35.9 Fantasy points. He passed for 334 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he also ran for a score. It was impressive, but keep in mind what happened the week before. In Week 12 against San Francisco, Smith scored a season-low 7.3 Fantasy points with 180 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception, along with 21 rushing yards. In three games as the starter for the Seahawks against the 49ers, Smith has combined for 30.7 Fantasy points. I like Smith against Philadelphia in Week 15 and Tennessee in Week 16, which are favorable opponents, but this is a good week to sit him in most formats.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ HOU -4 O/U 33 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 15.5 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 3540 RUYDS 143 TD 23 INT 5 FPTS/G 23.2 There are a few things to worry about with Stroud here, notably the loss of Tank Dell (leg) for the season. Dell left with a concussion in Week 5 at Atlanta and missed Week 6 against New Orleans, and Stroud scored 16.2 Fantasy points against the Falcons and 18.2 points against the Saints. Stroud also scored just 18.1 Fantasy points after Dell got hurt in Week 13 against Denver. The Jets are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 15.6 points per game and recently held Tua Tagovailoa to 9.6 Fantasy points in Week 12. And Stroud has been bad on the road this season, averaging just 17.1 Fantasy points per game in five games away from Houston. I would only start Stroud in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 14.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN IND -1 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 723 REC 20 REYDS 144 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.2 Moss had a bad game at Tennessee in Week 13 in his first outing back in the lead role without Jonathan Taylor (thumb). Moss had 21 total touches (two catches on three targets), but he managed just 57 total yards. He should rebound this week against the Bengals, who have allowed a running back to score at least 15.9 PPR points in four games in a row and in six of the past seven contests, including eight touchdowns over that span. I like Moss as a top-10 running back in all leagues. James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 731 REC 33 REYDS 308 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.8 In two games since Joe Brady took over as offensive coordinator for Ken Dorsey, Cook has scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing against the Jets and Eagles. The best part is his role in the passing game with nine catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and hopefully that becomes a staple of this offense to close the season. Cook also has 33 carries over that span, and he should remain heavily involved in Week 14 at Kansas City in a potential shootout. The Chiefs have allowed a running back to score at least 13.5 PPR points in five of their past six games, and Cook will hopefully stay hot coming off Buffalo's bye. Ezekiel Elliott RB NE New England • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -6 O/U 30 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 429 REC 24 REYDS 154 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.7 As bad as things have been offensively for the Patriots this season, a running back has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in six of the past seven games. The majority of that has been Rhamondre Stevenson, but Elliott reached that total in Week 13 against the Chargers when Stevenson injured his ankle. He had 21 total touches against the Chargers, including four catches for 40 yards on five targets, and his role in the passing game should be important. Stevenson, who might be out for the season with his ankle injury, is one of 10 running backs this year with at least 50 targets. And the New England backfield is No. 6 in the NFL with 66 receptions. I like Elliott as a No. 2 running back this week against the Steelers, who have allowed five of the past eight running backs to score at least 13.6 PPR points. Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 689 REC 39 REYDS 281 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.8 After a down game in Week 12 against Pittsburgh in the first game without Joe Burrow (wrist), Mixon rebounded nicely in Week 13 at Jacksonville with 19 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns and six catches for 49 yards on seven targets. His role in the passing game is important here because every time he's had at least four catches, which has happened five times this season, he's scored at least 13.4 PPR points. I expect Jake Browning to continue to lean on Mixon out of the backfield based on the game plan against Jacksonville, and that should allow Mixon to remain a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Colts get run-stuffer Grover Stewart this week from his six-game suspension, but Mixon's work in the passing game should help him be successful for Fantasy managers this week. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CLE -3 O/U 30.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 647 REC 30 REYDS 196 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.5 Ford has scored at least 11.9 PPR points in five games in a row and six of his past seven outings. He hit 14.9 PPR points in Week 13 at the Rams thanks to a 24-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco, and Ford now has seven catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in his past two games. His role in the passing game should matter in Week 14 against the Jaguars, who lead the NFL in most receptions allowed to running backs with 84. There have been 10 running backs with at least four catches against Jacksonville this season, including Joe Mixon and Devin Singletary with six each in the past two weeks. I hope Flacco remains the quarterback for the Browns because he should lean on Ford quite a bit as a receiver in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV MIN -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 594 REC 27 REYDS 174 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 It will be tough to trust Mattison as a starter in the majority of leagues, but I like this matchup for him against the Raiders, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Mattison has yet to score a rushing touchdown and has only four games this season with at least 12 PPR points, but this could be one of his best outings of the year. With Justin Jefferson (hamstring) back, the offense should open up for Minnesota, and Mattison remains the lead rusher ahead of Ty Chandler. Mattison could finish as a top-20 running back in all leagues, but he's worth starting as at least a flex in all formats in Week 14. A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG GB -6.5 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 7.5 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 521 REC 20 REYDS 198 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 We'll see if Aaron Jones (knee) is able to return for Monday's game at the Giants, but if he's out again, then this could be a good spot to trust Dillon as a flex in all leagues. He's handled at least 17 total touches in each of the past two games against Detroit and Kansas City and registered at least 81 total yards in each outing. He just doesn't score touchdowns with only one on the season, but the Giants are among the league leaders with 12 rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs this year. And a running back has scored at least 13.9 PPR points against the Giants in five games in a row. Hopefully, if Jones is out, Dillons takes advantage of this matchup. Roschon Johnson RB CHI Chicago • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 232 REC 24 REYDS 131 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 Keep an eye on the injury report for the Lions to see if linebacker Alex Anzalone (hand) or defensive tackle Alim McNeill (leg) are healthy, and if both are out for this game against the Bears, then that should help Johnson. He's worth using as a flex option in this matchup after the way he played in Week 12 at Minnesota with 15 total touches, including five catches for 40 yards on five targets. His role in the passing game should give him the chance for a quality outing, especially if the Lions are missing key guys on defense. It would also help Johnson if D'Onta Foreman (ankle) remains out for the Bears as well, but Johnson should be the No. 1 running back for Chicago ahead of Khalil Herbert. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -13.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 7.5 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 329 REC 33 REYDS 192 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 It seems like Derrick Henry (head) will play Monday night at Miami after leaving Week 13 against the Colts, but this feels like a bad game script for him with the Dolphins favored by nearly two touchdowns. Enter Spears, who could see a lot of playing time if the Titans are trailing, and the more touches for Spears, the better. We saw that against Indianapolis with 16 carries for 75 yards and four catches for 13 yards on six targets. He won't get that much work if Henry is healthy, but Spears could still be a flex option in deeper leagues in Week 14.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE PIT -6 O/U 30 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 661 REC 21 REYDS 130 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 Harris was a huge letdown as the Start of the Week in Week 13 when he scored just 9.7 PPR points at home against the Cardinals. It's clear he needs to score a touchdown with only three games over 70 rushing yards on the season and a combined three catches on five targets in his past three outings. He's also still losing touches to Jaylen Warren, and the Steelers are starting Mitch Trubisky this week in place of Kenny Pickett (ankle). New England has also shut down Saquon Barkley and Austin Ekeler the past two games, holding them to a combined 10.9 PPR points. If the Patriots keep Harris out of the end zone, then his production will also be minimal in Week 14. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 368 REC 24 REYDS 142 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Charbonnet is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee, but he's expected to play in Week 14 at San Francisco. We don't yet know if Kenneth Walker III (oblique) will play also after he's missed the past two games, and if he's out, then that keeps Charbonnet in the lead role for Seattle. He was solid in Week 13 at Dallas with 19 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 39 yards on two targets. But he struggled in Week 12 against San Francisco with 9.8 PPR points on 14 carries for 47 yards and four catches for 11 yards on four targets. Going into San Francisco for the rematch won't be easy for Charbonnet, and the 49ers are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this year. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR BAL -7 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 590 REC 10 REYDS 130 TD 10 FPTS/G 12 Edwards remains in a three-headed committee for the Ravens with Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill, and Week 12 at the Chargers was a reminder of the pitfalls in trusting Edwards based on his lack of consistent work. He had eight carries for 26 yards and no touchdowns against the Chargers, which snapped his five-game streak of scoring a touchdown (he had 10 touchdowns over that span), and one catch for 11 yards on one target. He could always fall into the end zone again in Week 14 against the Rams, but Los Angeles is No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The Rams also have not allowed a rushing touchdown in three games in a row, and only five running backs have scored against them this season. D'Andre Swift RB PHI Philadelphia

