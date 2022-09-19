Greenard had a sack and two quarterback hits in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Broncos in Week 2.

Greenard played just 42 of 72 (58%) defensive snaps Sunday after getting a 67% share in Week 1. There was no reason given for the slight drop in snaps, but it could have been due to Houston's defense melting down in the fourth quarter and overtime against the Colts the previous week. Texans head coach Lovie Smith wanted to keep that unit fresh for the whole game. Greenard led the Texans with eight sacks in 12 games last season.