Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Could play in Week 9
Westbrook (shoulder) could take the field in Sunday's game against the Texans, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Westbrook was unable to return to Sunday's contest versus the Jets due to neck and shoulder issues, aggravating problems that left him questionable entering Sunday before he was cleared to play. His practice availability will be something to monitor ahead of the Week 9 clash in London.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Won't return Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: On track to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Questionable for Week 8•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Sits out practice•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Unlikely to practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 9 RB Preview: Add Walton
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how deadline deals...
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Buying breakouts
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Week 9 QB Preview: Stream Darnold?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8,...
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.