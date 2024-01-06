From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 18 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Will Levis; running backs Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Joe Mixon and Aaron Jones; receivers Zay Flowers, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill; tight ends David Njoku and Hunter Henry; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect Heath Cummings' projections. All you have to do is head over to Heath's weekly projections article at SportsLine, which covers multiple formats at every position.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Steelers

Ravens

The Steelers have several questionable players heading into the weekend but the most notable absence in Saturday's game will be Kenny Pickett. Pickett is no longer listed on the injury report but will remain on the bench in Week 18.

The Ravens will sit Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. for rest with the No. 1 seed clinched. Zay Flowers is doubtful. Tyler Huntley will get the start against a Steelers defense that has been vulnerable to the pass recently. Huntley and Bateman could rise as deep-league streaming options with an outside shot for Nelson Agholor.

DFS impact

With clarity around the absence of Jackson and key receivers, you could dip into the Ravens for value plays. Huntley, Bateman and Agholor could provide value. However, it's potentially an unnecessary risk given the short slate.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Texans

Colts

With Noah Brown out and Robert Woods questionable, targets should funnel aggressively through Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz. Collins remains a strong play with WR1 upside and Schultz is a top-10 start this week. The Colts defense has been inconsistent throughout the season and this is an excellent spot for the Texans.

The Texans are dealing with significant injuries across their defensive line, increasing upside for Jonathan Taylor and Gardner Minshew. Taylor is a must-start and Minshew is a solid streaming option.

DFS impact

This matchup is essentially a "win and get in" situation for both teams and Collins, Taylor and Pittman are reliable plays for volume in a game that could feature strong offensive performances from both sides.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Buccaneers

Panthers

Although Carlton Davis is listed as questionable, he logged multiple full practices this week and appears on track to clear concussion protocol. With the Bucs defense at full strength, the entire Panthers offense is a risk. Bryce Young struggled in this matchup previously and both DJ Chark and Adam Thielen had performances below 10 fantasy points. Chuba Hubbard had a strong performance in the first meeting but it's critical to note the Bucs had significant injuries in that game. This week, Hubbard is a low-end RB2.

DFS impact

There's no significant injury impact in this game. Due to defensive strengths from both teams, the only player in a positive matchup with reliable output is Rachaad White.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Browns

Bengals

RB Joe Mixon (illness) – Cleared

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) – Doubtful

The Browns plan to sit multiple starters, including some battling injury. They'll be without Amari Cooper and Joe Flacco, and we'll likely know more details about other potential starters sitting over the weekend. Monitor news around the Browns very closely as key backups to play a factor this week in a good matchup against Cincinnati.

Joe Mixon is cleared but Tee Higgins is doubtful. Cincinnati is eliminated from playoff contention and it's possible we see more young players step up to an increased role to close out the season.

DFS impact

With the significant absences for Cleveland and a plus matchup against Cincinnati, the Browns offer a strong variety of value plays based off final confirmation around players sitting. It's risky but if both Ford and Hunt sit for rest, Pierre Strong would be a viable value play.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Vikings

Lions

The Vikings are dealing with major injuries in their secondary but it's difficult to truly take advantage of the injuries with the Lions' starters potentially limited. The healthy starters are noticeably absent from the injury report and likely to play but it's difficult to imagine that Detroit risks starters for an entire game. Monitor news throughout the weekend for some indication around snap limits for the offensive starters.

DFS impact

Unrelated to injuries, the Vikings will have another switch at quarterback back to Nick Mullens. This is significant in DFS with Mullens in a plus matchup as a strong value play. With Mullens at quarterback, volume should increase, making Vikings pass catchers strong plays. Also note that Johnny Mundt is $3K with Hockenson on IR.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Jets

Patriots

The Jets' side of the matchup is very simple: Trevor Siemian remains starting quarterback and the only Jet with high upside is Breece Hall. Garrett Wilson remains a flex option.

The Patriots continue to suffer significant injuries across their defense but despite those concerns, the Pats have been a tough defensive matchup all season. This game also features weather concerns and there's no truly trustworthy option in this matchup from either side outside of Hall and Ezekiel Elliott.

DFS impact

While there are potential value plays, this entire game is risky in DFS.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Falcons

Saints

The most significant injuries in this matchup belong to the Saints. The Saints are in playoff contention but need help to get in. But the possibility of getting in makes the healthy Saints play start-worthy options. Alvin Kamara is listed as questionable and Fantasy managers should monitor his status throughout the weekend. If Kamara is out, Jamaal Williams would see an increase in workload and have RB2 upside.

DFS impact

Juwan Johnson is a a high-upside value play at $3,600 if he's active. Monitor status from both Kamara and Kendre Miller. Williams has found little success in 2023 but if both Kamara and Miller are out, Williams would be a cost-effective volume play.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Jaguars

QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) – Questionable

WR Zay Jones (hamstring) – Questionable

WR Christian Kirk (groin) - Questionable

Titans

Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable after logging multiple limited practices this week. Fantasy managers should monitor his status. Lawrence has been a risky play with injuries and inconsistencies but given the lack of quarterbacks this week and the excellent matchup, Lawrence is a QB1 if active. Christian Kirk is officially listed as questionable after logging multiple limited practices this week. The Jags are in position to make the playoffs despite their struggles. Christian Kirk would be a welcome addition but monitor news around his potential return for clarity around workload if active.

