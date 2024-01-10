There are different forms of Playoff Challenge leagues, and you can read about how to approach building your roster in our rankings here, as well as full postseason rankings. We decided to do our version with seven members of our CBS Sports Fantasy staff.

This is a total points Playoff Challenge where you draft a team, and your players earn points each week through the Super Bowl. The team with the most points wins. All touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception.

We feature a starting lineup of 2 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 2 TE, 2 FLEX (RB/WR), 2 DST and 2 Kickers. You were only allowed to draft a maximum of two quarterbacks, two tight ends, two DSTs and two kickers so that everyone could fill a full roster.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

2. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

3. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator

4. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer

5. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

6. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

Adam loaded up on the Bills, who have the best chance to play four games from the Wild Card round to the Super Bowl. Adam drafted Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, James Cook, the Bills DST, Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir and Dawson Knox. Adam even selected former Buffalo running back Devin Singletary.

If the Bills play four games then Adam will likely win the playoff challenge. But an early playoff exit for Buffalo will clearly ruin Adam's chances at success.

Thomas also went heavy on the Rams with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson, the Rams DST, Tyler Higbee and Brett Maher. Like Adam with Buffalo, if the Rams make a long playoff run then Thomas will be in great shape.

Some other stacks here included Heath with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and D'Andre Swift for the Eagles, and Dan with Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery and Sam LaPorta for the Lions. I also went with Baker Mayfield, Rachaad White, Chris Godwin and Chase McLaughlin for the Buccaneers.

I'm expecting Tampa Bay to upset Philadelphia, so I'm excited about those players. The strength of my team is Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk, and I expect either San Francisco or Dallas to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Joe Flacco is my other quarterback, and I like the Browns to play at least two playoff games -- if not more. I also took two fliers on Josh Reynolds and Brock Wright, and both could benefit in a big way if LaPorta (knee) is out for the playoffs.

Let's see how the draft unfolded. And you can see everyone's team below the results.

Round 1

1. Josh Allen

2. Lamar Jackson

3. Dak Prescott

4. Brock Purdy

5. Christian McCaffrey

6. Patrick Mahomes

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown

Round 2

1. Jared Goff

2. Jalen Hurts

3. CeeDee Lamb

4. Matthew Stafford

5. Puka Nacua

6. Isiah Pacheco

7. Stefon Diggs

Round 3

1. James Cook

2. Deebo Samuel

3. Kyren Williams

4. Cooper Kupp

5. Joe Flacco

6. Jahmyr Gibbs

7. Travis Kelce

Round 4

1. Rashee Rice

2. A.J. Brown

3. Baker Mayfield

4. Zay Flowers

5. Mike Evans

6. Jordan Love

7. George Kittle

Round 5

1. Amari Cooper

2. Dalton Kincaid

3. C.J. Stroud

4. Isaiah Likely

5. Brandon Aiyuk

6. Tony Pollard

7. David Montgomery

Round 6

1. Tyreek Hill

2. David Njoku

3. Rachaad White

4. Nico Collins

5. Jake Ferguson

6. 49ers DST

7. Bills DST

Round 7

1. Gabe Davis

2. Ravens DST

3. De'Von Achane

4. Jerome Ford

5. Cowboys DST

6. DeVonta Smith

7. Gus Edwards

Round 8

1. Sam LaPorta

2. D'Andre Swift

3. Chris Godwin

4. Raheem Mostert

5. Dallas Goedert

6. Odell Beckham

7. Tua Tagovailoa

Round 9

1. Khalil Shakir

2. Aaron Jones

3. Chiefs DST

4. Browns DST

5. Lions DST

6. George Pickens

7. Justin Tucker

Round 10

1. Jake Moody

2. Brandon Aubrey

3. Tyler Bass

4. Harrison Butker

5. Jayden Reed

6. Mark Andrews

7. Devin Singletary

Round 11

1. Anders Carlson

2. Justice Hill

3. Jake Elliott

4. Demarcus Robinson

5. Josh Reynolds

6. Texans DST

7. Eagles DST

Round 12

1. Rashod Bateman

2. Michael Badgley

3. Chase McLaughlin

4. Rams DST

5. Brandin Cooks

6. Riley Patterson

7. Steelers DST

Round 13

1. Dawson Knox

2. Elijah Moore

3. Dolphins DST

4. Tyler Higbee

5. Dalton Schultz

6. Packers DST

7. Buccaneers DST

Round 14

1. Mason Rudolph

2. Noah Gray

3. Brock Wright

4. Brett Maher

5. Chris Boswell

6. Ka'imi Fairbairn

7. Jason Sanders

Adam Aizer

QB: Josh Allen

QB: Tua Tagovailo

RB: James Cook

RB: Devin Singletary

WR: Stefon Diggs

WR: Amari Cooper

TE: George Kittle

TE: Dawson Knox

FLEX: Gabe Davis

FLEX: Khalil Shakir

DST: Bills

DST: Steelers

K: Anders Carlson

K: Jason Sanders

Dave Richard

QB: Lamar Jackson

QB: Jordan Love

RB: Isiah Pacheco

RB: Aaron Jones

WR: Deebo Samuel

WR: Odell Beckham

TE: Dalton Kincaid

TE: Mark Andrews

FLEX: Justice Hill

FLEX: Elijah Moore

DST: 49ers

DST: Ravens

K: Riley Patterson

K: Ka'imi Fairbairn

Zach Brook

QB: Dak Prescott

QB: C.J. Stroud

RB: Kyren Williams

RB: De'Von Achane

WR: Puka Nacua

WR: Mike Evans

TE: Jake Ferguson

TE: Dallas Goedert

FLEX: Jayden Reed

FLEX: Brandin Cooks

DST: Chiefs

DST: Dolphins

K: Jake Elliott

K: Chris Boswell

Thomas Shafer

QB: Brock Purdy

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Jerome Ford

RB: Raheem Mostert

WR: Cooper Kupp

WR: Zay Flowers

TE: Isaiah Likely

TE: Tyler Higbee

FLEX: Nico Collins

FLEX: Demarcus Robinson

DST: Browns

DST: Rams

K: Harrison Butker

K: Brett Maher

Jamey Eisenberg

QB: Joe Flacco

QB: Baker Mayfield

RB: Christian McCaffrey

RB: Rachaad White

WR: CeeDee Lamb

WR: Brandon Aiyuk

TE: Dalton Schultz

TE: Brock Wright

FLEX: Chris Godwin

FLEX: Josh Reynolds

DST: Cowboys

DST: Lions

K: Tyler Bass

K: Chase McLaughlin

Heath Cummings

QB: Patrick Mahomes

QB: Jalen Hurts

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs

RB: Tony Pollard

WR: A.J. Brown

WR: DeVonta Smith

TE: David Njoku

TE: Noah Gray

FLEX: D'Andre Swift

FLEX: George Pickens

DST: Texans

DST: Packers

K: Brandon Aubrey

K: Michael Badgley

Dan Schneier

QB: Jared Goff

QB: Mason Rudolph

RB: David Montgomery

RB: Gus Edwards

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR: Rashee Rice

TE: Travis Kelce

TE: Sam LaPorta

FLEX: Tyreek Hill

FLEX: Rashod Bateman

DST: Eagles

DST: Buccaneers

K: Justin Tucker

K: Jake Moody