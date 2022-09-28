Injuries, injuries. Stefon Diggs (lower body), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Michael Thomas (toe), Jaylen Waddle (groin), Tee Higgins (toe), Keenan Allen (hamstring), Chris Godwin (hamstring), Hunter Renfrow (concussion), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Julio Jones (knee), Jakobi Meyers (knee), Michael Gallup (knee), Sterling Shepard (knee), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Rondale Moore are among those to monitor for Week 4. Fantasy managers will still have plenty of options, but coming up with the best ones is another matter.
It is our objective to find you the wide receivers you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning 2022.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cooks is one of 22 receivers this season with at least 25 targets, but he has the fewest receptions with 13. There is a big game coming, and it could happen this week against the Chargers. Joey Bosa (groin) is out, and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) might not play again this week for Los Angeles. With both hurt in Week 3, the Jaguars had three receivers (Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones) all catch touchdowns. This should be Cooks best game of the season.
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We'll see what the final injury report looks like for New Orleans, but on Wednesday the Saints had Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) out for practice after both were injured in Week 3. If either one sits against the Vikings in London, Olave could be amazing. And for the past two weeks, he's been special with 26 targets for 14 catches and 227 yards. He leads all receivers in air yards at 443, and Jameis Winston is loving his big-play potential. The Vikings have allowed four receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in the past two games, and Olave should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for this week.
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I had Smith in this column for the past two weeks, and it's worked out nicely with his performances against the Vikings and Commanders. Over that span he has 19 targets for 15 catches, 249 yards and a touchdown, and he scored a combined 45 PPR points. Remember in Week 1 when he had no catches on just four targets? Jalen Hurts is locked in right now, and Smith and A.J. Brown are working well together. Smith is a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues against the Jaguars, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this season.
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Baltimore's defense isn't going to stop the Bills passing attack, and Davis should get back on track this week after a down game at Miami. Despite six targets, Davis had just three catches for 37 yards. He's still dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of Week 2 since he missed practice Wednesday, but he's expected to play Sunday. And Baltimore has allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year, with the Ravens leading all teams with 842 yards allowed to receivers. Look for Stefon Diggs, Davis and even Isaiah McKenzie to be viable in most leagues this week.
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I've been skeptical of trusting Cooper this season because of Jacoby Brissett, but both have proved me wrong the past two weeks. Cooper is coming off back-to-back 100 yard games for the first time since 2016 with his performances against the Jets and Steelers, and he's averaging 24.5 PPR points over that span. Brissett has given Cooper at least 10 targets in each outing, and he's rewarded his quarterback and Fantasy managers with excellent production. This week, Cooper gets a Falcons defense that has allowed six touchdowns to receivers, which is tied for the NFL lead, and six receivers have scored at least 15 PPR points against Atlanta this year.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jeudy looked like a breakout candidate in Week 1 at Seattle when he had four catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Then he hurt his chest in Week 2 against Houston and couldn't finish the game before struggling in Week 3 against San Francisco. Things should improve in Week 4 against the Raiders now that Jeudy is healthy, and this should be the best game for Russell Wilson this year. The Raiders have allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Courtland Sutton and Jeudy should both do well in this matchup. Jeudy is worth using as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues.
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Lockett is another receiver I was skeptical to trust this season because of his quarterback, but Geno Smith and Lockett are locked in right now. In the past two games against San Francisco and Atlanta, Lockett has combined for 18 catches for 183 yards on 22 targets (11 in each game), and he's averaging 17.5 PPR points over that span. The two should continue to connect in Week 4 at Detroit, and the Lions have already allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. Lockett and DK Metcalf are both high-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues.
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
With Rondale Moore (hamstring) out and now A.J. Green (knee) banged up, there should be plenty of targets coming for Dortch and Marquise Brown against the Panthers. Brown is already a starter in the majority of Fantasy leagues, and Dortch should also be used as a high-end No. 3 receiver, especially in PPR. In three games this season without Moore, Dortch is averaging 15.0 PPR points per game. He has two games with at least nine targets and seven catches, and he should continue to be a valuable weapon for Kyler Murray. Carolina also allowed Chris Olave and Tre'Quan Smith to score at least 14 PPR points in Week 3.
Richie James WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #80
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Giants are down Sterling Shepard (ACL) and potentially still Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) heading into Week 4. Daniel Jones is running out of healthy weapons, and James could be a prime target against the Bears. He already has two games this season with five catches, and he should be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Things could change for James if Toney or Robinson are cleared to play, but James looks like the best bet for Jones in New York's receiving corps against the Bears.
Mack Hollins WR
LV Las Vegas • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
As of Wednesday, Hunter Renfrow remained in the concussion protocol, which means he could miss his second game in a row heading into Week 4 against Denver. With Renfrow out in Week 3 at Tennessee, Hollins became a prime target for Derek Carr, and Hollins responded with eight catches for 158 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. This came after he had five catches for 66 yards on eight targets in Week 2 against Arizona. Hollins is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Renfrow is out against the Broncos.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Aiyuk has been a go-to option for Jimmy Garoppolo the past two games, and we'll see how Aiyuk does in Week 4 against the Rams. I have minimal expectations for him in this matchup, and Aiyuk should be considered just a No. 4 Fantasy receiver this week in the majority of leagues. He has eight targets in each of the past two games against Seattle and Denver, and he's averaging 11.5 PPR points over that span. But I expect this to be a low-scoring affair, and we'll see how the 49ers operate without their best offensive lineman in Trent Williams (ankle). Even though the Rams are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, this doesn't feel like a safe spot for Aiyuk, who still has plenty to prove to Fantasy managers.
Jahan Dotson WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Dotson saw a season-high eight targets in Week 3 against Philadelphia, but he had his worst outing of the year with two catches for 10 yards. He also failed to score for the first time. We'll see if he can rebound in Week 4 against the Cowboys, but I'm not sure Carson Wentz will have the time to connect with Dotson down the field given the Dallas pass rush. The Cowboys have also allowed just two receivers to score more than 11 PPR points this year. Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in most leagues, but Dotson is just a No. 4 option at best.
LAR L.A. Rams • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
It's been a rough start for Robinson in his Rams tenure, and things aren't likely to improve in Week 4 at San Francisco. While he scored a touchdown in Week 2 against Atlanta and finished with 15 PPR points, he combined for just six PPR points in his other two outings against Buffalo and Arizona. He's yet to go over 55 receiving yards in a game, and he's maxed out at five targets. The 49ers are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to wide receivers, so Robinson could be locked down again. He's a No. 4 Fantasy receiver at best this week.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Lazard has scored a touchdown in each of the two games he's played this season, but he has minimal production otherwise. He might not be 100 percent from the ankle injury that kept him out of Week 1 at Minnesota, and he was still limited in practice Wednesday with the same ailment. In two games against the Bears and Buccaneers, Lazard has six catches for 58 yards on nine targets. Romeo Doubs is now a go-to option for Aaron Rodgers, and this isn't an easy matchup with the Patriots. Only two receivers have scored more than 11 PPR points against New England this year.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
It was great to see Thielen play well in Week 3 against Detroit, and he finished that game with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. It was the first touchdown of the season for Thielen, and we'll see if he can do it again in Week 4 against the Saints in London. This feels like a Justin Jefferson game after he's struggled for the past two weeks, and Thielen could be left as a spectator like he was in the first two games against Green Bay and Philadelphia when he combined for 15 PPR points on seven catches for 88 yards on 11 targets. Thielen should be considered a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues.