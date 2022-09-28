Tua Tagovailoa goes head to head against Joe Burrow on Thursday night if his back is up to it after a bruising AFC East win over the powerhouse Bills. The Dolphins are the only 3-0 team in the AFC, and Tua is a start if he's healthy. He and Burrow could make TNF fun this week.
It is our objective to help you find quarterbacks you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning 2022.
Quarterbacks
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Cousins did well as the Start of the Week in Week 3 with 22 Fantasy points, but he still hasn't played his best game this season. We'll see if that happens in London against the Saints, but it's worth trusting Cousins as a top-10 quarterback again in this scoring period. It would help if Cousins gave Justin Jefferson a few more chances (only six targets in Week 3 isn't close to enough), and all the Vikings weapons will need to step up in a tough matchup. New Orleans has yet to allow multiple touchdown passes in a game this season, but that should happen this week.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We'll continue to monitor Tagovailoa's back/ankle injuries to make sure he's 100 percent for Thursday night, and if something changes then we'll adjust this post. As of Wednesday morning, Tagovailoa is expected to play, and hopefully we get a shootout with him and Joe Burrow. Tagovailoa was hurt in Week 3 against Buffalo with what looked like an apparent concussion. After leaving the game briefly, he returned but attempted a season-low 18 passes and scored just 13 Fantasy points. We expect him to typically throw 35-plus passes most weeks, and that should get it done against the Bengals. Cincinnati has yet to allow multiple passing touchdowns in a game this year, but the Bengals have also faced Mitch Trubisky, Cooper Rush and Joe Flacco. This is a much tougher test, and I like Tagovailoa in this spot if healthy.
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs.
The Buccaneers will hopefully get healthy this week with left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) and receiver Julio Jones (knee) back on the field. And Mike Evans is back from his one-game suspension. Maybe Chris Godwin (hamstring) will return also, but that seems unlikely. The injuries have crushed Brady this season, and his 16 Fantasy points in Week 3 against Green Bay is a season high. I'm expecting him to crack the 20-point threshold this week against the Chiefs in what should be a shootout with Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have allowed all three opposing quarterbacks -- Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert and Matt Ryan -- to pass for at least two touchdowns, and Brady should have his first multiple-touchdown outing of the season this week.
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
There are weapons starting to emerge for Rodgers, and he's performing better as a Fantasy quarterback. He scored 20 Fantasy points in consecutive games against the Bears and Buccaneers, and he should have another quality outing this week against the Patriots at home. With Allen Lazard healthy the past two games, and the emergence of Romeo Doubs in Week 3, Rodgers now has receivers helping him, along with Robert Tonyan, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. The Patriots just allowed Lamar Jackson to throw four touchdowns, and Rodgers should have his third game in a row with at least 20 Fantasy points in this matchup at home.
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
It's been a bad start to the season for Wilson, who has yet to score 20 Fantasy points. In fact, he went from 19 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Seattle to a combined 20 Fantasy points the past two games against Houston and San Francisco. This should be his best game of the season in Week 4 at the Raiders, who have allowed all three opposing quarterbacks -- Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray and Ryan Tannehill -- to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Wilson had a season-high 17 rushing yards in Week 3 against the 49ers, and hopefully he'll start to run more to enhance his Fantasy production.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The reason Lawrence is listed here instead of as a starting option is because his ceiling is capped against a solid Eagles defense. But I'm expecting Lawrence to still post a respectable stat line in this matchup -- say 18-20 Fantasy points -- based on his performance so far this season. In his past two games against the Colts and Chargers, Lawrence has 52 Fantasy points with 497 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. His new weapons and offensive line, along with new coach Doug Pederson, have helped Lawrence perform at a high level, and I'm excited to see him compete in this matchup. He should be considered a low-end starter in all 12-team formats and larger.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
This post will change if Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is out, but we're expecting him to play as of Wednesday morning. Goff only has one game over 18 Fantasy points this season, but he's attempted at least 34 passes in every outing and is averaging 37.3 passes per game. The Seahawks haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points this season, but Goff should be the first to crack that threshold. He's worth starting in 14-team leagues this week.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
This game has an implied total of 49.5 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which is among the highest in the league. Either that means the Browns will win this game in a rout, or the Falcons offense will show up. And they might get a break if pass rusher Myles Garrett is out following his car accident Monday (thankfully Garrett is OK). Mariota has yet to score 20 Fantasy points this season, but Baker Mayfield and Joe Flacco already accomplished that against the Browns this year. If Garrett is out, and with Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) still banged up, Mariota should be fired up as a low-end starter in all leagues.
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Stafford has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback so far this season, scoring more than nine Fantasy points just once. We gave him a pass with his poor outing against the Bills in Week 1, but his disappointing performance in Week 3 at Arizona was frustrating given the opponent. He has a tough matchup this week at San Francisco, and the 49ers held him to 11 Fantasy points at home in Week 10 last year. He scored 23 Fantasy points against San Francisco in Week 18 last season but had two interceptions. The 49ers are allowing just 10.9 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Stafford is only worth starting in deeper leagues this week.
Carson Wentz QB
WAS Washington • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Wentz was great in plus matchups against Jacksonville and Detroit to open the season, scoring at least 33 Fantasy points in both outings. Then came Week 3 against Philadelphia, and Wentz collapsed with just eight Fantasy points. He was sacked nine times, took 17 hits and lost a fumble. Now he gets to face a Dallas defense that just sacked Daniel Jones five times with 12 quarterback hits. The Cowboys are allowing just 14.8 Fantasy points per game to Tom Brady, Joe Burrow and Jones, and Brady has the most passing yards of this trio with 212. Wentz should have another tough outing this week.
NO New Orleans • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Winston is looking like a risky start in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, and Dennis Allen is already entertaining questions about benching Winston for Andy Dalton. We'll see what happens in Week 4 against the Vikings in London, but Winston has five interceptions in his past two outings against Tampa Bay and Carolina, with only two passing touchdowns. He's dealing with a back injury, which could easily be the cause of his woes, but Winston looks lost right now. The Vikings allowed a huge game to Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff combined for less than 23 Fantasy points against Minnesota in two other outings. Use caution when starting Winston this week, especially if Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) are hurt.
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fields is a risky starting option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues heading into Week 4 at the Giants. He's attempted just 45 passes on the season with only 23 completions, and he has more interceptions (four) than total touchdowns (three). In his past two games against Green Bay and Houston, Fields has combined to score 12 Fantasy points. It's unlikely the Bears will change things for this week since they are 2-1, and the Giants aren't an offensive juggernaut that could force Fields to throw. I'm hopeful things will turn around for Fields, but he's not close to being an option in any one-quarterback leagues.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Carr has taken advantage of good matchups the past two games against Arizona and Tennessee, scoring at least 22 Fantasy points in each outing, but this should be a tougher test against the Broncos. Denver is allowing just 13.2 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, but that could be because of the opponents in Geno Smith, Davis Mills and Jimmy Garoppolo. Carr is a step up in competition, but he's averaging just 17.2 Fantasy points per game in his past six meetings with the Broncos. I think he'll be in that range but likely under 20 Fantasy points, and Carr is just a low-end starter at best in the majority of leagues.