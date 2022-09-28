Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 240 REC 4 REYDS 13 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.8 David Montgomery (ankle) is expected to be out in Week 4 against the Giants, and Herbert should be in line for a hefty workload. He took advantage of Montgomery going down against the Texans in Week 3 with 20 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 12 yards on two targets. Last year, Herbert had four games with at least 18 carries, and he scored 18 PPR points in two of them. The Giants were just gashed on the ground by the Cowboys in Week 3 as Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard combined for 28 carries, 178 yards and a touchdown, and standout interior defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) is likely out again. Herbert has top-10 upside this week.

James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 90 REC 10 REYDS 73 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.8 Conner has had a rough start to the season. He scored 15 PPR points in Week 1 against Kansas City, but he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 at Las Vegas and struggled in Week 3 against the Raiders. He has yet to rush for 40 yards in a game, and he only has one touchdown. This should be his best game of the season against the Panthers, who have allowed three total touchdowns to running backs and are home underdogs. If the Cardinals are playing with a lead as expected, Conner should have the opportunity for plenty of touches and hopefully a breakout performance.

Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 182 REC 4 REYDS 35 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 I said here last week that Pierce would have his best game of the season at Chicago, and he did with 20 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 21 yards on two targets. He should get plenty of work again this week against the Chargers, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. The Chargers have only allowed one rushing touchdown this season, but two running backs in a row -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire and James Robinson -- have gained over 100 total yards. Pierce should again have plenty of volume, and he should continue to be productive as the lead running back in Houston.

Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 112 REC 13 REYDS 101 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.8 Week 3 against the Bengals was the first time Hall played more snaps than Michael Carter, and hopefully this is a sign of things to come. Hall only had eight carries for 39 yards, but he had six catches for 53 yards on 11 targets. This is the second time Hall had at least nine targets in a game and six catches, and hopefully the Jets continue to feed him the ball in the passing game. We'll see what happens with Zach Wilson (knee) taking over for Joe Flacco, but this is a good matchup to trust Hall as a No. 2 running back in PPR. The Steelers have allowed a running back to score at least 16 PPR points in every game this year.