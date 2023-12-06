One of the things that makes writing about Fantasy Football at this point in the season is everyone needs different kinds of advice. That's, obviously, true for the entire season, but it's especially true when there are just one or two weeks left in the regular season.

Some of you need immediate help in your must-win games because you can't worry about Week 15 and the playoffs unless you get there. But some of you are already locked into playoff spots and have the luxury to be a little more flexible about how you use your bench spots.

And you should have two priorities right now: DSTs with good playoff schedules and handcuff running backs. With regards to the former, here are a few to consider that are available in at least 40% of CBS Fantasy leagues as of Tuesday night:

Rams (vs. WAS in Week 15, vs. NO in Week 16, @NYG in Week 17)

Saints (vs. CAR in Week 14, vs. NYG in Week 15)

Texans (@NYJ in Week 14, @TEN in Week 15, vs. CLE in Week 16, vs. TEN in Week 17)

Colts (vs. PIT in Week 15, @ATL in Week 16, vs. LV in Week 17)

Chargers (@LV in Week 15)

Seahawks (@TEN in Week 16, vs. PIT in Week 17)

None of those are guaranteed to be great starts for the playoffs, but given the matchups, they all have a chance. I put a bigger priority on Week 15 matchups, because hey, it doesn't matter that the Seahawks have good matchups in Weeks 16 and 17 if you don't get there, but this is the one time of the year when I think it's perfectly reasonable to roster multiple DSTs.

As for the running back handcuffs, well, you've seen why they're so important in just the past few days, with injuries to the likes of Rhamondre Stevenson and D'Andre Swift sending countless Fantasy players to the waiver wire for their replacements. We can't predict which backs will get hurt between now and the end of the season, but we can be pretty confident that several backs are likely to get hurt. If you don't understand that by this point, you haven't been paying attention closely enough.

The key is to identify which backs are likely to be in line for a significant workload if the guy in front of them gets hurt. Obviously, we can't predict that perfectly, but it didn't take a crystal ball to see that when Kenneth Walker got hurt a few weeks ago, Zach Charbonnet would play a huge, three-down role for the Seahawks. That's the kind of handcuff we're looking for.

Let's break down 12 handcuffs to make sure aren't on your wire, just in case they get thrust into a starting role for the Fantasy playoffs.

The top RB handcuffs to stash

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (32) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. USATSI

In all likelihood, only one or two of these guys will end up mattering between now and Week 17. But you should look at it this way: If any of them do matter, they're likely going to matter in a way that could drastically shift championship odds in your leagues, and you'd rather be a week too early to add them than having to fight with the rest of your league mates over them by the time we know for sure which ones will matter.

There are no specific criteria here, but I tried to focus on players who are at least somewhat widely available and who should have a clear path to a lead RB role on their rosters if an injury does happen: