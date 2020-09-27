Watch Now: Week 3 Starts and Sits: RB Starts ( 6:51 )

Welcome to Week 3. If you have a healthy player on your Fantasy roster -- anyone -- you might already be ahead of your opponent. It's been a rough start to the season because of injuries.

Following Week 2, Saquon Barkley (ACL) and Courtland Sutton (ACL) were lost for the year, and Christian McCaffrey (ankle) is on injured reserve, which will keep him out for at least three weeks. And that's just the start of the injury report when it comes to stars being hurt.

The injured quarterbacks are Tyrod Taylor (chest), Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and Drew Lock (shoulder). At running back, we're down Raheem Mostert (knee), Tevin Coleman (knee), James White (personal), Zack Moss (toe) and Cam Akers (ribs), along with Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) and Phillip Lindsay (toe) already battling injuries.

The wide receiver injuries could be bad with Davante Adams (hamstring), Julio Jones (hamstring), Sterling Shepard (toe), Jalen Reagor (thumb), Parris Campbell (knee) and Sammy Watkins (head) all hurt in Week 2. We'll see what happens with Adams and Jones in Week 3, although it doesn't look promising for either one to play. And while Chris Godwin (concussion) and Kenny Golladay (hamstring) should be back this week, Michael Thomas (ankle) and A.J. Brown (knee) are out again, which isn't ideal.

The biggest tight end injury is George Kittle (knee), who missed Week 2 and is out again in Week 3. It's been tough for many Fantasy managers, especially those dealing with multiple injuries on their roster.

Hopefully these injuries have created quality opportunities for other players like Mike Davis for the Panthers, Dion Lewis or Devonta Freeman for the Giants and Darrell Henderson for the Rams. We'll see how these guys do in elevated roles, and these could be starting Fantasy options for you in Week 3.

We have plenty of other starting suggestions for you as well, and hopefully all of these injuries aren't ruining your Fantasy season. And if we're lucky we won't have many more injuries in Week 3. It would be nice not to focus on the injury report as much -- if that's possible.

Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers

Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR LAC -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 2 REYDS 49 TD 1 FPTS/G 12

Joshua Kelley is on the verge of a big performance, and it could easily happen this week against the Panthers. He should be considered a starting Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Kelley is getting plenty of work for the Chargers through two games. In fact, he has the same amount of carries (35) and three fewer catches than Austin Ekeler, who only has five.

Ekeler deserves more touches since he's been more efficient than Kelley -- 5.1 yards per carry for Ekeler to 3.5 for the rookie -- but that shouldn't matter here for Kelley. What does matter is clearly the Chargers like Kelley enough to trust him in big spots.

For example, he is among the league leaders in red-zone attempts (eight), carries inside the 10-yard line (six) and rushes inside the 5-yard line (three). In Week 2 against the Chiefs, Kelley handled 25 total touches (23 carries) in an overtime game, and he finished with 113 total yards.

While he only averaged 2.8 yards per carry -- he was at 24.5 yards per catch -- I'd be thrilled if he continues to get that kind of volume, especially in Week 3 against the Panthers. And that's a big reason why he's listed here.

Through two games, Carolina has been abysmal against opposing running backs. They lead the NFL with six touchdowns allowed to the position, with Josh Jacobs (three) and Leonard Fournette (two) already scoring multiple times against the Panthers.

And it's not just the touchdowns. Carolina also has allowed the most receptions to running backs through two games with 19. Four running backs (Jacobs, Devontae Booker, Fournette and LeSean McCoy) have already caught at least three passes against this defense.

You are obviously starting Ekeler this week in all leagues, and this offense should be good with Justin Herbert starting for the injured Taylor. But Kelley shouldn't be far behind Ekeler, especially with Justin Jackson (quad) still out. I'm excited about the potential of Kelley having a breakout game in Week 3.

