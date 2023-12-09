Carr (ribs/right shoulder) was upgraded Saturday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.

Carr cleared concussion protocol late Friday, but Saturday's announcement was a welcome surprise given the veteran quarterback's litany of injuries. Now that fantasy managers can have full confidence regarding Carr's availability, attention can be turned to his inconsistent play as of late considering he's total just 640 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions combined in the past three weeks. While Carolina's record would indicate the Saints should have some success Sunday, the defense has gotten better in recent weeks thanks to the return of Jaycee Horn and Brian Burns, so Carr's route to a sterling fantasy day isn't a guarantee by any means.