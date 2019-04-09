2019 Masters: Ranking nine golfers for whom an Augusta National win would be a career changer

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Winning a Masters is about as meaningful as it gets when it comes to professional golf. It doesn't take a Nielsen ratings expert or strokes gained analyst to break that one down. There's the Masters, there are the other three majors (and maybe the Players Championship, if your preferences bend that way) and then there's everything else.

So while it's foolish to ever say a Masters victory isn't important and impossible to determine who would personally value it the most, we can go through and determine to which star winning it would mean the most. That is, which golfer's legacy would we think about most differently if they were to win this week at Augusta National?

Obviously you can't go through the entire field and do this because it would mean far more to, say, Corey Conners to win the 2019 Masters than it would Dustin Johnson. But we're looking at top-10 quality players only when we're talking about whose life or career it would be most meaningful to to win the 2019 Masters.