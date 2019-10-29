Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Could play in Week 9

Westbrook (shoulder) could take the field in Sunday's game against the Texans, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Westbrook was unable to return to Sunday's contest versus the Jets due to neck and shoulder issues, aggravating problems that left him questionable entering Sunday before he was cleared to play. His practice availability will be something to monitor ahead of the Week 9 clash in London.

