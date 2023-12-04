Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Carr's right shoulder "seems like it came out fine" after he was forced out of Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Lions, but the quarterback remains in concussion protocol and is still being evaluated for a rib injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Though Carr is still far from optimal health, the fact that he's not dealing with any new injury to his shoulder is at least a bit of good news, considering that he had previously suffered an AC joint sprain to the shoulder back in late September. Carr didn't end up missing any game action due to that injury, but he may face an uphill battle to not only clear the five-step protocol, but also to fully move past the rib issue ahead of the Saints' Week 14 matchup with the Panthers this coming Sunday. He's in the concussion protocol for the second time this season, after previously suffering a head injury in a Nov. 12 loss to the Vikings in Week 10 before clearing the protocol after the Saints' Week 11 bye. Jameis Winston finished the loss to the Lions as the primary option at quarterback and would likely start Week 14 if Carr isn't able to go, while jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill would also presumably be in store for at least a handful of snaps under center, too.