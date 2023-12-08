Carr (concussion/rib/shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The progression to full participation after limited practices Wednesday and Thursday seemingly confirms that the real issue is whether or not Carr can clear concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game, as his shoulder or rib injuries don't look to be anything that would prevent him from playing. Head coach Dennis Allen said Friday that Carr and Jameis Winston both have taken snaps with the first-team offense in practice this week and both have been prepared to make the start, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Carr's availability for Week 14 won't necessarily come down to a game-time call ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, as players in concussion protocol often meet with independent neurologists late Friday or Saturday when attempting to attain clearance for game day. Still, fantasy managers should at least prepare for the possibility that Carr's status isn't confirmed one way or the other until 90 minutes before kickoff, when New Orleans releases its inactive list.