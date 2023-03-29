The PGA Tour has its final Masters tune-up with this week's 2023 Valero Texas Open. Teeing off on Thursday from TPC San Antonio, any golfer who has not yet qualified for next week's Masters could earn entry with a Valero Texas Open 2023 victory. Tyrrell Hatton is the highest ranked player in the field, at No. 17, while Chris Kirk has the highest ranking in the FedEx Cup standings at No. 10.

It is Hatton who is the 13-1 favorite in the latest 2023 Valero Texas Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Corey Conners, who won this event in 2019, is second per Caesars at 17-1, followed by Rickie Fowler (20-1), Si Woo Kim (21-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (24-1). Before locking in any 2023 Valero Texas Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,100 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express and the Genesis Invitational. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 Valero Texas Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Valero Texas Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Valero Texas Open 2023: Conners, the 2019 champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top-five. Conners secured his maiden victory at this event in 2019, but it remains his only win on the PGA Tour.

In addition, Conners has struggled mightily in recent weeks, finishing T-50 or worse in three of his last five starts, which includes a missed cut at the Players Championship earlier this month. Conners' recent struggles can be directly attributed to his inconsistent putting. The 31-year-old enters this week's event ranked 151st in strokes gained: putting (-.270), 181st in one-putt percentage (36.81%) and 189th in putts per round (29.63). He also ranks 100th in driving accuracy percentage (59.15%). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Valero Texas Open 2023 field.

Another surprise: Ben Griffin, a 41-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. The PGA Tour rookie has held his own this season with six top 25s. His shotmaking has allowed him to convert 238 birdies so far, which is the most on the PGA Tour.

With firm greens and windy conditions, TPC San Antonio prioritizes the short game. That's where Griffin excels as he ranks ninth in strokes gained: around-the-green and 25th in scrambling percentage. His scoring average (actual) is 21st on tour, which looks even better going against a relatively weak field this week. Griffin has a much better chance to win than his 2023 Valero Texas Open odds imply, so he's a target for PGA Tour bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Valero Texas Open picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer who will make surprising runs, and it also loves a triple-digit longshot to win it all in its best bets. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.

So who will win the Valero Texas Open 2023? And which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 Valero Texas Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Valero Texas Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including last year's Masters.

2023 Valero Texas Open odds, field

See the full Valero Texas Open 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Tyrrell Hatton +1300

Corey Conners +1700

Rickie Fowler +2000

Si Woo Kim +2100

Hideki Matsuyama +2400

Taylor Montgomery +2800

Matt Kuchar +2800

Chris Kirk +3100

Davis Riley +3400

J.J. Spaun +3400

Matt Wallace +3700

Ben Griffin +4100

Thomas Detry +4400

Cameron Davis +4400

Adam Schenk +4800

Taylor Pendrith +4800

Brendon Todd +4800

Alex Noren +4800

Aaron Rai +5000

Nick Taylor +5000

Davis Thompson +5000

Andrew Putnam +5000

Ryan Fox +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Sam Ryder +5500

Alex Smalley +6500

Francesco Molinari +7000

Brandon Wu +7500

Will Gordon +8500

Tyler Duncan +8500

Ryan Palmer +8500

Luke List +8500

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Pierceson Coody +9000

Erik Van Rooyen +9000

Beau Hossler +9000

Sepp Straka +9000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Ben Martin +10000

Patton Kizzire +10000

S.H. Kim +10000

Byeong Hun An +10000

Robby Shelton +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Trey Mullinax +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Hayden Buckley +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Nate Lashley +11000

Padraig Harrington +11000

Sam Stevens +11000

Garrick Higgo +11000

David Lingmerth +11000

Kevin Streelman +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Mark Hubbard +13000

Lanto Griffin +13000

Kramer Hickok +13000

Nick Hardy +13000

Lee Hodges +13000

Charley Hoffman +13000

Matthew NeSmith +13000

Dylan Frittelli +14000

Troy Merritt +14000

Joseph Bramlett +14000

Russell Knox +15000

Kevin Chappell +15000

Kazuki Higa +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Scott Piercy +16000

Matthias Schwab +16000

Cameron Champ +16000

Henrik Norlander +16000

Ben Taylor +16000

Callum Tarren +16000

Chad Ramey +16000

Adam Long +16000

Greyson Sigg +16000

Matthias Schmid +16000

Michael Kim +18000

Martin Laird +18000

MJ Daffue +18000

Michael Thompson +19000