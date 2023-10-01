The 2023 Ryder Cup has been appointment viewing, and the final day of the competition will be no different. Europe and the United States will trot out all 12 players on their rosters for Sunday singles to decide the event. Europe carries a commanding 10.5 to 5.5 advantage into the final session that has historically favored the Americans.

The U.S. will need all 12 members of their team to come to life, and they begin with strength by sending out world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in the opening match. The 2021 Masters champion will face the man who currently dons the green jacket, Jon Rahm, in a rematch of their singles match from Whistling Straits.

A victory for either side will go a long way in determining the drama that ensues. Europe understands this and has lined up Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy immediately following Rahm. Should all four of these Europeans win, Europe will reach 14.5 points and raise the Ryder Cup.

However, should they falter, respecitvely, to Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns, the back half of the matches will be as heated as Saturday evening's shouting match. America's best player this week, Max Homa, occupies the fifth match against Matt Fitzpatrick in what could prove to be a lynchpin bout for either side. All 24 players step onto Marco Simone Golf and Country Club one last time, but only 12 will leave with a smile on their face.

It seemed like the 2023 Ryder Cup was going to be a barn-burner from start to finish. Let's see if the Americans can make that the case Sunday. Go ahead and brush up on the Ryder Cup format along with the scoring and rules procedures, and take a gander at our 2023 Ryder Cup TV schedule and coverage guide so you don't miss a single shot all day.

All times Eastern

2023 Ryder Cup live stream

Day 3 -- Sunday, Oct. 1

Session 5 (singles): 5:35 a.m. [Tee times]

Live TV coverage: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com