Carr (concussion/rib/right shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Just three days removed from sustaining a concussion in addition to injuries to his ribs and right shoulder, Carr was able throw and even sprint during the portion of Wednesday's session open to the media. Coach Dennis Allen told Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football that Carr remains in the protocol for head injuries but "feels pretty good" with the other two health concerns. Still, Carr's availability will be subject to an independent neurologist in order to play Sunday versus the Panthers, and this time around he won't have the benefit of a bye week to do so like he did after getting concussed back in Week 10.