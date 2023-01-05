Live
  1ST INNING
    		Maton homered to right01
  5TH INNING
    		Diaz doubled to deep center, Cordero scored11
    		Vavra singled to left, Cowser and Diaz scored, Norby to second31
    		Stowers singled to shallow left, Norby scored, Lester to third, McCann to second41
    		Westburg walked, Lester scored, McCann to third, Stowers to second51
    		Cordero reached on fielder's choice to first, McCann scored, Stowers to third, Westburg out at second61
    		Diaz homered to right, Mayo and Stowers scored91
    		Vierling homered to left, Short scored93
LAST OUT
DUE UP 5TH
    123456789RHE
    BAL1-0
    		00009----9111
    DET1-0
    		10002----320
    Publix Field at Joker Marchant StadiumLakeland, FL
    BALOrioles
    DETTigers
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    R. McKenna CF30100013.333.333.333.6672.5
    a- D. Cameron PH-CF10000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
    T. Vavra 3B30220011.667.6671.3332.0003.5
    J. Lester PR-3B01000000.000.667.000.6671.0
    J. McCann C31100011.333.333.333.6671.5
    K. Stowers RF31110011.333.333.333.6672.5
    J. Westburg SS20110110.500.667.5001.1672.5
    F. Cordero DH31110003.333.333.333.6673.0
    C. Mayo PR-DH01000000.000.000.000.0001.0
    L. Diaz 1B32241001.667.6672.0002.66712.0
    C. Cowser LF11000210.000.667.000.6672.5
    C. Norby 2B31200000.667.6671.0001.6674.0
    HITTERSAB
    R. McKenna CF3
    a- D. Cameron PH-CF1
    T. Vavra 3B3
    J. Lester PR-3B0
    J. McCann C3
    K. Stowers RF3
    J. Westburg SS2
    F. Cordero DH3
    C. Mayo PR-DH0
    L. Diaz 1B3
    C. Cowser LF1
    C. Norby 2B3
    • a-struck out for McKenna in the 5th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    R. Greene CF20000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    N. Maton 3B21111010.500.5002.0002.5005.5
    M. Cabrera DH20000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    K. Carpenter LF20000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    S. Torkelson 1B20000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
    C. Hernandez 2B00000200.0001.000.0001.0002.0
    Z. Short PR010000001.0001.0001.0002.0001.0
    M. Vierling RF21121001.500.5002.0002.5007.0
    R. Kreidler SS20000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    J. Rogers C10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    HITTERSAB
    R. Greene CF2
    N. Maton 3B2
    M. Cabrera DH2
    K. Carpenter LF2
    S. Torkelson 1B2
    C. Hernandez 2B0
    Z. Short PR0
    M. Vierling RF2
    R. Kreidler SS2
    J. Rogers C1
      BATTING
      • 2B - L. Diaz, C. Norby
      • HR - L. Diaz
      • RBI - T. Vavra 2 (4), K. Stowers, J. Westburg, F. Cordero, L. Diaz 4 (4)
      • 2-Out RBI - L. Diaz 3 (3)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Cameron 2 (2), T. Vavra
      BATTING
      • HR - N. Maton, M. Vierling
      • RBI - N. Maton, M. Vierling 2 (2)
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - R. McKenna
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Norby-Westburg-Diaz)
      • E - J. Westburg
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Hernandez-Kreidler-Torkelson)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      D. Kremer2.01111014.501.003.0
      L. Gillaspie1.00000100.000.003.5
      Y. Cano1.00000200.000.004.0
      R. Garrett0.112211154.006.00-2.5
      PITCHERSIP
      D. Kremer2.0
      L. Gillaspie1.0
      Y. Cano1.0
      R. Garrett0.1
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      E. Rodriguez2.02000100.001.004.5
      C. Shreve1.01000200.001.003.0
      R. Garcia1.00000200.000.004.0
      J. Fry0.1566110162.0018.00-10.5
      PITCHERSIP
      E. Rodriguez2.0
      C. Shreve1.0
      R. Garcia1.0
      J. Fry0.1
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - D. Kremer 22-11, L. Gillaspie 9-7, Y. Cano 21-11, R. Garrett 16-9
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Kremer 4-2, L. Gillaspie 1-1, Y. Cano 2-0, R. Garrett 0-1
      • Batters Faced - D. Kremer 7, L. Gillaspie 3, Y. Cano 4, R. Garrett 3
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - E. Rodriguez 23-19, C. Shreve 15-11, R. Garcia 12-8, J. Fry 23-13
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - E. Rodriguez 4-1, R. Garcia 1-0
      • Batters Faced - E. Rodriguez 7, C. Shreve 4, R. Garcia 3, J. Fry 7
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      A. Frazier 2B2000000.000.000.000.000
      A. Hays LF.000.000.000.000
      G. Henderson 3B.000.000.000.000
      J. Mateo SS.000.000.000.000
      R. Mountcastle 1B.000.000.000.000
      C. Mullins CF2010000.500.500.5001.000
      J. Ortiz SS.000.000.000.000
      A. Rutschman C2000001.000.000.000.000
      A. Santander RF1000010.000.500.000.500
      R. Urias 3B.000.000.000.000
      BENCHAB
      A. Frazier 2B2
      A. Hays LF
      G. Henderson 3B
      J. Mateo SS
      R. Mountcastle 1B
      C. Mullins CF2
      J. Ortiz SS
      A. Rutschman C2
      A. Santander RF1
      R. Urias 3B
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      A. Baddoo LF2010000.500.5001.0001.500
      J. Baez SS2000000.000.000.000.000
      E. Haase C1000010.000.500.000.500
      A. Lipcius 3B2212100.500.5002.0002.500
      A. Meadows RF2000000.000.000.000.000
