2018 Masters odds: Jordan Spieth still the favorite after Round 1, Tiger Woods tumbles

With Round 1 of the Masters in the books, there have been some shakeups along the betting lines, but not at the top. Jordan Spieth improved his already high odds with an incredible 6-under 66 opening round, and his odds reflected the tremendous outing. Rory McIlroy isn't far behind him after a strong 3-under 69 left him tied for fourth, while Tiger Woods took a hit after an up-and-down first day left him T29 at 1-over 73.

Tony Finau, Matt Kuchar and Hao Tong Li are, as expected, the big jumpers from Round 1 to Round 2, as they put together impressive days. Finau and Kuchar are T2 at 4-under, while Li is currently T4 at 3-under. After a 2-over 74, Round 1 co-favorite Justin Thomas' struggles were noticed by bettors, and he took a hit serious hit because of it.