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 13.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 783 REC 36 REYDS 208 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.6 Swift will hopefully be healthy for this game after getting banged up late in Week 13 against San Francisco. But if he plays, I would only use Swift as a flex option at best in the majority of leagues. He's been held to 9.4 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, including his first meeting with the Cowboys in Week 9 when he had 18 carries for 43 yards and two catches for 31 yards on two targets. Touchdowns are tough for Swift (he has four rushing on the season) because of Jalen Hurts and the tush push, and he's been held to two catches or less in four of his past five games. The Cowboys have been tough on running backs all season and are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to the position, and Swift could struggle once again in Week 14.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -13.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 841 REC 22 REYDS 185 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.9 Henry is expected to play on Monday night at Miami after leaving Week 13 against the Colts with a head injury, but this could be a tough spot for him. The Dolphins are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Miami has recently held D'Andre Swift (10.5 PPR points), Rhamondre Stevenson (7.0 PPR points), Isiah Pacheco (6.6 PPR points), Josh Jacobs (6.1 PPR points) and Breece Hall (11.9 PPR points) to minimal stat lines. The Dolphins also haven't allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back since Week 7. The game script for Henry could be bad this week with the Dolphins favored at home by nearly two touchdowns. In games where the Titans have lost by more than eight points, which has happened three times, Henry has scored 5.4 PPR points or less in each outing. This could be a bad week to trust Henry in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF KC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 65 REYDS 591 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.8 Rice has finally become the receiver we hoped for in the past two games against the Raiders and Packers. Over that span, he has 19 targets for 16 catches, 171 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least 14.4 PPR points in each outing. He should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Bills in a potential shootout, and Patrick Mahomes will continue to lean on Rice in this matchup. It helps that Buffalo has allowed 12 receivers to score at least 14.2 PPR points this season. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 75 REYDS 637 TD 9 FPTS/G 13.5 Sutton got back in the end zone in Week 13 at Houston after failing to score a touchdown in Week 12 against Cleveland, and he's now scored a touchdown in six of his past seven games, with nine touchdowns on the year. He should have the chance to score again in Week 14 at the Chargers, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Russell Wilson should continue to lean on Sutton in this matchup, and he has top-15 upside in the majority of leagues. Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 33 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 67 TAR 120 REYDS 745 TD 3 FPTS/G 13 Garrett Wilson gets Zach Wilson back at quarterback in Week 14 against Houston, and while that doesn't sound encouraging, it is better than having Tim Boyle or Trevor Siemian under center. Garrett Wilson scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his past five games with Zach Wilson, and he had at least eight targets in each of his past five outings. The Texans have allowed seven of the past eight No. 1 receivers to score at least 12.7 PPR points, and nine receivers have scored at least 15.2 PPR points against Houston this year. With Zach Wilson back, you can trust Garrett Wilson as a No. 2 PPR receiver again in Week 14. Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB ATL -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 72 REYDS 573 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 London loves playing at home. In his past four games in Atlanta, London has scored at least 14.1 PPR points in each outing, and he's averaging 17.3 PPR points per game over that span. This is a great matchup for London in Week 14 against the Buccaneers, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. And London had six catches for 120 yards on eight targets against Tampa Bay at home in Week 18 last season. London should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI DAL -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 52 REYDS 497 TD 5 FPTS/G 11 Cooks is worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 14. He has scored a touchdown in each of his past four home games, with at least 14.2 PPR points in each outing. He has five targets or less in each of his past three games, which is a little frustrating, but this is a great matchup against the Eagles. Philadelphia is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five receivers have scored at least 13.4 PPR points against the Eagles in the past two games. CeeDee Lamb and Cooks have the chance for huge stat lines in Week 14.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Odell Beckham Jr. WR BAL Baltimore • #3

