The Cardinals released Williams (knee) on Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
While the Cardinals contain a deep tight end room consisting of Zach Ertz, rookie Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson, the team ultimately decided to part ways with Williams on Friday. The 252-pounder appeared in each of Arizona's first four games, but he failed to record a reception in that stretch. Williams was held out of practice earlier this week due to a knee injury, and he'll look to join another team once he's able to move past the issue.