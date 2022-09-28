Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO MIN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 19.1 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 758 RUYDS 19 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.7 Cousins did well as the Start of the Week in Week 3 with 22 Fantasy points, but he still hasn't played his best game this season. We'll see if that happens in London against the Saints, but it's worth trusting Cousins as a top-10 quarterback again in this scoring period. It would help if Cousins gave Justin Jefferson a few more chances (only six targets in Week 3 isn't close to enough), and all the Vikings weapons will need to step up in a tough matchup. New Orleans has yet to allow multiple touchdown passes in a game this season, but that should happen this week.

Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -4 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 925 RUYDS 1 TD 8 INT 2 FPTS/G 27 We'll continue to monitor Tagovailoa's back/ankle injuries to make sure he's 100 percent for Thursday night, and if something changes then we'll adjust this post. As of Wednesday morning, Tagovailoa is expected to play, and hopefully we get a shootout with him and Joe Burrow. Tagovailoa was hurt in Week 3 against Buffalo with what looked like an apparent concussion. After leaving the game briefly, he returned but attempted a season-low 18 passes and scored just 13 Fantasy points. We expect him to typically throw 35-plus passes most weeks, and that should get it done against the Bengals. Cincinnati has yet to allow multiple passing touchdowns in a game this year, but the Bengals have also faced Mitch Trubisky, Cooper Rush and Joe Flacco. This is a much tougher test, and I like Tagovailoa in this spot if healthy.

Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -2 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 673 RUYDS -4 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 13.6 The Buccaneers will hopefully get healthy this week with left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) and receiver Julio Jones (knee) back on the field. And Mike Evans is back from his one-game suspension. Maybe Chris Godwin (hamstring) will return also, but that seems unlikely. The injuries have crushed Brady this season, and his 16 Fantasy points in Week 3 against Green Bay is a season high. I'm expecting him to crack the 20-point threshold this week against the Chiefs in what should be a shootout with Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have allowed all three opposing quarterbacks -- Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert and Matt Ryan -- to pass for at least two touchdowns, and Brady should have his first multiple-touchdown outing of the season this week.

Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE GB -10 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 684 RUYDS 8 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 14.8 There are weapons starting to emerge for Rodgers, and he's performing better as a Fantasy quarterback. He scored 20 Fantasy points in consecutive games against the Bears and Buccaneers, and he should have another quality outing this week against the Patriots at home. With Allen Lazard healthy the past two games, and the emergence of Romeo Doubs in Week 3, Rodgers now has receivers helping him, along with Robert Tonyan, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. The Patriots just allowed Lamar Jackson to throw four touchdowns, and Rodgers should have his third game in a row with at least 20 Fantasy points in this matchup at home.