The FFT crew breaks down the TNF game and key Week 3 lineup decisions on the Friday Fantasy Football Today podcast.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 26.8 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 552 RUYDS 122 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 30 He's back to being awesome again, and Newton has shown you through two games that he can beat you with his legs and arm, which is exciting. He ran for 75 yards and two scores in Week 1 against Miami, and he had 397 passing yards in Week 2 at Seattle. The nice thing is he also had 47 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks, and it doesn't appear like he's slowing down any time soon. He has top-five potential this week against the Raiders -- and every week for the foreseeable future. Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU PIT -4 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 540 RUYDS 7 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 24.5 Roethlisberger was good in Week 2 against Denver as the Start of the Week, but he wasn't great with 22 Fantasy points. He now has scored 49 Fantasy points through two games, and he should be considered a low-end starting option in all leagues. The Texans have started the season facing Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, which isn't easy, and Roethlisberger is a step down in talent. However, he should still have plenty of success, and he's worth trusting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 3. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA JAC -3 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 512 RUYDS 38 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 26.5 Minshew has performed well in some tough spots through two weeks, and he should stay hot Thursday night against the Dolphins. He had 25 Fantasy points against the Colts in Week 1 and 28 Fantasy points at Tennessee in Week 2. The Dolphins have struggled with Newton and Josh Allen in consecutive games, and things shouldn't be any easier this week with Minshew. He's entering a great stretch with his schedule against Miami, Cincinnati, Houston and Detroit over his next four games, and he should be someone you can trust as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN TB -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 456 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.5 It's easy to write off Brady after two games if you want. He hasn't performed well at the Saints or home against the Panthers with a combined 33 Fantasy points. But is it fair to judge him with Mike Evans at less than 100 percent in Week 1 with a hamstring injury or without Chris Godwin in Week 2 due to a concussion? Both are healthy for Week 3 in a matchup against a Broncos defense that has allowed Roethlisberger and Ryan Tannehill to each score 22 Fantasy points. Brady has attempted at least 35 passes each week, and if he does that again here he should have the chance for a big game. I'm starting him again in Week 3 with confidence. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN TEN -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 488 RUYDS 26 TD 6 INT 0 FPTS/G 28 At what point do we just have to admit that maybe Tannehill is a good Fantasy quarterback? He scored 22 Fantasy points against the Broncos in Week 1 and then 34 Fantasy points against the Jaguars in Week 2 without A.J. Brown (knee). He's now made 12 starts for the Titans going back to last year, and he's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in 11 of those outings. Brown is out again in Week 3 against the Vikings, but I'm buying Tannehill as a low-end starter in all leagues. Until he goes into a prolonged funk, Tannehill is worth trusting as a No. 1 option.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -5.5 O/U 55 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 541 RUYDS 27 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 18 As long as Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is back, I'll start Stafford this week against the Cardinals. Without Golladay, Stafford is averaging just 18 Fantasy points a game against Chicago and Green Bay, but a healthy Golladay would help Stafford crack 20 Fantasy points for the first time this year. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 519 RUYDS 30 TD 2 INT 3 FPTS/G 16 Fitzpatrick looked like the Fantasy quarterback we saw last year with his performance in Week 2 against the Bills. He passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns and scored 28 Fantasy points, and he should have another quality outing this week against the Jaguars, who are third in the NFL with 602 passing yards allowed through two games. This game should be fun as "The Beard" takes on "The Stache" on Thursday night. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 509 RUYDS 65 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 22 Volume definitely helped Burrow in Week 2 at Cleveland with 61 pass attempts, but he scored 29 Fantasy points with 316 passing yards and three touchdowns. He's making plays with his arm and legs (65 rushing yards and a touchdown through two games), and I'm hoping for another big game this week at the Eagles.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 528 RUYDS 44 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 19 Better days are ahead for Watson. I promise. But starting the season with Kansas City and Baltimore was going to be tough, and he scored a combined 38 Fantasy points in those matchups. He gets another tough situation this week at the Steelers, and I expect him to struggle again. However, after this week, Watson faces Minnesota, Jacksonville and Tennessee, and the schedule improves significantly the rest of the year. Buy low on Watson if you can, but sit him this week at Pittsburgh. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS CLE -7 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 408 RUYDS 8 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 14.5 In games where the Browns have the chance to play with a lead, you should expect minimal production from Mayfield, and Cleveland is a touchdown favorite at home against Washington. Mayfield will likely be handing off a lot to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt like he did against the Bengals in Week 2, and Mayfield attempted just 23 passes in that game. It will be hard to trust him or any quarterback when there is an expected low volume of passes, and Mayfield is only an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 521 RUYDS 3 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 21 Carr was great in Week 2 against the Saints in the first game ever in Las Vegas on Monday night. He scored 27 Fantasy points with 282 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he hasn't thrown an interception yet this season in two outings. But I expect him to struggle this week at New England, even though the Patriots just got lit up by Russell Wilson on the road. The Patriots already have four interceptions to start the season, and I wouldn't be surprised to see Carr have multiple turnovers this week. He's only a low-end option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 542 RUYDS 28 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.5 Goff was great against the Eagles in Week 2 with 267 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he scored 29 Fantasy points. The Bills also just got lit up by Fitzpatrick for 28 Fantasy points, and Buffalo seemed to miss linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring), especially in coverage against Matt Gesicki. This is back-to-back road games for the Rams on the East Coast, and Goff should have minimal production. He's only a low-end starter in all leagues for Week 3.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB NO -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 472 RUYDS 0 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 17 Michael Thomas (ankle) won't return for Week 3, and Brees looked off in Week 2 at the Raiders. He passed for 312 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but Brees needs Thomas to maximize his Fantasy value, even at home. You never like to go against Brees in a prime time home game, but this could be one of those spots when his receiving corps is depleted. He's a low-end starter at best in all leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #38

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA JAC -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 164 REC 4 REYDS 46 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.5 Robinson has been exceptional as the starting running back for the Jaguars, and I'm expecting another quality outing Thursday night against the Dolphins. Through two games, Robinson has 32 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown, and he's added four catches for 46 yards on five targets. He's dominating the workload in Jacksonville, and that should continue against Miami. The Dolphins have done well against the running backs in New England and Buffalo to start the season, but I like the outlook for Robinson on a short week at home. He has top-15 upside in all leagues. James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU PIT -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 15 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 115 REC 4 REYDS 23 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 The Conner we saw in Week 2 against Denver is hopefully the one we'll see all season. He dominated touches ahead of Benny Snell by 14, and Conner finished with 16 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 15 yards. He should have a similar workload against the Texans, who have struggled against the run in two games against the Chiefs and Ravens. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS CLE -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 158 REC 6 REYDS 24 TD 2 FPTS/G 17 The Washington Football Team has done a nice job against the run through two games, but part of that is due to a terrible performance by the Eagles in Week 1. Kenyan Drake went for 95 total yards for the Cardinals in Week 2, and I expect Hunt and Nick Chubb to perform well this week at home. This is back-to-back road games for Washington, and Hunt should have enough touches in a reserve role to thrive. He has at least 12 total touches in each game, and he's averaging 16.5 PPR points on the season. Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN TB -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 108 REC 5 REYDS 27 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.5 Has Fournette taken over the backfield for Tampa Bay yet? It looked that way against the Panthers in Week 2. He played 42.6 percent of the snaps compared to 34.4 percent for Ronald Jones, and Fournette was more productive when he had the ball with 12 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns, as well as four catches for 13 yards on five targets. Jones and LeSean McCoy will continue to get work, but Fournette should be considered a top-20 Fantasy running back this week. The Broncos have given up back-to-back 100-yard games to Derrick Henry and Conner to open the season. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 146 REC 4 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.5 I liked Montgomery a lot going into Week 2 against the Giants, and he had one of the best games of his career with 16 carries for 82 yards, along with three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on three targets. I would love for him to remain involved in the passing game, and he has six targets through two weeks. This week, he's facing a Falcons defense that has allowed three total touchdowns against Seattle's running backs in Week 1 and over 120 total yards and a touchdown to Ezekiel Elliott in Week 2 (along with three rushing scores for Dak Prescott). Montgomery should be locked in as a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 1 REC 8 REYDS 74 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 We'll see how Davis does with Christian McCaffrey (ankle) out, and he had eight catches for 74 yards on eight targets in Week 2 at Tampa Bay when McCaffrey went down. Davis has top-20 upside in PPR this week. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 87 REC 2 REYDS 40 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Malcolm Brown (finger) is going to play this week at Buffalo, but Cam Akers (ribs) is out. Henderson should still lead the Rams in touches even with Brown active, and Henderson was great in Week 2 at the Eagles with 121 total yards and a touchdown, along with two catches. Even with Brown expected to play, Henderson should be considered a flex. Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG SF -4 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 14.2 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 101 REC 3 REYDS 20 TD 2 FPTS/G 13 With Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) hurt, we should see McKinnon have an expanded role. He's been good in limited work with six carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on six targets in two games. Jeff Wilson and potentially JaMychal Hasty should get increased touches as well for the 49ers, but McKinnon could be a low-end starter in PPR with a bigger role. Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 86 REC 10 REYDS 62 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.5 Gaskin is dominating playing time for the Dolphins with 88 offensive plays compared to 30 for Matt Breida and 17 for Jordan Howard. In those two games against the Patriots and Bills, Gaskin has averaged 11.5 PPR points with 16 carries for 86 yards and 10 catches for 62 yards on 11 targets. He should be considered a low-end starting option in PPR against the Jaguars. Dion Lewis RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #33

