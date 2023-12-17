Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins WR

Hill (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. As per Saturday night reports, the team will allow Hill to determine his availability based on how he feels Sunday morning. If the star wideout ultimately doesn't play, Jaylen Waddle will move into a clear No. 1 role versus a New York defense allowing an NFL-low 159.4 passing yards per road game, while Cedrick Wilson and Braxton Berrios would move up to the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles, respectively. It's worth noting that even with Hill available in the Week 12 meeting between the clubs, the Jets held Tua Tagovailoa to 243 passing yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.

Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR

Olave (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after failing to practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Olave's availability isn't expected to be decided until pregame warmups, but there isn't a lot of optimism regarding his chances of playing. If he were to sit out, Rashid Shaheed and Taysom Hill, who are expected to return from Week 14 absences, would likely be in for sizable boosts in opportunity, while Lynn Bowden, rookie A.T. Perry and tight end Juwan Johnson could also see a bump in targets.

Nico Collins Houston Texans WR

Collins (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Collins isn't expected to suit up versus Tennessee. In his likely absence, Noah Brown, who's expected to once again play through his lingering knee issue, is set to serve as the No. 1 receiver for veteran fill-in starter Case Keenum, while Robert Woods, rookie Xavier Hutchinson, John Metchie and tight end Dalton Schultz could all benefit in the form of more targets as well.

Moore (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but managed to finish the week with a full practice after a Wednesday absence and limited session Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, the talented wideout is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Darnell Mooney would step into the No. 1 receiver role against a Cleveland defense that's allowed an NFL-low 105.1 passing yards per home game.

Brandin Cooks Dallas Cowboys WR

Cooks (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after finishing the week with two missed practices. As per early Sunday reports, Cooks is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Michael Gallup would move into the No. 2 role alongside CeeDee Lamb.

Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Godwin (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers but finished the week with a full Friday practice after missing the first two sessions of the week. As per early Sunday reports, Godwin is expected to play. If there were to be a setback, rookie Trey Palmer would be in line to move into the No. 2 role alongside Mike Evans.

DeVante Parker New England Patriots WR

Parker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Parker is expected to play. If he were to reverse course, rookie Demario Douglas, who's off the injury report after a two-game absence due to a concussion, would likely serve as New England's No. 1 receiver.

JuJu Smith-Schuster New England Patriots WR

Smith-Schuster (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. Despite Friday beat writer reports indicating Smith-Schuster is expected to play, an early Sunday follow-up report disputes the notion and implies the veteran wideout's availability is truly up in the air. If Smith-Schuster ultimately can suit up, he'll likely fill either a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver role depending on the availability of DeVante Parker (knee).

Demario Douglas New England Patriots WR

Douglas is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full session Friday following a two-game absence due to a concussion. The rookie sixth-round pick, who posted a 17-188 line on 25 targets in the last three games he played before his injury, could serve as New England's No. 1 receiver if DeVante Parker (knee) can't suit up.

Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR

Watson (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. If Watson misses a second straight game, Romeo Doubs will remain in the No. 1 receiver role for Green Bay, while impressive rookie Jayden Reed reprise his Week 14 role as the No. 2 wideout versus a short-handed Tampa Bay secondary.

Rashid Shaheed New Orleans Saints WR

Shaheed (thigh) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants after putting in two limited practices and a full session this past week following a one-game absence due to a thigh injury. In his return, Shaheed could be walking back into a No. 1 receiver role with Chris Olave (ankle) uncertain to play.

Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals WR

Brown (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Brown is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Michael Wilson, who's also expected to suit up and play through a shoulder issue, could move into a de facto No. 1 receiver role.

Noah Brown Houston Texans WR

Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Brown will play and fill the No. 1 receiver role for Houston with Nico Collins expected to be sidelined by his calf injury. However, Brown will be catching passes from Case Keenum and not C.J. Stroud, with the latter ruled out with the concussion he suffered against the Jets in Week 14.

Tutu Atwell Los Angeles Rams WR

Atwell (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders but progressed from a missed absence Wednesday to a full practice Friday. However, as per early Sunday reports, Atwell is unlikely to play. In his expected absence, veteran Demarcus Robinson is expected to move into the No. 3 receiver role against a vulnerable Washington pass defense.

Michael Wilson Arizona Cardinals WR

Wilson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Wilson is expected to play and would likely slide back into the No. 2 receiver role alongside Marquise Brown, who's also projected to suit up despite a heel injury.

Westbrook-Ikhine (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing Friday's practice. If Westbrook-Ikhine can't suit up, Treylon Burks would move into the No. 2 receiver role, and both he and veteran Chris Moore could see more downfield targets.

Dontayvion Wicks Green Bay Packers WR

Wicks (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Wicks can't suit up, rookie Malik Heath, who caught an impressive go-ahead touchdown against the Giants in Week 14, would likely serve as Green Bay's No. 3 receiver.

St. Brown (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie Tyler Scott is slated to fill the No. 3 receiver role.

Tyquan Thornton New England Patriots WR

Thornton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and Friday. If Thornton can't play, Kayshon Boutte could be set to serve as New England's No. 4 receiver.

Kyle Philips Tennessee Titans WR

Philips (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after failing to practice all week. In his absence, Colton Dowell could move up a spot on the depth chart.

Jalen Tolbert Dallas Cowboys WR

Tolbert (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills but finished the week with a limited Friday practice after missing Thursday's session. If Tolbert can't suit up, the electrifying KaVontae Turpin would slot into the No. 4 receiver role.

Jason Brownlee New York Jets WR