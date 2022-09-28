Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 29 REYDS 158 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 Cooks is one of 22 receivers this season with at least 25 targets, but he has the fewest receptions with 13. There is a big game coming, and it could happen this week against the Chargers. Joey Bosa (groin) is out, and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) might not play again this week for Los Angeles. With both hurt in Week 3, the Jaguars had three receivers (Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones) all catch touchdowns. This should be Cooks best game of the season.

Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 29 REYDS 268 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.6 We'll see what the final injury report looks like for New Orleans, but on Wednesday the Saints had Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) out for practice after both were injured in Week 3. If either one sits against the Vikings in London, Olave could be amazing. And for the past two weeks, he's been special with 26 targets for 14 catches and 227 yards. He leads all receivers in air yards at 443, and Jameis Winston is loving his big-play potential. The Vikings have allowed four receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in the past two games, and Olave should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for this week.

DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC PHI -6.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 23 REYDS 249 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.3 I had Smith in this column for the past two weeks, and it's worked out nicely with his performances against the Vikings and Commanders. Over that span he has 19 targets for 15 catches, 249 yards and a touchdown, and he scored a combined 45 PPR points. Remember in Week 1 when he had no catches on just four targets? Jalen Hurts is locked in right now, and Smith and A.J. Brown are working well together. Smith is a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues against the Jaguars, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this season.

Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BUF -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 125 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.8 Baltimore's defense isn't going to stop the Bills passing attack, and Davis should get back on track this week after a down game at Miami. Despite six targets, Davis had just three catches for 37 yards. He's still dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of Week 2 since he missed practice Wednesday, but he's expected to play Sunday. And Baltimore has allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year, with the Ravens leading all teams with 842 yards allowed to receivers. Look for Stefon Diggs, Davis and even Isaiah McKenzie to be viable in most leagues this week.