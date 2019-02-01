Wild's Eric Fehr: Taken off injured reserve
Fehr (undisclosed) was activated off injured reserve Friday and will suit up versus Dallas.
Fehr -- who figures to slot into a fourth-line role -- isn't exactly an offensive stud these days, as he has just 10 points in 41 contests. Still, the Manitoba native could still challenge for the 20-point mark this year and provide some depth scoring for the Wild.