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -4 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 21 REC 4 REYDS 36 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 It's doubtful the newly-signed Devonta Freeman will play much for the Giants this week as they try to replace Saquon Barkley (ACL), which should mean a quality workload is coming for Lewis, especially in the passing game. Barkley and Lewis have combined for 10 catches on 14 targets through two weeks, and Lewis has flex appeal in PPR this week against a banged-up 49ers defense.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Todd Gurley RB ATL Atlanta • #21

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI ATL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 117 REC 2 REYDS 1 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 Gurley has 35 carries through two games, but he's only managed 117 yards (3.3 yards per carry). He also has just two catches for 1 yard on five targets. If he didn't score a touchdown in Week 1 against Seattle he would be a total dud. We're seeing too much of Brian Hill and Ito Smith for my liking, and Gurley's lack of involvement in the passing game is troubling. The Bears run defense should be able to contain Gurley, and he's not a must-start running back this week. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 91 REC 3 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Gibson is the best running back for the Washington Football Team, and it's not close. It was great to see his playing time increase in Week 2, when he played 65 percent of the snaps compared to just 26 percent in Week 1. And better days are ahead. But I don't love the setup for him this week against Cleveland. The Browns run defense has been good through two weeks against Baltimore and Cincinnati, and Gibson is without standout right guard Brandon Scherff (knee). Maybe we see Gibson work more in the passing game this week (he only has three catches on four targets), but he's just a flex option against the Browns on the road. J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC BAL -3.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 41st YTD Stats RUYDS 70 REC 1 REYDS 13 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Dobbins could find the end zone like he did twice in Week 1 against the Browns, but he only has nine carries through two games and one catch. The Ravens are using three running backs with Dobbins, Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards, and Dobbins isn't doing enough to justify starting him against the Chiefs. Big days are coming for Dobbins, so be patient with him. For now, just stash him on the bench and wait for more touches in this explosive offense. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ IND -10.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 5.5 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 28 REC 9 REYDS 49 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.5 Game flow is likely going to matter for Hines, and he will be hard to trust when the Colts are expected to be playing with a lead. In Week 2 against the Vikings, Hines only had one catch for 4 yards on one target and no carries. He was the third running back behind Jonathan Taylor and Jordan Wilkins in terms of touches, and that should happen again this week against the Jets, who are terrible. We'll see if he gets more targets with Parris Campbell (knee) out, but you can't use Hines in non-PPR leagues any time soon. In PPR, he's a low-end flex option at best. Adrian Peterson RB DET Detroit • #28

