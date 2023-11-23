The Saints removed Carr (concussion) from the Week 12 injury report Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

With the benefit of a Week 11 bye, Carr won't miss any time due to the concussion that he sustained during a Week 10 loss at Minnesota. He will be working without Michael Thomas (knee) for at least the next four games after the wide receiver was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Having said that, Carr has a decent matchup on tap Sunday against a Falcons defense that has allowed the third-most combined touchdowns (21) to opposing quarterbacks this season.