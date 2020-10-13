Watch Now: Dak Prescott Out For Remainder Of Season With Ankle Injury ( 2:05 )

Injuries are always a part of football, and Fantasy players always have to deal with them, but 2020 has taken that to whole new levels. Every week seems to have some new significant injury to deal with — Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler were Week 4 victims — and Week 5 was no different.

The biggest injury was obviously to Dak Prescott, a heart breaker for a guy who was off to a historic season coming off an offseason where the Cowboys played hardball on a contract extension offer. Prescott has a long road back from his season-ending ankle injury, and I wish him nothing but the best — including a fat long-term contract wherever he wants to sign. Get right and go get yours, Dak.

Of course, there are Fantasy ramifications to every injury, but this one at least has relatively few ones. There's no way the Cowboys can replicate what Prescott gives them, but Andy Dalton is a capable backup who can sustain multiple Fantasy options, as we saw in Cincinnati, so the hope is this offense won't lose too much. If anything, maybe they rein Dalton in a bit and have him lean on the stars around him more, something we wouldn't mind seeing in an increasingly crowded Dallas offense.

That wasn't the only injury we saw in Week 5, though it was mostly quiet otherwise. The most notable one we'll be watching heading into Week 6 is Dalvin Cook, who left Sunday night's game with a groin injury. He's set for an MRI on the injury, but it seems like he avoided a serious injury and may not miss much time. Either way, if Alexander Mattison is available in your league, make sure you get him.

Catch up on everything else you need to know from around the NFL with my round up of the injuries and winners and losers for each game, along with some details you may have missed while watching Red Zone or following along on the game tracker.

Bears 20, Buccaneers 19

You'd figure the guy with six rings could count to four.

Winner: David Montgomery. Ugly wins are still wins, and ugly Fantasy points still go up on the scoreboard. Montgomery didn't run the ball particularly well, and he wasn't exactly great as a receiver, and he still finished with 18.9 PPR points. Montgomery may not be great, but he's got a super valuable role in this offense, and it's going to be hard to justify sitting him as a result.

David Montgomery. Ugly wins are still wins, and ugly Fantasy points still go up on the scoreboard. Montgomery didn't run the ball particularly well, and he wasn't exactly great as a receiver, and he still finished with 18.9 PPR points. Montgomery may not be great, but he's got a super valuable role in this offense, and it's going to be hard to justify sitting him as a result. Loser: Leonard Fournette. No, it's not because Fournette barely played; he was active Thursday, but was available as just an emergency option in this one. No, the issue is that, after nearly one-third of the season, Ronald Jones hasn't really given the Buccaneers reason to push him aside yet. Sure, he hasn't been great in the passing game, but that's hardly Fournette's biggest strength either, and Jones has run the ball pretty well, racking up 359 yards on 74 carries through five games, including consecutive 100-yard games. Fournette will have a role, but he's not going to be the go-to-guy any time soon.

Cardinals 30, Jets 10

Sam Darnold wasn't the problem for the Jets, and Joe Flacco definitely isn't the answer. Adam Gase is the problem, in case you were wondering. Wanted to make sure I was being clear.

Winner: Jamison Crowder. Backup QB, same Crowder. The slot receiver in Adam Gase's offense is the No. 1 guy, and the lack of other options in the receiving game is funneling even more work Crowder's way. He has at least 10 targets, seven catches, and 104 yards in all three games he has played, and Crowder also scored his second touchdown Sunday. There isn't much to like in this offense, but Crowder deserves to be in all lineups in Week 6 against the Dolphins and beyond.

Jamison Crowder. Backup QB, same Crowder. The slot receiver in Adam Gase's offense is the No. 1 guy, and the lack of other options in the receiving game is funneling even more work Crowder's way. He has at least 10 targets, seven catches, and 104 yards in all three games he has played, and Crowder also scored his second touchdown Sunday. There isn't much to like in this offense, but Crowder deserves to be in all lineups in Week 6 against the Dolphins and beyond. Loser: Le'Veon Bell. It's just the first game back from injury, so I don't want to overreact. But Bell played 70% of the snaps in this one and had just one target. If they were trying to ease him in, that would be one thing. But with the Jets' woes at receiver, Bell is unquestionably one of their best options, and they just didn't use him. That doesn't mean they won't use him more as a receiver moving forward, but you can't exactly have faith that Gase will use him right.