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -6 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 5.3 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 134 REC 3 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Peterson was the No. 3 running back in Week 2 for the Lions at Green Bay based on snap count, as he played behind D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson. He wasn't bad with seven carries for 41 yards, but that little workload won't help Fantasy managers, as well as the lack of work in the passing game (no catches). I'm expecting Detroit to be chasing points for the second game in a row on the road, and that should be better for Swift than Peterson and Johnson. I'm not starting Peterson in any leagues this week.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline David Johnson RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 111 REC 5 REYDS 48 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.5 Johnson was great in Week 1 at the Chiefs with 11 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 32 yards on four targets. He struggled in Week 2 against Baltimore with 11 carries for 34 yards, along with two catches for 16 yards on four targets, and I'm expecting his production to be closer to that this week against the Steelers. Pittsburgh allowed Melvin Gordon to go for 84 total yards and a touchdown, but this run defense is still fantastic and should make things tough on Johnson. At best, he's a flex option in all leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -5.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 15.2 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Golladay is expected to make his 2020 debut this week against the Cardinals after being out for the first two games with a hamstring injury, and there could be some rust. I don't care. I'm still starting him against the Cardinals, who just got torched by Terry McLaurin in Week 2 for seven catches, 125 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. I wouldn't be shocked if Golladay had a similar stat line. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU PIT -4 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 23 REYDS 149 TD 1 FPTS/G 16 It's troubling that Johnson isn't 100 percent because of a toe injury, but as long as he's playing you should start him with confidence. He leads the Steelers in targets through two games with 23, and he's converted that into 14 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown. It's clear that Ben Roethlisberger loves the second-year receiver, and Johnson should continue to have success against the Texans this week. Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 14.4 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 18 REYDS 236 TD 0 FPTS/G 18.5 I was concerned about Edelman this year without Tom Brady, but it's clear that Cam Newton can keep Edelman playing at a high level. In Week 2 at Seattle, Edelman had a career-high 179 yards on eight catches with 11 targets. He likely won't come close to that this week against the Raiders, but I'm still starting Edelman in this matchup. And N'Keal Harry is also on the radar as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues after he had eight catches for 72 yards on 12 targets at Seattle. Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 18 REYDS 107 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Robinson has been a frustrating Fantasy option with his production through two games. He has 18 targets against the Lions and Giants, but he only has eight catches for 107 yards and no touchdowns to show for it. This week, Robinson will go off against the Falcons. Atlanta has been torched by Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb through two games, as all four receivers have at least 92 receiving yards against the Falcons. Anthony Miller should be considered a sleeper this week as well, but Robinson's best game of the season thus far will happen in Week 3. Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR LAC -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 18 REYDS 133 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.5 In the first game for Allen with Justin Herbert starting in Week 2 against Kansas City, Allen was back to playing at a high level. He had seven catches for 96 yards on 10 targets, and hopefully this is a connection that will be great for as long as Tyrod Taylor (chest) is out. The Panthers haven't been challenged much in the passing game with their run defense being so bad, but Carolina shouldn't slow down Allen if Herbert gives him enough chances to succeed.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN TEN -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 137 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.5 In two games with A.J. Brown (knee) either out or limited, Davis has 10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He should continue to be a prime target for Ryan Tannehill, and I like Davis as a borderline starter in all leagues. The Vikings lead the NFL with five touchdowns allowed to receivers this year. Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -4 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 47 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Sterling Shepard (toe) is on injured reserve, and Tate should take advantage of additional targets. In 2019, Shepard missed five games from Weeks 6-10. Over that span, Tate averaged 17.2 PPR points, including four games with at least eight targets. Darius Slayton is also a quality play against the 49ers, who are down several key defenders this week. CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 165 TD 0 FPTS/G 13 Lamb looked great against the Falcons in Week 2 with six catches for 106 yards on nine targets, and he should stay hot this week. The Seahawks lead the NFL in receptions (50) and yards (731) allowed to opposing receivers, and it's not close. By comparison, no other team has allowed more than 40 receptions or 525 yards to opposing receivers, and Amari Cooper, Lamb and Michael Gallup, in that order, are all in play as starting options. Keelan Cole WR JAC Jacksonville • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA JAC -3 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 12 REYDS 105 TD 2 FPTS/G 16 D.J. Chark (chest) is banged up, although he's expected to play, but look for Cole and potentially Laviska Shenault to play well Thursday night against the Dolphins. Cole has been the Jaguars leader in targets through two weeks with 12, and he's finished with 11 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns over that span. Miami cornerback Byron Jones (groin) is out, so the Jacksonville receivers should have plenty of chances to succeed. DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN PHI -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 16 REYDS 110 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Jalen Reagor (thumb) is out for several weeks, which will hopefully lead to better games ahead for Jackson, at least until Alshon Jeffery (foot) is back. We know the Eagles will use plenty of Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, but Jackson showed signs of life in Week 2 against the Rams with six catches for 64 yards on nine targets. He's a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup at home.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 112 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.5 Fuller appeared to be fighting through a hamstring injury in Week 2 against Baltimore, and he finished with no catches or targets against the Ravens. This is another tough matchup for him against the Steelers, and I don't want to trust Fuller this week. Like Deshaun Watson, better days are ahead for Fuller, so buy low if you can. But he's no better than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Steelers, and the same goes for Brandin Cooks. Robby Anderson WR CAR Carolina • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 223 TD 1 FPTS/G 21 Anderson has been great for the Panthers so far with 15 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets in two games against the Raiders and Buccaneers. But this should be a tough game for him against the Chargers and their standout secondary. Even though Tyreek Hill had five catches for 99 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers last week on 11 targets, I don't have the same faith in Anderson. Even D.J. Moore could struggle in this matchup, but I would start Moore over Anderson if I had to choose. Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 8.7 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 93 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 It sounds like Watkins expects to play in Week 3 at Baltimore despite suffering a head injury in Week 2 at the Chargers. But even when healthy, it would be hard to trust Watkins in this spot. The Ravens secondary is exceptional, and Watkins will never post consistent enough production to start him in all leagues. He was great in Week 1 against Houston with seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, but it wouldn't be a surprise if that's his best game of the season. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 15 REYDS 118 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.5 Jeudy is now the No. 1 receiver for the Broncos with Courtland Sutton (ACL) out, but I'm not starting Jeudy in Week 3 even in three-receiver leagues. Drew Lock (shoulder) is out, and Jeff Driskel will start for the Broncos. While the Panthers receivers of Anderson and Moore were great against Tampa Bay last week, this is a tough Bucs secondary for a young receiver and a backup quarterback to face. You should stash Jeudy for now, but don't start him in Week 3. Emmanuel Sanders WR NO New Orleans • #17

