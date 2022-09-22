The 2022 Presidents Cup is finally upon us after three long years of anticipation. A heavily favored United States side looks to hold onto the cup after a dramatic 16-14 victory at Royal Melbourne in 2019, while an up-and-coming international team will be out to shock the golf world.

In the time since the last event occurred, the U.S. has retooled its arsenal and introduced young stars such as Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young and Max Homa. They will play in unison with familiar faces such as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau as all 12 Americans find themselves inside the top 25 of the OWGR.

While the Americans have added firepower, the international team has lost some of its own. In place of the losses, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott will lead their squad into Quail Hollow Club and hope to build on nearly winning the international's first Presidents Cup since 1998 and only the second all-time.

Featuring eight rookies, the international team is a massive underdog in Charlotte. While not unusual, this year's Presidents Cup brings on a new feel as it finally felt as if the U.S. counterparts were ready to dethrone the 11-time champions. With outside forces at hand, a one-sided affair is all but likely to occur.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know for the week ahead at Quail Hollow Club.

2022 Presidents Cup schedule, format

All times Eastern

Thursday: Foursomes -- 1-6 p.m.

Friday: Fourball -- 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: Foursomes and fourball -- 7 a.m. -- 6 p.m.

Sunday: Singles -- 12-6 p.m.

Fourball: Teams of two face off against each other with every competitor playing their own golf ball. Each side will take the lower of the two scores for that specific hole. For example: If Jordan Spieth cards a birdie while his teammate Justin Thomas makes bogey, and both Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama make par, the U.S. team wins the hole.

Foursomes: The more difficult of the two team formats. Teammates will play a single golf ball and alternate shots until the hole is completed. Players switch off hitting tee shots no matter who made the final putt on the prior hole. Typically, the better iron players will line up to tee off on the majority of the par 3s while strong drivers kick off the par 5s. Scoring remains the same and is the standard match play.

Singles: One-on-one matches over 18 holes. What is seen at the U.S. Amateur or WGC Match Play.

Check out the complete Presidents Cup TV schedule and coverage guide.

2022 Presidents Cup teams

U.S. OWGR International OWGR Scottie Scheffler 1 Hideki Matsuyama 17 Patrick Cantlay 4 Sungjae Im 19 Xander Schauffele 5 Tom Kim 22 Justin Thomas 7 Corey Conners 26 Collin Morikawa 9 Adam Scott 30 Sam Burns 12 K.H. Lee 43 Jordan Spieth 13 Mito Pereira 49 Tony Finau 14 Sebastian Munoz 63 Billy Horschel 15 Cameron Davis 66 Max Homa 16 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67 Cameron Young 18 Si Woo Kim 76 Kevin Kisner 25 Taylor Pendrith 109

2022 Presidents Cup course

Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been a fixture on the PGA Tour, hosting the Wells Fargo Championship on an annual basis. Redesigned by Tom Fazio in 2016 in preparation for the PGA Championship, it measures 7,576 yards and plays to a par 71. Known for its finishing stretch of holes Nos. 16-18, "The Green Mile" has been moved up on the scorecard and will play as Nos. 13-15 to ensure competitors will see them in the match play format.

Presidents Cup history

With its victory at Royal Melbourne in 2019, the U.S. has compiled 11-1-1 record in the Presidents Cup. Despite the lopsided win total, there have been a couple close calls in recent memory, including the 16-14 affair in 2019 and the 15.5-14.5 bout in South Korea in 2015. The international team has struggled mightily on U.S. soil, and have not gotten within two points since the second Presidents Cup in 1996.

2022 Presidents Cup odds, favorites

Prop bets are abundant for the Presidents Cup, and Caesars Sportsbook has provided a handful in which to indulge. Here are three of my favorites.

1. Top Points Scorer -- Sungjae Im (18-1): He is the international team's best player, and will have to play in all five sessions if it's are to have a chance. I love his fit for Quail Hollow, and could see him being paired with Tom Kim in what would form a formidable South Korean duo.

2. Day 1 Winner -- Tie (25/4): If the internationals come close in any session, it should be the very first one. Without expectations, the visiting team will be able to freewheel around Quail Hollow and send out its stoutest lineup. At longer than 6-1, I don't mind suggesting it hold serve on Thursday.

3. Day 2 Winner -- USA (4/9): The 2/15 price on U.S. to win the Presidents Cup is steep, so instead target them in the preferred team format. The U.S. has made its hay in fourball throughout the years, and this time around should be no different given the substantial edge in skill and continuity.

Pairings to watch

Check out Day 1 pairings for foursomes.

Not Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth: While they may be best friends, they also cannibalize each other's skillsets. Their partnership was one of the few lowlights in the U.S. victory at the 2021 Ryder Cup, and it may be time to separate the two most experienced members of this team.

Hideki Matsuyama vs. Justin Thomas in Singles: The two duked it out in the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, and I would love to see them run it back. It could easily turn into a ball-striking exhibition to remember.

Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa: Dustin Johnson went 5-0-0 at the 2021 Ryder Cup thanks in part to his partnership with Morikawa. Young, being adequately long off the tee and proficient on the greens, could seemingly fill the void left by Johnson. This could be the beginning of a very long and successful marriage for the two 25-year-olds.

2022 Presidents Cup prediction

It is hard to imagine the U.S. not winning this Presidents Cup, but I reckon it will not be as easy as most are projecting. After stumbling out of the gates on Thursday, the Americans figure things out over the weekend and win to the tune of 17.5-12.5.