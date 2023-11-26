Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR

Jefferson (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. A Friday report indicated Jefferson had been running well in recent days but also quoted the receiver as saying he remained frustrated because he didn't feel he was 100 percent healthy, so his status for the divisional clash versus Chicago could come down to how he feels in pregame warmups. Minnesota has a looming decision on whether to activate Jefferson from injured reserve, since his 21-day practice window opened Nov. 8. If he's held out Monday, then K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell will continue to serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts, respectively, behind top receiver Jordan Addison.

Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

Higgins (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. The talented wideout's ongoing absence will keep Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin in the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles, respectively, and will leave first-time starter Jake Browning without a valuable weapon against an aggressive Pittsburgh defense.

Beckham (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chargers but worked his way back to a full practice Friday after starting the week with a Wednesday absence and limited Thursday session. Beckham labeled himself a "game-time decision" after Friday's practice, but as per early Sunday reports, the veteran wideout is expected to play and could be in line for some extra targets given Mark Andrews' absence due to a likely season-ending ankle injury.

Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals WR

Brown (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing the last two practices of the week. As per early Sunday reports, Brown is expected to play. If he experiences a setback, Rondale Moore would move into the de facto No. 1 receiver role versus Los Angeles with Michael Wilson (shoulder) already ruled out for the contest.

Zay Flowers Baltimore Ravens WR

Flowers (hip) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chargers but worked back to a full practice Friday after a Thursday absence. As per Flowers' own statements to reporters Friday, he feels fully ready to go and intends on filling his usual starting role versus Los Angeles, and early Sunday reports confirm the same. The rookie, who's already logged a team-high 72 targets, could be in line for even more work beginning in Week 12 now that Mark Andrews is sidelined due to a likely season-ending ankle injury.

Mack Hollins Atlanta Falcons WR

Hollins (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing the last two practices of the week following a limited Wednesday session. In his absence, KhaDarel Hodge should fill the No. 3 role versus New Orleans.

Zay Jones Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jones, who played on 43 snaps in Week 11 in his return from a four-game absence due to the knee issue, can't suit up, then Tim Jones will slot back into a No. 3 role.

DeVante Parker New England Patriots WR

Parker (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Parker logs a third straight absence, rookie Demario Douglas, who posted a career-best 6-84 line against the Colts in Germany in Week 10, will serve as the No. 1 receiver, while JuJu Smith-Schuster will fill the No. 2 role.

Michael Wilson Arizona Cardinals WR

Wilson (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. Rondale Moore, who recorded a 48-yard touchdown on his only catch in Week 11, will slot into the No. 2 role at minimum versus Los Angeles with Wilson sidelined.

Noah Brown Houston Texans WR

Brown (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after once again missing practice all week. In Brown's absence, Robert Woods and John Metchie are expected to remain in the No. 3 and No. 4 receiver spots, respectively.

Treylon Burks Tennessee Titans WR

Burks (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore and Kyle Philips should be beneficiaries to varying degree.

Darius Slayton New York Giants WR

Slayton (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots despite finishing the week with two limited practices following a missed Wednesday session. In Slayton's likely absence, Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt should serve as New York's top two wideouts.

Jalen Guyton Los Angeles Chargers WR

Guyton (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Guyton is expected to play, likely pushing rookie Derius Davis back into a No. 4 receiver role, at minimum.

Marquise Goodwin Cleveland Browns WR

Goodwin (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence, David Bell and James Proche could share Cleveland's No. 4 receiver duties versus Denver.

Kadarius Toney Kansas City Chiefs WR

Toney (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders despite practicing in full all week. In his absence, Richie James should serve as the No. 5 receiver versus Las Vegas.

Mecole Hardman Kansas City Chiefs WR

Hardman (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Richie James should see more action as both a depth receiver and the primary returner for both kicks and punts.

Zach Pascal Arizona Cardinals WR

Pascal (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Pascal can't suit up, Greg Dortch would move into a No. 3 receiver role at minimum with Michael Wilson (shoulder) ruled out.

Ben Skowronek Los Angeles Rams WR

Skowronek (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if Skowronek plays, he likely won't slot in any higher than the No. 5 receiver role.

Quez Watkins Philadelphia Eagles WR