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB NO -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 33 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 Sanders was a total flop in the first game without Michael Thomas (ankle) on Monday night at the Raiders with one catch for 18 yards on three targets. He was outplayed by Tre'Quan Smith (five catches for 86 yards on seven targets), and Smith is the only New Orleans receiver to trust until Thomas returns. Sanders should be better this week against the Packers, but it likely won't be by much. Ignore him in all leagues, and you might consider dropping him as well.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 121 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 Kupp has gotten off to a slow start this season, and it could be hard to trust him in a tough matchup at Buffalo. Through two games, he only has nine catches for 121 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. I'm fine with Robert Woods this week in a revenge game for the former Bills receiver, but Kupp could struggle for a third game in a row. I'd buy low on Kupp if you can because better days are ahead, but he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Bills on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 12.1 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 16 REYDS 160 TD 1 FPTS/G 16.5 Gesicki should be able to build off his breakout game in Week 2 against Buffalo with another standout performance against Jacksonville. He had eight catches for 130 yards and a touchdown against the Bills on 11 targets, and the Jaguars just got beat up by Jonnu Smith in Week 2 with four catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN TEN -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 120 TD 3 FPTS/G 18.5 I predicted Smith would be a breakout candidate back in February, and he's delivering on that so far through two games. He has eight catches for 120 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets, and he's stepping up with A.J. Brown (knee) hurt. The Vikings struggled with Mo Alie-Cox last week with five catches for 111 yards on six targets, and Smith should have success in this matchup on the road. Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 11.8 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 138 TD 2 FPTS/G 18 Despite all the Broncos falling apart this season, Fant has been a star. He has nine catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets, and he should still continue to be successful even with Jeff Driskel replacing the injured Drew Lock (shoulder). The Buccaneers gave up 13 PPR points against Jared Cook in Week 1, and Fant should have another big game this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN PHI -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 12.2 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 17 REYDS 131 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.5 Goedert has 17 targets in the first two games of the season, and he has at least eight targets in four games in a row going back to last year. The Eagles will be without Jalen Reagor (thumb) for the next few weeks, so look for Carson Wentz to lean on Zach Ertz and Goedert in this matchup against the Bengals. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -7 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 17 REYDS 63 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 Thomas is clearly a favorite target for Dwayne Haskins through two games, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 3 at Cleveland. For the season, Thomas has 17 targets for eight catches, 63 yards and a touchdown. He likely won't post overwhelming stats on a consistent basis, but he's a good sleeper for Week 3 since the Browns have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to tight ends against Baltimore and Cincinnati to start the year. Drew Sample TE CIN Cincinnati • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 6.4 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 52 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 Through two games, Joe Burrow has attempted 21 passes to his tight end, including nine to Sample in Week 2 at Cleveland in the game C.J. Uzomah (Achilles) got hurt. Sample had seven catches for 45 yards against the Browns, and he could be a sneaky starter or flex play in PPR against the Eagles, who just allowed three touchdowns to Tyler Higbee in Week 2.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Rob Gronkowski TE TB Tampa Bay • #87

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN TB -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 4.5 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.5 It's time to move on from Gronkowski as a starting Fantasy tight end. And things aren't expected to improve any time soon after what Bruce Arians said this week to the Tampa Bay meda. "We're not throwing the ball 50 times to the tight ends," Arians said. "That's what we have receivers for, that's the way our offense is built. Gronk's playing great run blocking in the fourth quarter, so I'm not concerned with his pass catches or his targets." Through two games, Gronkowski has two catches for 11 yards on just four targets. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS CLE -7 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 37 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.5 Another tight end bust, Hooper isn't worth trusting in any formats this week against Washington. He only has four catches for 37 yards and no touchdowns on six targets in two games, and I don't expect things to improve much in Week 3 against Washington. It's a good matchup if Hooper's target volume were higher, but three targets per week aren't enough to justify using him in most formats. Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -5 O/U 56 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 99 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 Schultz is the new Blake Jarwin (ACL), who was expected to be a breakout tight end this year. In the first game without Jarwin in Week 2 against Atlanta, Schultz had nine catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He should be added in all leagues, but he could struggle this week against Seattle. Jamal Adams will make things tough on Schultz, and he's a low-end starter at best in all leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 11.2 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 9 REYDS 94 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.5 Higbee was a star in Week 2 at the Eagles with five catches for 54 yards and three touchdowns on five targets. He scored 28 PPR points, and it's going to be hard to sit him. But the Bills have been amazing against tight ends when healthy on defense, which should be the case this week with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring) back after being out in Week 2 at Miami. In that Dolphins game, Gesicki went off for eight catches, 130 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, But according to The Athletic, in 975 snaps with Edmunds and Milano together on the field in 2019, the Bills allowed only 56 receptions for 531 yards and four touchdowns to tight ends in 15 games. On average, they allowed 3.7 catches for 35.4 yards and 0.27 touchdowns per game. I'll buy those stats, and you should sit Higbee if you can.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Colts (vs. NYJ): The Jets have scored 30 points so far this season against the Bills and 49ers, and that seems like a miracle. With Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) hurt, this offense is, well, hamstrung with a lack of talent. The Colts DST is ranked No. 1 for me in Week 3.