Fantasy managers will need to monitor status around Levis this weekend. Jacksonville has been a pass-friendly matchup and Levis is a viable play in very deep leagues. His available increases upside for DeAndre Hopkins as well.

DFS impact

If Trevor Lawrence is active, the Jags' receivers are potential contrarian options and value plays as a whole. And if active, Christian Kirk is $3K – an unbeatable price if he sees a full workload.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Seahawks

Cardinals

Kenneth Walker is cleared and logged a full practice, a strong indication that he'll receive a full workload this week. The Cardinals have been one of the most run-friendly matchups all season and Walker is a must-start. The Seahawks are also dealing with injuries on defense that could open up opportunities for a Cardinals offense that has been surprisingly strong from a Fantasy perspective over the past couple of weeks.

DFS impact

With multiple cheap options available this week due to inactive players, many DFS players will pay down at running back. With Walker logging a full practice, he's a potential contrarian play with high upside and low ownership if people are wary of the injury risk.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Bears

Packers

Khalil Herbert is questionable and failed to practice on Friday. He appears to be trending in the wrong direction and while Foreman isn't listed on the injury report, it's important to note that he was inactive last week by coach's decision. It's unclear how the Bears backfield will shake out if Herbert is inactive but Fantasy managers should monitor the situation as the Packers have been a plus matchup for opposing running backs.

Jayden Reed logged multiple limited practices this week. He appears to be trending in the right direction but his status should be monitored throughout the weekend. If Luke Musgrave remains inactive, Tucker Kraft continues as a reliable streaming option. Christian Watson is questionable and could return this week. The Packers could limit players coming off a multi-week absence. Given potential limitations and the difficult matchup, Watson is a risky play if active.

DFS impact

With DJ Moore cleared, Justin Fields and Moore are a potential contrarian stack with many focused on the Cowboys or paying down at quarterback this week. Aaron Jones has strong upside this week as a volume play with Dillon out. The Bears are tough against the run but Jones' volume, goal-line touches and receiving upside make him a strong play.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Eagles

Giants

Swift was added to the injury report on Friday with a limited practice due to illness. Fantasy managers should monitor his status throughout the weekend. DeVonta Smith has been ruled out and upside for A.J. Brown remains strong but the true increase in opportunity is with Dallas Goedert, who has top-five upside this week. The Giants are dealing with injuries to their secondary that could open up opportunities as well.

DFS impact

There are multiple punt options available this week but paying up for Goedert could yield strong results.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Broncos

Raiders

Courtland Sutton is out, which would potentially open up opportunities for Jerry Jeudy. But with Russell Wilson benched, the entire Broncos offense is risky.

For the Raiders, Zamir White remains the lead back with strong upside this week.

DFS impact

White is priced up to $6K this week. It's worth noting that despite the increase in price, he will likely remain a popular play. However, he's still worth playing in Week 18 with strong upside.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Chiefs

Chargers

It's tough to pinpoint reliable options in this matchup. The Chiefs have little incentive to play starters for an entire game and the Chargers are decimated with injuries and offer little upside in a difficult matchup. Fantasy managers will need to monitor news around the Chiefs for potential tips around volume and workload for their key players. For the Chargers, Austin Ekeler remains a start based off pure opportunity with lack of receiving options.

DFS impact

Similar to redraft, we need more clarity around the Chiefs' plans before including their players within lineups this week. With the risk and associated price of Chiefs in general, this matchup could be one to avoid.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Rams

49ers

The 49ers haven't officially ruled out healthy starters but it's very unlikely they play significant snaps in this matchup. The Rams are likely sitting key starters as well. The only exception appears to be Puka Nacua, who should see limited action. He's still a risky start and it's best to avoid the Rams as a whole this week. Demarcus Robinson could still see a decent workload and be a strong streaming option this week.

For the 49ers, with McCaffrey clearly out, Elijah Mitchell steps in to the RB1 role and could have strong upside this week. He's a solid RB2.

DFS impact

Mitchell isn't the cheapest option but at $5,800 on DraftKings and with the Rams sitting starters, Mitchell has strong upside as a tournament play. If the 49ers opt to sit Mitchell, Jordan Mason would be a viable option.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Cowboys

OT Tyler Smith (foot) - Questionable

DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle) – Questionable

Commanders

Although Jacoby Brissett is cleared to play, Sam Howell remains the starter in Week 18. However, streaming Howell is an extremely risky play. With Brissett healthy, there's no guarantee Howell makes it through an entire game. Pivot to options that are guaranteed to finish the game. Howell as a starter makes it difficult to trust Washington receivers but with many options in other games inactive, Terry McLaurin is a solid play this week against a Cowboys secondary that has struggled recently.

DFS impact

While Howell is risky is redraft, he's a potential low-rostered tournament play option. It's not ideal but Howell's previous performance against Dallas was strong from a volume perspective. Both Howell and McLaurin are below $6K on DraftKings.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Bills

S Damar Hamlin (shoulder) - Cleared

Dolphins

Despite the long injury list, the majority of Miami's players were cleared with the exception of Mostert and Waddle. Both managed to upgrade to a limited practice on Friday so it's possible they are active. Monitor news around their status because both are must-plays if active.

DFS impact

If Mostert and Waddle are unable to play, both Achane and Hill would be strong volume plays in showdown lineups. Buffalo has been tough against the run but Achane would be an interesting pivot in the captain position.