Ravens 27, Bengals 3

Joe Burrow finally stumbled. Hey, it happens, especially against defenses like this one.

Injuries: A.J. Green (hamstring) — Did not return, finished with no catches. We'll see how serious this is, but this might be what officially cements Tee Higgins' as the No. 2 receiver here. It's a valuable role if he can keep it.

A.J. Green (hamstring) — Did not return, finished with no catches. We'll see how serious this is, but this might be what officially cements Tee Higgins' as the No. 2 receiver here. It's a valuable role if he can keep it. Winner: Marquise Brown. Because the Ravens don't throw often, it can be kind of hard to tell just how big a part of this offense Brown is, but with 10 targets on 37 passes Sunday, we get a helpful reminder. He has 36 targets through five games, which isn't a huge number, but he is clearly the No. 1 in this offense — 26% of their targets have gone to Brown this season, an elite mark. He's still more of a boom-or-bust option, but when the Ravens do air it out, there's big upside.

Marquise Brown. Because the Ravens don't throw often, it can be kind of hard to tell just how big a part of this offense Brown is, but with 10 targets on 37 passes Sunday, we get a helpful reminder. He has 36 targets through five games, which isn't a huge number, but he is clearly the No. 1 in this offense — 26% of their targets have gone to Brown this season, an elite mark. He's still more of a boom-or-bust option, but when the Ravens do air it out, there's big upside. Loser: Joe Burrow. Playing quarterback in the NFL isn't supposed to be as easy as it looked for Burrow in his first four games, so this was a bit of a wakeup call. Burrow was sacked seven times and had a career-low in passing yards, and the Colts could make life difficult for him in Week 6, too.

Steelers 38, Eagles 29

Hey look, the Steelers have another dynamic wide receiver with huge Fantasy potential. But the Eagles might have a new WR1, too.

Injuries: Diontae Johnson (back) — Left at the end of the first quarter and did not return. He has struggled to stay healthy this season.

Diontae Johnson (back) — Left at the end of the first quarter and did not return. He has struggled to stay healthy this season. Winner: Chase Claypool. Claypool is going to be the top waiver-wire target for Week 6, and it's not out of the realm of possibility that he could be Pittsburgh's No. 1 WR moving forward. He's a huge target with tremendous athleticism, and might be the most talented receiver in this offense. Johnson's injury could be a big factor.

Chase Claypool. Claypool is going to be the top waiver-wire target for Week 6, and it's not out of the realm of possibility that he could be Pittsburgh's No. 1 WR moving forward. He's a huge target with tremendous athleticism, and might be the most talented receiver in this offense. Johnson's injury could be a big factor. Loser: JuJu Smith-Schuster. Johnson looked like the No. 1 option after three games, and Claypool just put together his massive performance, and meanwhile, we're still waiting for Smith-Schuster to look like a star. Three touchdowns in the first three games papered over the fact that Smith-Schuster hasn't really been a priority in this offense yet, and Week 5's four-catch, 28-yard performance was a new low. Through one-quarter of the season, Smith-Schuster is on pace for just 96 targets, 84 catches and 752 yards. Where are the big plays?

Texans 30, Jaguars 14

The Texans responded to Bill O'Brien's firing with their best game of the season, though the schedule probably has more to do with that than anything else.

Injuries: DJ Chark (ankle) — Left in the fourth quarter and did not return.

DJ Chark (ankle) — Left in the fourth quarter and did not return. Winner: Brandin Cooks. Admittedly, I didn't even give a second thought to the idea of starting Cooks this week. It never crossed my mind. So, of course he went off for eight catches, 161 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season. The Texans used him like a legitimate No. 1 WR and he looked shockingly up to it. Will Fuller is still the best receiver in this offense, but Cooks has more left in the tank than we might have given him credit for.

Brandin Cooks. Admittedly, I didn't even give a second thought to the idea of starting Cooks this week. It never crossed my mind. So, of course he went off for eight catches, 161 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season. The Texans used him like a legitimate No. 1 WR and he looked shockingly up to it. Will Fuller is still the best receiver in this offense, but Cooks has more left in the tank than we might have given him credit for. Loser: James Robinson. There's no obvious loser in this game, but it's worth acknowledging that Robinson has come back to earth since his two-touchdown game in Week 3. Since then, he's rushed 30 times for 123 yards with nine catches for just 54 yards. He hasn't been bad, and the volume is great, but it's just a reminder that he's probably still more like a No. 2 running back with a high floor but maybe not the highest ceiling.

Raiders 40, Chiefs 32

Patrick Mahomes had another elite Fantasy game, but he looked surprisingly shaky in this one.

Injuries: Sammy Watkins (hamstring) —Did not return to the game. This could be the opportunity Mecole Hardman needs to be a waiver-wire star.

Sammy Watkins (hamstring) —Did not return to the game. This could be the opportunity Mecole Hardman needs to be a waiver-wire star. Winner: Josh Jacobs. This wasn't even a great game for Jacobs, but I bet you're feeling a lot better about him today than you were this time last week, when there was quite a bit of grumbling about Jacobs. When you run the ball 20 times every week and you don't really have any competition for touches, you're going to find the end zone. There's absolutely no reason to worry about Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs. This wasn't even a great game for Jacobs, but I bet you're feeling a lot better about him today than you were this time last week, when there was quite a bit of grumbling about Jacobs. When you run the ball 20 times every week and you don't really have any competition for touches, you're going to find the end zone. There's absolutely no reason to worry about Jacobs. Loser: Hunter Renfrow. In the two games Henry Ruggs missed, Renfrow had 17 targets, 11 catches, 141 yards, and a touchdown. In the other three games, he has six targets, six catches and 100 yards. He's a non-factor in this offense when Ruggs is healthy.

Rams 30, Washington 10

It was incredible to see Alex Smith complete his comeback, but he did not look NFL ready in this one. And with Dwayne Haskins demoted and Kyle Allen injured, this offense could be in trouble if he can't get up to speed quickly.

Injuries: Kyle Allen (head) — Took a hard shot on a rush attempt and did not return.

Kyle Allen (head) — Took a hard shot on a rush attempt and did not return. Winner: Darrell Henderson. Henderson dominated work early for the Rams, and while things evened out eventually, he still ended up with 18 of 36 Rams RB touches. And that was with Cam Akers back. It's been impossible to predict how the Rams will use their backs on any given week — and I'm sure that's how Sean McVay prefers it — but you have to give Henderson the edge. For now. The two touchdowns were great — they definitely trust him in the red zone and near the goal line — but 68 total yards on 18 touches isn't exactly great. And, in a crowded backfield like this, you probably need great to keep the competition off your back.

Darrell Henderson. Henderson dominated work early for the Rams, and while things evened out eventually, he still ended up with 18 of 36 Rams RB touches. And that was with Cam Akers back. It's been impossible to predict how the Rams will use their backs on any given week — and I'm sure that's how Sean McVay prefers it — but you have to give Henderson the edge. For now. The two touchdowns were great — they definitely trust him in the red zone and near the goal line — but 68 total yards on 18 touches isn't exactly great. And, in a crowded backfield like this, you probably need great to keep the competition off your back. Loser: Tyler Higbee. Well, it was a fun five games to close out the 2019 season, but it looks like it was just that. Higbee was targeted just twice in Week 5, while watching teammate Gerald Everett lead the Rams with 90 yards on four catches. Higbee has three or fewer targets in four of five games, and seems completely cut-able.

Panthers 23, Falcons 16

The Falcons wasted a vintage Todd Gurley game, while the Panthers offense did exactly what it was supposed to do against this defense. Dan Quinn lost his job for the effort.

Winner: Todd Gurley. We won't see many games where Gurley rushes for 8.6 yards per carry, but we have to praise Gurley's performance in this one. His touchdown saw him actually outrunning multiple defenders, something we haven't seen from him in a while, and he even contributed a bit in the passing game. Gurley is never going to consistently reach the heights of his L.A. glory days, but he's still getting 69% of the Falcons running back carries, including goal-line work, and he's still running more routes than any other back here. There's still room for games like this.

Todd Gurley. We won't see many games where Gurley rushes for 8.6 yards per carry, but we have to praise Gurley's performance in this one. His touchdown saw him actually outrunning multiple defenders, something we haven't seen from him in a while, and he even contributed a bit in the passing game. Gurley is never going to consistently reach the heights of his L.A. glory days, but he's still getting 69% of the Falcons running back carries, including goal-line work, and he's still running more routes than any other back here. There's still room for games like this. Loser: Matt Ryan. Does he really need Julio Jones back that much? Ryan had six touchdowns and 8.0 yards per attempt in the first two games of the season, but just one touchdown and 6.6 yards per attempt since. And it's not like the schedule has been tough — and it doesn't get any tougher with the Vikings, Lions and then Panthers again in the next three games. But can you really trust him against them at this point? If Jones is back, you can.

Dolphins 43, 49ers 17

It sure looked like Jimmy Garoppolo returned too early from his ankle injury, because this might have been the worst game of his career.

Winner: Preston Williams. Some players are able to come back from ACL tears so easily that we often just assume everyone can do so, but that just isn't how it works. Williams clearly needed time to get back up to speed, even after being fully cleared in training camp. He was starting to lose playing time in Weeks 3 and 4 (only 58.8% of offense snaps), but he was back to being the No. 2 receiver Sunday, and played 73% of the snaps in the first three quarters before the game was truly out of hand. It helps, of course, that Williams was excellent, catching four of five targets for 106 yards and a touchdown, with a team-high 110 air yards. Williams is a big play weapon who flashed as a rookie, and he's worth looking for in waivers moving for Week 6 against the Jets and beyond.

Preston Williams. Some players are able to come back from ACL tears so easily that we often just assume everyone can do so, but that just isn't how it works. Williams clearly needed time to get back up to speed, even after being fully cleared in training camp. He was starting to lose playing time in Weeks 3 and 4 (only 58.8% of offense snaps), but he was back to being the No. 2 receiver Sunday, and played 73% of the snaps in the first three quarters before the game was truly out of hand. It helps, of course, that Williams was excellent, catching four of five targets for 106 yards and a touchdown, with a team-high 110 air yards. Williams is a big play weapon who flashed as a rookie, and he's worth looking for in waivers moving for Week 6 against the Jets and beyond. Losers: Jerick McKinnon. After proving he could hold up to a No. 1 role, I expected McKinnon to still have a significant role for the 49ers with Raheem Mostert back. Instead, he played just 16 snaps Sunday, compared to 15 for Jeff Wilson. Partially, that was because the game got out of hand early — McKinnon played just four second-half snaps, but that still means he only played 12 of 31 in the first half. Four targets and one carry is not what anyone expected from McKinnon, and I'm not sure how you can trust him as a starting Fantasy option in Week 6 against the Rams.

Cowboys 37, Giants 34

The Cowboys won, but lost Dak Prescott for the season with a scary looking ankle injury.

Winner: Darius Slayton. It doesn't matter how tough things are on your side, when you face a matchup like Dallas, you're supposed to produce if you want Fantasy players to believe in you, and that's just what Slayton did. It's going to be hard to know when you will be able to trust Slayton — his two best games of the season have come against the tissue-soft Cowboys and nü steel curtain in Pittsburgh — but this is what the weekly upside looks like. He's a boom-or-bust WR3 with a high ceiling against everyone.

Darius Slayton. It doesn't matter how tough things are on your side, when you face a matchup like Dallas, you're supposed to produce if you want Fantasy players to believe in you, and that's just what Slayton did. It's going to be hard to know when you will be able to trust Slayton — his two best games of the season have come against the tissue-soft Cowboys and nü steel curtain in Pittsburgh — but this is what the weekly upside looks like. He's a boom-or-bust WR3 with a high ceiling against everyone. Loser: Daniel Jones. It doesn't matter how tough things are on your side, when you face a matchup like Dallas, you're supposed to produce if you want Fantasy players to believe in you, and Jones didn't even come close. He has now gone four games in a row without a passing touchdown, with at least one turnover in each game — and Sunday was his first game of the season with only one turnover. The highs last season were incredibly high for Jones, but the lows were a lot more frequent, and that's all we've seen so far.

Browns 32, Colts 23

The Colts had to rely on Philip Rivers to lead them back, and it did not go well. That might just be life for this team.

Winner: Jonathan Taylor. My working assumption had been that when the Colts were ahead, it would be the Taylor show, but if they had to pass, Taylor would mix in with Nyheim Hines more. In Week 5, despite throwing the ball 15 more times than they ran it, Taylor had 14 touches to just five for Hines. Taylor has a safe floor in this offense, and we haven't really seen the ceiling. It probably looks something like Week 2's rushing role (26 carries) and Week 1's passing role (six catches). The best is still to come for Taylor, I think.

My working assumption had been that when the Colts were ahead, it would be the Taylor show, but if they had to pass, Taylor would mix in with Nyheim Hines more. In Week 5, despite throwing the ball 15 more times than they ran it, Taylor had 14 touches to just five for Hines. Taylor has a safe floor in this offense, and we haven't really seen the ceiling. It probably looks something like Week 2's rushing role (26 carries) and Week 1's passing role (six catches). The best is still to come for Taylor, I think. Loser: Philip Rivers. When the Colts can get out to an early lead and sit on it, they're in their comfort zone. The two times they haven't been able to do that, Rivers has fallen short in comeback attempts by failing to protect the ball. That was an issue last season, and while the Colts are better equipped to live with it than the Chargers were, it does make it awfully hard to have much interest in this passing game — though at least T.Y. Hilton showed some life with his six-catch, 69-yard showing on 10 targets. But Rivers had a pick-six, an intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety and another game-ending interception.

Seahawks 27, Vikings 26

Even in a game where he wasn't at his sharpest, Russell Wilson still tossed three touchdown passes, including a late winner to DK Metcalf, his second of the game.

Injury: Dalvin Cook (groin) — At one point it looked like he might return, but he never did. He'll have an MRI on the injury Monday, so we could have another significant running back injury on our hands.

Dalvin Cook (groin) — At one point it looked like he might return, but he never did. He'll have an MRI on the injury Monday, so we could have another significant running back injury on our hands. Winner: Alexander Mattison. We've been impressed with Mattison in flashes, but we never got to see him take on a true No.1 RB workload as a rookie because Cook's injury overlapped with one of Mattison's own last December. However, Mattison lived up to expectations and more in his first 20-carry game Sunday, rushing for 112 yards and adding three catches for 24 yards. If Cook has to sit out Week 5 against the Falcons, Mattison is going to be a top-12 RB. He might even be top five.

Alexander Mattison. We've been impressed with Mattison in flashes, but we never got to see him take on a true No.1 RB workload as a rookie because Cook's injury overlapped with one of Mattison's own last December. However, Mattison lived up to expectations and more in his first 20-carry game Sunday, rushing for 112 yards and adding three catches for 24 yards. If Cook has to sit out Week 5 against the Falcons, Mattison is going to be a top-12 RB. He might even be top five. Loser: Justin Jefferson. Jefferson's Fantasy appeal is based on the premise that the Vikings will have a highly concentrated passing game, but we saw what happens if they have to spread it around Sunday. Even though they threw a season-high 39 passes, Jefferson had just five, one of three Vikings to have at least that many. Adam Thielen, of course, had 13 targets, his second game in a row with double digits to affirm his status as the No. 1 guy here. With Jefferson in second, he'll either have to hit on at least one big play every week or see a higher target share. I like Jefferson as a boom-or-bust WR3, but you saw what the bust looks like in Week 5.

Saints 30, Chargers 27

Justin Herbert continues to look like the real deal, and he and Mike Williams nearly single-handedly won this game before the kicker doinked one.