Sleepers

Chargers (vs. CAR): With Christian McCaffrey (ankle) out, the Panthers offense could struggle to move the ball, especially on the ground. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram should make things uncomfortable for Teddy Bridgewater, and the Chargers DST is a top-three unit for Week 3.

With Christian McCaffrey (ankle) out, the Panthers offense could struggle to move the ball, especially on the ground. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram should make things uncomfortable for Teddy Bridgewater, and the Chargers DST is a top-three unit for Week 3. Buccaneers (at DEN): I'll take my chances with the Buccaneers defense on the road against Jeff Driskel and the Broncos down Courtland Sutton (ACL). This could be a rough day for Denver's offense against an underrated Tampa Bay defense.

I'll take my chances with the Buccaneers defense on the road against Jeff Driskel and the Broncos down Courtland Sutton (ACL). This could be a rough day for Denver's offense against an underrated Tampa Bay defense. Browns (vs. WAS): Dwayne Haskins was sacked four times in Week 2 at Arizona, and the Washington Football Team lost two fumbles. Back-to-back road games for a bad offense could be trouble, and the Browns DST is a sneaky starting option this week.

Sit 'Em

Rams (at BUF): This is back-to-back road games on the East Coast for the Rams, and they are facing a good Bills offense with a star quarterback in Josh Allen. Through two games against the Jets and Dolphins, Allen has been unstoppable with 729 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions, and he's been sacked just four times. I wouldn't trust the Rams DST in this spot.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Boswell K PIT Pittsburgh • #9

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU PIT -4 O/U 45 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 8.1 K RNK 10th Boswell has yet to have a big game with a combined 14 Fantasy points through two outings, but it could happen this week against the Texans at home. Houston has allowed six field goals and seven PATs through two games against two of the best kickers in the league in Harrison Butker and Justin Tucker, and hopefully Boswell will follow suit with a strong performance in Week 3.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Rodrigo Blankenship K IND Indianapolis • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ IND -11 O/U 44 OPP VS K 20th PROJ PTS 8.1 K RNK 9th Blankenship was great for the Colts against the Vikings with four field goals and two PATs, and he's already made six field goals in two games. The Colts should do whatever they want this week against the Jets, so Blankenship should have plenty of scoring chances. Zane Gonzalez K ARI Arizona • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET ARI -5.5 O/U 55 OPP VS K 28th PROJ PTS 9.1 K RNK 6th The Lions have allowed four field goals and seven PATs to Cairo Santos and Mason Crosby so far this year, and Gonzalez should get plenty of chances for points in this matchup. Gonzalez just had a big game in Week 2 against Washington with three field goals and three PATs. Stephen Gostkowski K TEN Tennessee • #3

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN TEN -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS K 31st PROJ PTS 6.1 K RNK 12th The Vikings are tied with the Texans for the most Fantasy points allowed to kickers so far as Mason Crosby and Blankenship have combined for six field goals and seven PATs. Gostkowski rebounded from a poor Week 1 with three missed field goals and one missed PAT to make two field goals and three PATs, although he still missed one extra point.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Dan Bailey K MIN Minnesota • #5

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS K 3rd PROJ PTS 5.8 K RNK 17th The Vikings offense is struggling through two games, and Bailey isn't getting many scoring chances. He has two field goals and one PAT to start the season, and there are better kickers to trust in Week 3. The Titans also have allowed only one field goal and five PATs through two games against Brandon McManus and Josh Lambo.

