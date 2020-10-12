McKissic caught six passes for 48 yards on a team-high eight targets in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Rams, adding one carry for three yards.

Washington struggled to move the ball with Kyle Allen (arm) and then Alex Smith at quarterback, trailing by multiple scores for most of the game and never finding any success throwing downfield. The familiar game script -- it was the team's fourth straight loss by 14 or more points -- allowed McKissic to stay heavily involved, but it was still Antonio Gibson who dominated work on the ground with 11 carries for 27 yards. A Week 6 matchup with the Giants could produce a closer contest, which likely would shift more of the workload toward Gibson but also would be a positive development for the Washington offense as a whole.