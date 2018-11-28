Packers' Randall Cobb: Busy at Wednesday's practice
Cobb (hamstring) appeared to take part in every drill during the part of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Cobb hasn't logged more than a limited practice session since Nov. 7, so his activity level will be noteworthy as he attempts to end a three-game absence. With Geronimo Allison (groin) on injured reserve and Marquez Valdes-Scantling tailing off the past two contests, the Packers offense could use Cobb's veteran savvy and rapport with Aaron Rodgers.
