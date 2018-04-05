2018 Masters odds: Jordan Spieth still the favorite after Round 1, Tiger Woods tumbles
Spieth sits atop the leaderboard while Woods had a more tumultuous day
With Round 1 of the Masters in the books, there have been some shakeups along the betting lines, but not at the top. Jordan Spieth improved his already high odds with an incredible 6-under 66 opening round, and his odds reflected the tremendous outing. Rory McIlroy isn't far behind him after a strong 3-under 69 left him tied for fourth, while Tiger Woods took a hit after an up-and-down first day left him T29 at 1-over 73.
Tony Finau, Matt Kuchar and Hao Tong Li are, as expected, the big jumpers from Round 1 to Round 2, as they put together impressive days. Finau and Kuchar are T2 at 4-under, while Li is currently T4 at 3-under. After a 2-over 74, Round 1 co-favorite Justin Thomas' struggles were noticed by bettors, and he took a hit serious hit because of it.
Check out the 2018 Masters odds below, courtesy of Bovada:
- Jordan Spieth: 11/4
- Rory McIlroy: 5/1
- Phil Mickelson: 14/1
- Justin Rose: 14/1
- Henrik Stenson: 14/1
- Dustin Johnson: 16/1
- Rickie Fowler: 20/1
- Matt Kuchar: 20/1
- Patrick Reed: 20/1
- Tiger Woods: 20/1
- Tony Finau: 25/1
- Tommy Fleetwood: 33/1
- Charley Hoffman: 33/1
- Marc Leishman: 33/1
- Hao Tong Li: 33/1
- Bubba Watson: 33/1
- Adam Hadwin: 40/1
- Zach Johnson: 40/1
- Louis Oosthuizen: 40/1
- Jon Rahm: 40/1
- Paul Casey: 50/1
- Hideki Matsuyama: 50/1
- Thomas Pieters: 50/1
- Tyrrell Hatton: 66/1
- Kevin Kisner: 66/1
- Xander Schauffele: 66/1
- Bernd Wiesberger: 66/1
- Rafa Cabrera-Bello: 80/1
- Cameron Smith: 80/1
- Jason Day: 100/1
- Alex Noren: 100/1
