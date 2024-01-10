There are different forms of Playoff Challenge leagues, and you can read about how to approach building your roster in our rankings here, as well as full postseason rankings. We decided to do our version with seven members of our CBS Sports Fantasy staff.
This is a total points Playoff Challenge where you draft a team, and your players earn points each week through the Super Bowl. The team with the most points wins. All touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception.
We feature a starting lineup of 2 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 2 TE, 2 FLEX (RB/WR), 2 DST and 2 Kickers. You were only allowed to draft a maximum of two quarterbacks, two tight ends, two DSTs and two kickers so that everyone could fill a full roster.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
2. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
4. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
5. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
Adam loaded up on the Bills, who have the best chance to play four games from the Wild Card round to the Super Bowl. Adam drafted Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, James Cook, the Bills DST, Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir and Dawson Knox. Adam even selected former Buffalo running back Devin Singletary.
If the Bills play four games then Adam will likely win the playoff challenge. But an early playoff exit for Buffalo will clearly ruin Adam's chances at success.
Thomas also went heavy on the Rams with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson, the Rams DST, Tyler Higbee and Brett Maher. Like Adam with Buffalo, if the Rams make a long playoff run then Thomas will be in great shape.
Some other stacks here included Heath with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and D'Andre Swift for the Eagles, and Dan with Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery and Sam LaPorta for the Lions. I also went with Baker Mayfield, Rachaad White, Chris Godwin and Chase McLaughlin for the Buccaneers.
I'm expecting Tampa Bay to upset Philadelphia, so I'm excited about those players. The strength of my team is Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk, and I expect either San Francisco or Dallas to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.
Joe Flacco is my other quarterback, and I like the Browns to play at least two playoff games -- if not more. I also took two fliers on Josh Reynolds and Brock Wright, and both could benefit in a big way if LaPorta (knee) is out for the playoffs.
Let's see how the draft unfolded. And you can see everyone's team below the results.
Round 1
1. Josh Allen
3. Dak Prescott
4. Brock Purdy
5. Christian McCaffrey
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown
Round 2
1. Jared Goff
2. Jalen Hurts
3. CeeDee Lamb
4. Matthew Stafford
5. Puka Nacua
7. Stefon Diggs
Round 3
1. James Cook
2. Deebo Samuel
4. Cooper Kupp
5. Joe Flacco
6. Jahmyr Gibbs
7. Travis Kelce
Round 4
1. Rashee Rice
2. A.J. Brown
3. Baker Mayfield
4. Zay Flowers
5. Mike Evans
6. Jordan Love
Round 5
1. Amari Cooper
3. C.J. Stroud
5. Brandon Aiyuk
6. Tony Pollard
7. David Montgomery
Round 6
1. Tyreek Hill
2. David Njoku
3. Rachaad White
4. Nico Collins
6. 49ers DST
7. Bills DST
Round 7
1. Gabe Davis
2. Ravens DST
4. Jerome Ford
5. Cowboys DST
6. DeVonta Smith
7. Gus Edwards
Round 8
1. Sam LaPorta
2. D'Andre Swift
3. Chris Godwin
6. Odell Beckham
Round 9
1. Khalil Shakir
2. Aaron Jones
3. Chiefs DST
4. Browns DST
5. Lions DST
Round 10
1. Jake Moody
3. Tyler Bass
5. Jayden Reed
6. Mark Andrews
7. Devin Singletary
Round 11
2. Justice Hill
3. Jake Elliott
4. Demarcus Robinson
5. Josh Reynolds
6. Texans DST
7. Eagles DST
Round 12
2. Michael Badgley
3. Chase McLaughlin
4. Rams DST
7. Steelers DST
Round 13
1. Dawson Knox
2. Elijah Moore
3. Dolphins DST
4. Tyler Higbee
6. Packers DST
7. Buccaneers DST
Round 14
2. Noah Gray
3. Brock Wright
4. Brett Maher
Adam Aizer
QB: Josh Allen
QB: Tua Tagovailo
RB: James Cook
RB: Devin Singletary
WR: Stefon Diggs
WR: Amari Cooper
TE: George Kittle
TE: Dawson Knox
FLEX: Gabe Davis
FLEX: Khalil Shakir
DST: Bills
DST: Steelers
K: Anders Carlson
K: Jason Sanders
Dave Richard
QB: Lamar Jackson
QB: Jordan Love
RB: Isiah Pacheco
RB: Aaron Jones
WR: Deebo Samuel
WR: Odell Beckham
TE: Dalton Kincaid
TE: Mark Andrews
FLEX: Justice Hill
FLEX: Elijah Moore
DST: 49ers
DST: Ravens
K: Riley Patterson
K: Ka'imi Fairbairn
Zach Brook
QB: Dak Prescott
QB: C.J. Stroud
RB: Kyren Williams
RB: De'Von Achane
WR: Puka Nacua
WR: Mike Evans
TE: Jake Ferguson
TE: Dallas Goedert
FLEX: Jayden Reed
FLEX: Brandin Cooks
DST: Chiefs
DST: Dolphins
K: Jake Elliott
K: Chris Boswell
Thomas Shafer
QB: Brock Purdy
QB: Matthew Stafford
RB: Jerome Ford
RB: Raheem Mostert
WR: Cooper Kupp
WR: Zay Flowers
TE: Isaiah Likely
TE: Tyler Higbee
FLEX: Nico Collins
FLEX: Demarcus Robinson
DST: Browns
DST: Rams
K: Harrison Butker
K: Brett Maher
Jamey Eisenberg
QB: Joe Flacco
QB: Baker Mayfield
RB: Christian McCaffrey
RB: Rachaad White
WR: CeeDee Lamb
WR: Brandon Aiyuk
TE: Dalton Schultz
TE: Brock Wright
FLEX: Chris Godwin
FLEX: Josh Reynolds
DST: Cowboys
DST: Lions
K: Tyler Bass
K: Chase McLaughlin
Heath Cummings
QB: Patrick Mahomes
QB: Jalen Hurts
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs
RB: Tony Pollard
WR: A.J. Brown
WR: DeVonta Smith
TE: David Njoku
TE: Noah Gray
FLEX: D'Andre Swift
FLEX: George Pickens
DST: Texans
DST: Packers
K: Brandon Aubrey
K: Michael Badgley
Dan Schneier
QB: Jared Goff
QB: Mason Rudolph
RB: David Montgomery
RB: Gus Edwards
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR: Rashee Rice
TE: Travis Kelce
TE: Sam LaPorta
FLEX: Tyreek Hill
FLEX: Rashod Bateman
DST: Eagles
DST: Buccaneers
K: Justin Tucker
K: Jake Moody