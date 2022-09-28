brandin-cooks.jpg
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries, injuries. Stefon Diggs (lower body), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Michael Thomas (toe), Jaylen Waddle (groin), Tee Higgins (toe), Keenan Allen (hamstring), Chris Godwin (hamstring), Hunter Renfrow (concussion), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Julio Jones (knee), Jakobi Meyers (knee), Michael Gallup (knee), Sterling Shepard (knee), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Rondale Moore are among those to monitor for Week 4. Fantasy managers will still have plenty of options, but coming up with the best ones is another matter.

It is our objective to find you the wide receivers you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning 2022. 

WRs to Start
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Brandin Cooks WR
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC LAC -5 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
27th
PROJ PTS
14.1
WR RNK
26th
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
29
REYDS
158
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.6
Cooks is one of 22 receivers this season with at least 25 targets, but he has the fewest receptions with 13. There is a big game coming, and it could happen this week against the Chargers. Joey Bosa (groin) is out, and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) might not play again this week for Los Angeles. With both hurt in Week 3, the Jaguars had three receivers (Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones) all catch touchdowns. This should be Cooks best game of the season.
headshot-image
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
20th
PROJ PTS
13.7
WR RNK
24th
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
29
REYDS
268
TD
0
FPTS/G
14.6
We'll see what the final injury report looks like for New Orleans, but on Wednesday the Saints had Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) out for practice after both were injured in Week 3. If either one sits against the Vikings in London, Olave could be amazing. And for the past two weeks, he's been special with 26 targets for 14 catches and 227 yards. He leads all receivers in air yards at 443, and Jameis Winston is loving his big-play potential. The Vikings have allowed four receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in the past two games, and Olave should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for this week.
headshot-image
DeVonta Smith WR
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC PHI -6.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
22nd
PROJ PTS
14.1
WR RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
23
REYDS
249
TD
1
FPTS/G
15.3
I had Smith in this column for the past two weeks, and it's worked out nicely with his performances against the Vikings and Commanders. Over that span he has 19 targets for 15 catches, 249 yards and a touchdown, and he scored a combined 45 PPR points. Remember in Week 1 when he had no catches on just four targets? Jalen Hurts is locked in right now, and Smith and A.J. Brown are working well together. Smith is a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues against the Jaguars, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this season.
headshot-image
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BUF -3 O/U 51.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
13.2
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
7
TAR
11
REYDS
125
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.8
Baltimore's defense isn't going to stop the Bills passing attack, and Davis should get back on track this week after a down game at Miami. Despite six targets, Davis had just three catches for 37 yards. He's still dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of Week 2 since he missed practice Wednesday, but he's expected to play Sunday. And Baltimore has allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year, with the Ravens leading all teams with 842 yards allowed to receivers. Look for Stefon Diggs, Davis and even Isaiah McKenzie to be viable in most leagues this week.
headshot-image
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL CLE -1.5 O/U 49
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
14.5
WR RNK
18th
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
27
REYDS
219
TD
2
FPTS/G
17.6
I've been skeptical of trusting Cooper this season because of Jacoby Brissett, but both have proved me wrong the past two weeks. Cooper is coming off back-to-back 100 yard games for the first time since 2016 with his performances against the Jets and Steelers, and he's averaging 24.5 PPR points over that span. Brissett has given Cooper at least 10 targets in each outing, and he's rewarded his quarterback and Fantasy managers with excellent production. This week, Cooper gets a Falcons defense that has allowed six touchdowns to receivers, which is tied for the NFL lead, and six receivers have scored at least 15 PPR points against Atlanta this year.
Sleepers (Start/Sit)
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV LV -2.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
12th
PROJ PTS
11
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
7
TAR
16
REYDS
130
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.7
Jeudy looked like a breakout candidate in Week 1 at Seattle when he had four catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Then he hurt his chest in Week 2 against Houston and couldn't finish the game before struggling in Week 3 against San Francisco. Things should improve in Week 4 against the Raiders now that Jeudy is healthy, and this should be the best game for Russell Wilson this year. The Raiders have allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Courtland Sutton and Jeudy should both do well in this matchup. Jeudy is worth using as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues.
headshot-image
Tyler Lockett WR
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -4.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
25th
PROJ PTS
13.7
WR RNK
25th
YTD Stats
REC
21
TAR
26
REYDS
211
TD
0
FPTS/G
14
Lockett is another receiver I was skeptical to trust this season because of his quarterback, but Geno Smith and Lockett are locked in right now. In the past two games against San Francisco and Atlanta, Lockett has combined for 18 catches for 183 yards on 22 targets (11 in each game), and he's averaging 17.5 PPR points over that span. The two should continue to connect in Week 4 at Detroit, and the Lions have already allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. Lockett and DK Metcalf are both high-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues.
headshot-image
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
21st
PROJ PTS
10.5
WR RNK
38th
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
23
REYDS
198
TD
1
FPTS/G
15.3
With Rondale Moore (hamstring) out and now A.J. Green (knee) banged up, there should be plenty of targets coming for Dortch and Marquise Brown against the Panthers. Brown is already a starter in the majority of Fantasy leagues, and Dortch should also be used as a high-end No. 3 receiver, especially in PPR. In three games this season without Moore, Dortch is averaging 15.0 PPR points per game. He has two games with at least nine targets and seven catches, and he should continue to be a valuable weapon for Kyler Murray. Carolina also allowed Chris Olave and Tre'Quan Smith to score at least 14 PPR points in Week 3.
headshot-image
Richie James WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #80
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI NYG -3 O/U 38.5
OPP VS WR
10th
PROJ PTS
10.7
WR RNK
48th
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
17
REYDS
146
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.7
The Giants are down Sterling Shepard (ACL) and potentially still Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) heading into Week 4. Daniel Jones is running out of healthy weapons, and James could be a prime target against the Bears. He already has two games this season with five catches, and he should be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Things could change for James if Toney or Robinson are cleared to play, but James looks like the best bet for Jones in New York's receiving corps against the Bears.
headshot-image
Mack Hollins WR
LV Las Vegas • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN LV -2.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
9.6
WR RNK
43rd
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
19
REYDS
240
TD
1
FPTS/G
14.7
As of Wednesday, Hunter Renfrow remained in the concussion protocol, which means he could miss his second game in a row heading into Week 4 against Denver. With Renfrow out in Week 3 at Tennessee, Hollins became a prime target for Derek Carr, and Hollins responded with eight catches for 158 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. This came after he had five catches for 66 yards on eight targets in Week 2 against Arizona. Hollins is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Renfrow is out against the Broncos.
WRs to Sit
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Brandon Aiyuk WR
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR SF -2.5 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
31st
PROJ PTS
11.8
WR RNK
39th
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
19
REYDS
142
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.3
Aiyuk has been a go-to option for Jimmy Garoppolo the past two games, and we'll see how Aiyuk does in Week 4 against the Rams. I have minimal expectations for him in this matchup, and Aiyuk should be considered just a No. 4 Fantasy receiver this week in the majority of leagues. He has eight targets in each of the past two games against Seattle and Denver, and he's averaging 11.5 PPR points over that span. But I expect this to be a low-scoring affair, and we'll see how the 49ers operate without their best offensive lineman in Trent Williams (ankle). Even though the Rams are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, this doesn't feel like a safe spot for Aiyuk, who still has plenty to prove to Fantasy managers.
headshot-image
Jahan Dotson WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -3 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
14th
PROJ PTS
9.7
WR RNK
47th
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
18
REYDS
109
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.3
Dotson saw a season-high eight targets in Week 3 against Philadelphia, but he had his worst outing of the year with two catches for 10 yards. He also failed to score for the first time. We'll see if he can rebound in Week 4 against the Cowboys, but I'm not sure Carson Wentz will have the time to connect with Dotson down the field given the Dallas pass rush. The Cowboys have also allowed just two receivers to score more than 11 PPR points this year. Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in most leagues, but Dotson is just a No. 4 option at best.
headshot-image
Allen Robinson WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -2.5 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
8.8
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
7
TAR
12
REYDS
88
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.3
It's been a rough start for Robinson in his Rams tenure, and things aren't likely to improve in Week 4 at San Francisco. While he scored a touchdown in Week 2 against Atlanta and finished with 15 PPR points, he combined for just six PPR points in his other two outings against Buffalo and Arizona. He's yet to go over 55 receiving yards in a game, and he's maxed out at five targets. The 49ers are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to wide receivers, so Robinson could be locked down again. He's a No. 4 Fantasy receiver at best this week.
headshot-image
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE GB -9.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
10.9
WR RNK
42nd
YTD Stats
REC
6
TAR
9
REYDS
58
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.9
Lazard has scored a touchdown in each of the two games he's played this season, but he has minimal production otherwise. He might not be 100 percent from the ankle injury that kept him out of Week 1 at Minnesota, and he was still limited in practice Wednesday with the same ailment. In two games against the Bears and Buccaneers, Lazard has six catches for 58 yards on nine targets. Romeo Doubs is now a go-to option for Aaron Rodgers, and this isn't an easy matchup with the Patriots. Only two receivers have scored more than 11 PPR points against New England this year.
Bust Alert
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO MIN -2.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
8th
PROJ PTS
11.8
WR RNK
35th
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
19
REYDS
149
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.3
It was great to see Thielen play well in Week 3 against Detroit, and he finished that game with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. It was the first touchdown of the season for Thielen, and we'll see if he can do it again in Week 4 against the Saints in London. This feels like a Justin Jefferson game after he's struggled for the past two weeks, and Thielen could be left as a spectator like he was in the first two games against Green Bay and Philadelphia when he combined for 15 PPR points on seven catches for 88 yards on 11 targets. Thielen should be considered a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues.