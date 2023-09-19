Gardner-Johnson is feared to have suffered a torn pectoral in Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gardner-Johnson exited the Lions' Week 2 contest a little worse for wear and he could be looking at a long-term, potentially season-ending injury. More information on his status will likely be provided in the coming days, but in the meantime, Ifeatu Melifonwu could be set to operate at Detroit's primary free safety moving forward.