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR BAL -7 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 8.6 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 47 REYDS 408 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 I like Beckham and Zay Flowers as No. 3 Fantasy receivers this week against the Rams. Flowers should be considered the better Fantasy option, but Beckham has the chance for a revenge game against the Rams. He scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games prior to Baltimore's bye in Week 13. With Mark Andrews (ankle) out, I expect Beckham to be a top target for Lamar Jackson against the Rams, who have allowed three receivers in the past two games to score at least 11.7 PPR points. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG GB -6.5 O/U 36 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 64 REYDS 513 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.5 Christian Watson (hamstring) is banged up, which should allow Reed and Romeo Doubs the chance for more production against the Giants in Week 14. Doubs has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in three of his past four games, and Reed has scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four outings. The Giants are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Jordan Love is on fire right now. This is a great week to trust both Reed and Doubs as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues, especially if Watson is out. Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CLE -3 O/U 30.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 85 REYDS 501 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Joe Flacco will hopefully start again for the Browns in Week 14 against Jacksonville, and Amari Cooper (concussion) could be out for this game. Both situations should benefit Moore, who has a rapport with Flacco going back to their time with the Jets. Flacco just gave Moore 12 targets in Week 13 at the Rams, and Moore now has 35 targets in his past four games. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of those outings, and he's worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Jaguars, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR JAC Jacksonville

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 30.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 84 REYDS 689 TD 5 FPTS/G 13 We're not expecting Trevor Lawrence (ankle) to play in Week 14 at Cleveland, and Christian Kirk (groin) is also out. That puts a big target on Ridley's back, and the Browns are expected to have cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) back in action. Even if Lawrence somehow plays, I'd still be down on Ridley given the matchup since Cleveland is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I would only start Ridley in three-receiver leagues for Week 14. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE PIT -6 O/U 30 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 60 REYDS 418 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 Johnson scored a garbage-time touchdown in Week 13 against Arizona, and that saved his Fantasy production. He finished the game with four catches for 33 yards and the touchdown on five targets, but he's now been at four catches and 50 yards or less in four games in a row. We'll see if Mitch Trubisky starting in place of Kenny Pickett (ankle) helps Johnson, but it's tough to trust any Steelers in the passing game in this matchup. Johnson is only worth starting in three-receiver PPR leagues in Week 14. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 54 REYDS 364 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 In his first game back in Week 13 at Jacksonville after missing three outings with a hamstring injury, Higgins had three catches for 36 yards on three targets. We'll see if things improve in Week 14 against the Colts, but I would only start Ja'Marr Chase in the Bengals passing game right now. Even though Jake Browning looked better against the Jaguars than he did against the Steelers in Week 12, it's still tough to expect him to support two receivers to a high level. And Higgins, even with Joe Burrow (wrist) this season, struggled with just three games with double digits in PPR and one game with a touchdown. Higgins is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 87 REYDS 622 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 Lockett hasn't scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he's been at 10.1 PPR points or less in each game over that span. One of those games was against San Francisco in Week 12, and Lockett had three catches for 30 yards on five targets in that matchup. Things aren't expected to get much better for Lockett in the rematch, and the only Seahawks player worth trusting this week in the majority of leagues is DK Metcalf. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 85 REYDS 606 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.9 Godwin had a rushing touchdown in Week 13 against Carolina on his only carry for 19 yards, but without that, he would not have scored any Fantasy points. He only had three targets and failed to record a catch in a game he played in for the first time since 2018. Godwin still has just one receiving touchdown on the season and hasn't topped 66 receiving yards since Week 6. It's difficult to start Godwin even in three-receiver PPR leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -13.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 95 REYDS 774 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.2 Hopkins just had a standout game in Week 13 against Indianapolis with five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets for 18.9 PPR points. He also had 15.9 PPR points in Week 11 at Jacksonville, so he's starting to connect well with rookie quarterback Will Levis. But this could be a tough matchup for Hopkins in Week 14 at Miami, and he should see plenty of Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey. I'm still starting Hopkins in three-receiver leagues, but this could be a tough outing for him on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 9.8 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 72 RUYDS 346 TD 6 INT 0 FPTS/G 10 Hill was a Fantasy star once again in Week 13 against Detroit with 13 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, and he caught two passes for 15 yards on two targets. He should do damage against the Panthers in Week 14 on the ground since Carolina has one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, and Hill should also see time under center with Derek Carr (concussion) not expected to play. Hill has the chance to be a top-five tight end in all leagues. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI DAL -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 66 REYDS 498 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.5 Ferguson was a star against the Eagles in Week 9 with seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he should do well again in the rematch in Week 14. He's coming off a great game in Week 13 against Seattle with six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and Dak Prescott continues to lean on him as a key member of the passing game. Philadelphia has also allowed a tight end to score at least 10.8 PPR points in four of the past five games. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 11 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 68 REYDS 482 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.2 Kmet struggled in Week 11 against the Lions with just three catches for 20 yards on four targets, but he should do better in the rematch. Kmet is coming off a good game in Week 12 at Minnesota with seven catches for 43 yards on seven targets, and he's now scored at least 11.3 PPR points in three of his past five games. Prior to Week 11, Kmet had scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three games in a row against Detroit.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR BAL -7 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 18 REYDS 129 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.2 In his first game without Mark Andrews (ankle) in Week 12 at the Chargers, Likely had four catches for 40 yards on six targets. It was a good start, but hopefully Likely can do more, starting this week against the Rams. It's a good matchup to trust Likely since the Rams have allowed a tight end to score at least 13 PPR points in four of their past five games. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 33 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 7 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 59 REYDS 449 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 Zach Wilson is back under center for the Jets, and that should help Conklin this week in a great matchup against the Texans. Houston is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Conklin just had nine targets in Week 13 against Atlanta. He has five games this season with at least six targets, and Conklin has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of them, so hopefully he gets a lot of volume this week from Wilson against Houston. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 36 REYDS 254 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.3 The Broncos are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, so this is a good spot to trust Everett as a low-end starter in all leagues. He has proven to be a reliable target for Justin Herbert of late, and Everett has eight catches on nine targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in his past two games against Baltimore and New England.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB ATL -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 68 REYDS 492 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 Pitts already faced Tampa Bay in Week 7 and finished that game with three catches for 47 yards on five targets. He comes into Week 14 in the rematch having scored 6.5 PPR points or less in three of his past five outings, and he only has one touchdown this season. There's no reason to trust Pitts in the majority of leagues in Week 14. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE PIT -6 O/U 30 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 30 REYDS 209 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.7 Freiermuth was great in Week 12 at Cincinnati with nine catches for 120 yards on 11 targets, but he regressed in Week 13 against Arizona with three catches for 29 yards on five targets. I'm afraid the matchup against the Bengals, and not the change in offense after Matt Canada was fired as the coordinator, was the reason for Freiermuth's big game in Week 12. This week, Freiermuth faces a Patriots defense that's No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Mitch Trubisky is starting for the injured Kenny Pickett (ankle). Freiermuth is only worth starting in deeper leagues. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 6.1 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 55 REYDS 367 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.9 Higbee is dealing with a neck injury, and we'll see if he plays in Week 14 at Baltimore. Even if he's healthy, Higbee is a risky starter in the majority of leagues. The Ravens are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Higbee only has one game this season where he's found the end zone, which was Week 12 at Arizona. Higbee should once again struggle in Week 14.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 30.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 91 REYDS 606 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 Mark Andrews in Week 4 is the lone tight end to do well against the Browns this season when he scored 25 PPR points. Andrews only scored 6.4 PPR points in the rematch in Week 10, and George Kittle (1.1 PPR points in Week 6), Trey McBride (5.2 PPR points in Week 9) and Pat Freiermuth (1.7 PPR points in Week 11) are notable tight ends to struggle against Cleveland this year. Engram just had his best game of the season in Week 13 against Cincinnati with 23.2 PPR points, and he scored his lone touchdown of the year in that outing. Prior to Week 13, Engram had scored 9.9 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and now Trevor Lawrence (ankle) is banged up. Given the matchup and quarterback downgrade to C.J. Beathard, Engram is a risky starter in most leagues for Week 14.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Browns (vs. JAC)

The Browns will likely be facing C.J. Beathard at quarterback with Trevor Lawrence (ankle) hurt, and Christian Kirk (groin) is also out. Denzel Ward (shoulder) is also back in the secondary for Cleveland, and the Browns DST should be fantastic in Week 14. It's been tough to trust the Browns defense lately since they have a combined four sacks and one turnover against Pittsburgh, Denver and the Rams, but this is a big bounceback spot against the depleted Jaguars.

Sleepers

Texans (at NYJ)

Colts (at CIN)

Packers (at NYG)

DST to Sit

Cowboys (vs. PHI)

In the first game against the Eagles in Week 9, the Cowboys allowed 28 points with no turnovers and just three sacks. We know the Cowboys DST has been an MVP for a lot of Fantasy managers, but this is a good week to avoid this unit. Dallas also struggled defensively against Seattle in Week 13 at home with 35 points allowed, one sack and one interception, and the Eagles offense should do damage in this expected high-scoring affair.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Gay K IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN IND -1 O/U 44 OPP VS K 15th PROJ PTS 6.8 K RNK 7th Gay has scored 24 Fantasy points in his past two games against Tampa Bay and Tennessee with 6-of-7 field goals and 4-of-4 PATs. He has scored at least 10 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, and he should have the chance for another quality outing in Week 14 at Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed three of the past four opposing kickers to score at least 10 Fantasy points, and Gay should be considered a top-10 Fantasy kicker in all leagues in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Cameron Dicker K LAC L.A. Chargers • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS K 26th PROJ PTS 8.5 K RNK 12th Blake Grupe K NO New Orleans • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS K 30th PROJ PTS 7.8 K RNK 4th Younghoe Koo K ATL Atlanta • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB ATL -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 8.1 K RNK 5th