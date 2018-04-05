2018 Masters odds: Jordan Spieth still the favorite after Round 1, Tiger Woods tumbles

Spieth sits atop the leaderboard while Woods had a more tumultuous day

With Round 1 of the Masters in the books, there have been some shakeups along the betting lines, but not at the top. Jordan Spieth improved his already high odds with an incredible 6-under 66 opening round, and his odds reflected the tremendous outing. Rory McIlroy isn't far behind him after a strong 3-under 69 left him tied for fourth, while Tiger Woods took a hit after an up-and-down first day left him T29 at 1-over 73.

Tony Finau, Matt Kuchar and Hao Tong Li are, as expected, the big jumpers from Round 1 to Round 2, as they put together impressive days. Finau and Kuchar are T2 at 4-under, while Li is currently T4 at 3-under. After a 2-over 74, Round 1 co-favorite Justin Thomas' struggles were noticed by bettors, and he took a hit serious hit because of it.

Visit SportsLine now to see who you can bank on to win the 2018 Masters and which long shots will make a run. Plus, we predict Tiger Woods' exact finish. All from the model that nailed three 2017 majors heading into the weekend.

Check out the 2018 Masters odds below, courtesy of Bovada


Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories