Fantasy Football Week 9 News & Notes: San Francisco backfield, Kenyan Drake Thursday night expectations

We get an NFC West battle Thursday night, and there are plenty of injuries to track.

In San Francisco's backfield, Tevin Coleman comes off his first career four-touchdown game to face a beatable Cardinals defense with all three of his backfield mates banged up. Coleman had his big game on just 13 touches, so he should be able to handle a decent workload even on the short week. He's an easy start for Week 9.

But in all likelihood, he'll still share the backfield with someone. We just don't yet know who that someone might be. Jeff Wilson suffered a stinger in Week 8, but appears to be over that and is probably the most likely secondary back to play. Wilson was very productive in short yardage earlier this year, but that's a role Coleman has largely handled over the past few weeks. So if the other backs are out, it will be difficult to pin down Wilson's role and whether he might cut into Coleman's touchdown upside.

Matt Breida (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (knee) were both held out of Tuesday's practice. Breida showed last season an ability to play through lingering issues and still be productive, but both of these backs will need to rebound quickly to suit up.

The way this plays out will be significant because 49ers running backs as a group have accumulated more Fantasy points per game in PPR and standard than any other backfield. As 10-point favorites on a short week, there should be plenty of production to go around. If the backfield is thinned out and your Fantasy backfield is thinned out by injury or byes, secondary pieces will be worth considering as flex options.

Kenyan Drake to get "manageable workload"

On the other side of the Thursday night game, we'll see Kenyan Drake make his debut for the Cardinals after being acquired in a trade for a conditional late-round pick Monday. Both David Johnson and Chase Edmonds are expected to miss the game, but Drake will be working on just a couple of days' time trying to learn a new offense.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged that, saying Drake will be given a manageable workload. In all likelihood, we'll see some Zach Zenner as well. Zenner played 19 snaps in his debut with the Cardinals last week after Edmonds suffered his hamstring injury.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding Drake's role and the difficult matchup with San Francisco, he's a tough option for this week. Drake's a competent receiver and there's some pass-catching upside if he gets to run some routes, given Arizona will likely trail and Zenner isn't much of a pass-catcher himself. But the passing game is always the more difficult part of a playbook to learn, and while Zenner is still relatively new with the team himself, it would be quite the feat if Drake were deployed in any kind of creative way that would allow him to be productive against this defense.

Here's more from around the league: