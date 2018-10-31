Patriots' Julian Edelman: Sits out walk-through

Edelman (ankle/illness) was one of five New England players who sat out Wednesday's walk-through practice, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Meanwhile 10 players were listed by the team as limited participants. Kyed suggests that it's possible that the Patriots were simply giving players like Edelman -- who is feeling under the weather -- an extra day of rest after a Monday night game. In any case, Edelman played 96.1 percent of of the team's snaps on offense in Week 8, so we doubt that his listed ankle issue is a threat to his status for Sunday night's game against the Packers.