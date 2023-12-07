Carr (concussion/rib/right shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Carr has opened Week 14 prep with a pair of limited practices, after the trio of injuries knocked him out early in this past Sunday's loss to the Lions. The concussion appears to be the chief concern for Carr at this juncture, considering that he was previously following the five-step protocol after exiting the Saints' Week 10 loss to Minnesota with a brain injury. He wasn't forced to miss any game action thanks to a well-timed Week 11 bye, but Carr could have a tougher time passing through the protocol ahead of this Sunday's contest against the Panthers. In order to play this weekend, Carr may need to practice fully Friday in addition to getting clearance from an independent neurologist. If Carr isn't available Sunday, Jameis Winston would likely step in as the Saints' starting quarterback.