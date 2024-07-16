Tiger Woods was the presumptive favorite to captain the red, white and blue into the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black next fall. Considered the obvious next-in-line choice to spearhead the Americans' efforts with the event returning to the United States, Woods' work away from the golf course has proven to be too much for the 48-year-old to give his undivided attention to the team.

"The decision was very difficult for me to make," Woods said. "My time has been so loaded with the [PGA] Tour and everything and what we're trying to accomplish. I'm on so many different subcommittees that it just takes so much time in the day, and I'm always on calls.

"I felt -- I told Seth [Waugh, PGA of America president] that I just didn't feel like I could do the job properly. I couldn't devote the time. I barely had enough time to do what I'm doing right now, and add in the TGL starts next year as well as the Ryder Cup. You add all that together, and then with our negotiations with the PIF, all that concurrently going on at exactly the same time, there's only so many hours in the day.

"I just didn't feel like I would be doing the captaincy or the players in Team USA justice if I was the captain with everything that I have to do."

Instead of Woods, it will be Keegan Bradley serving as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain. Bradley was surprising selection given his lack of leadership experience and his current playing prowess; the 38-year-old currently ranks No. 19 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

"With Keegan, I think Keegan is going to be a great leader. He's very passionate about what he does. He's very passionate about the event," Tiger said. "This is going to be probably a turnover year for us for the captaincies, whether it's the captain itself and his vice captains. This is the natural progression, one we've been looking forward to."

Given Bradley's youth and the gravity of the role he has now taken, he is expected to lean on the experience of those around him.

During his introductory press conference, he expressed interest in serving as a playing captain -- should he qualify for the team on his own volition. Bradley also mentioned the possibility of adding more automatic qualifying spots and an influx of younger vice captains. However, he made it clear that Woods could hold any and as much of a role as the 15-time major champion desired.

Asked whether Bradley has made such overtures at this juncture, Woods replied Tuesday: "He hasn't asked me."

Whether Tiger is ultimately part of the U.S. team at Bethpage Black will be revealed in due time; the competition is still 14 months away.

What is known is that Woods, one day, will eventually serve as captain for the United States. When he does, he will be sure to give it everything he's got.

"As I said, I'll put my hat in the ring again when I have more time and I feel like I can devote myself to a Ryder Cup," Woods said. "As of right now, I've got so many different things I'm juggling and trying to get right at the same time for all the players that are a part of the PGA Tour. It's one of those things where you just can't get it wrong."