      P. Meadows CF2111101.500.5002.0002.500
      T. Nevin 3B3000000.000.000.000.000
      W. Perez SS.000.000.000.000
      D. Sands C.000.000.000.000
      J. Schoop 2B2000001.000.000.000.000
      BENCHAB
      A. Baddoo LF2
      J. Baez SS2
      E. Haase C1
      A. Lipcius 3B2
      A. Meadows RF2
      P. Meadows CF2
      T. Nevin 3B3
      W. Perez SS
      D. Sands C
      J. Schoop 2B2
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      K. Akin RP-0.00.000.00
      B. Baker RP-0.00.000.00
      M. Baumann RP-0.00.000.00
      F. Bautista RP-0.00.000.00
      K. Bradish SP-0.00.000.00
      N. Denoyer RP-0.00.000.00
      K. Gibson SP-0.00.000.00
      M. Givens RP-0.00.000.00
      D. Hall RP-0.00.000.00
      C. Irvin SP-0.00.000.00
      S. Johnson RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Krehbiel RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Means SP-0.00.000.00
      C. Perez RP-0.00.000.00
      A. Politi RP-0.00.000.00
      G. Rodriguez RP-0.00.000.00
      D. Rom SP0-002.04.50210121.50
      D. Tate RP-0.00.000.00
      N. Vespi RP-0.00.000.00
      A. Voth RP-0.00.000.00
      S. Watkins SP-0.00.000.00
      T. Wells SP-0.00.000.00
      B. Zimmermann SP-0.00.000.00
      BULLPENW-L
      K. Akin RP-
      B. Baker RP-
      M. Baumann RP-
      F. Bautista RP-
      K. Bradish SP-
      N. Denoyer RP-
      K. Gibson SP-
      M. Givens RP-
      D. Hall RP-
      C. Irvin SP-
      S. Johnson RP-
      J. Krehbiel RP-
      J. Means SP-
      C. Perez RP-
      A. Politi RP-
      G. Rodriguez RP-
      D. Rom SP0-0
      D. Tate RP-
      N. Vespi RP-
      A. Voth RP-
      S. Watkins SP-
      T. Wells SP-
      B. Zimmermann SP-
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      T. Alexander SP-0.00.000.00
      M. Boyd RP-0.00.000.00
      B. Brieske SP-0.00.000.00
      J. Cisnero RP-0.00.000.00
      M. Englert SP0-002.00.00000040.00
      A. Faedo SP-0.00.000.00
      J. Foley RP-0.00.000.00
      G. Hill RP0-002.00.00100111.00
      T. Holton RP-0.00.000.00
      A. Lange RP-0.00.000.00
      M. Lorenzen SP-0.00.000.00
      M. Manning SP-0.00.000.00
      R. Olson SP-0.00.000.00
      T. Skubal SP-0.00.000.00
      S. Turnbull SP-0.00.000.00
      E. Uceta RP-0.00.000.00
      W. Vest RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Wentz SP-0.00.000.00
      B. White RP-0.00.000.00
      BULLPENW-L
      T. Alexander SP-
      M. Boyd RP-
      B. Brieske SP-
      J. Cisnero RP-
      M. Englert SP0-0
      A. Faedo SP-
      J. Foley RP-
      G. Hill RP0-0
      T. Holton RP-
      A. Lange RP-
      M. Lorenzen SP-
      M. Manning SP-
      R. Olson SP-
      T. Skubal SP-
      S. Turnbull SP-
      E. Uceta RP-
      W. Vest RP-
      J. Wentz SP-
      B. White RP-
        • 1ST INNING
          		Maton homered to right01
        • 5TH INNING
          		Diaz doubled to deep center, Cordero scored11
          		Vavra singled to left, Cowser and Diaz scored, Norby to second31
          		Stowers singled to shallow left, Norby scored, Lester to third, McCann to second41
          		Westburg walked, Lester scored, McCann to third, Stowers to second51
          		Cordero reached on fielder's choice to first, McCann scored, Stowers to third, Westburg out at second61
          		Diaz homered to right, Mayo and Stowers scored91
          		Vierling homered to left, Short scored93
        • 1ST INNING
          • E. Rodriguez Pitching:
          • R. McKenna: Strike looking, McKenna grounded out to second
          • T. Vavra: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Vavra singled to right
          • J. McCann: Foul, Foul, Foul, McCann flied out to deep center
          • K. Stowers: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Stowers struck out swinging
          • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • D. Kremer Pitching:
          • R. Greene: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Greene grounded out to third
          • N. Maton: Ball, Maton homered to right
          • M. Cabrera: Ball, Cabrera grounded out to shortstop
          • K. Carpenter: Ball, Carpenter grounded out to pitcher
          • End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 2ND INNING
          • E. Rodriguez Pitching:
          • J. Westburg: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Westburg reached on an infield single to first
          • F. Cordero: Cordero lined out to left
          • L. Diaz: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Diaz grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Westburg out at second
          • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • D. Kremer Pitching:
          • S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Torkelson flied out to deep center
          • C. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hernandez walked
          • M. Vierling: Strike looking, Ball, Vierling grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Hernandez out at second
          • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 3RD INNING
          • Chasen Shreve relieved Eduardo Rodriguez
          • C. Cowser: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Cowser struck out swinging
          • C. Norby: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Norby popped out to shortstop
          • R. McKenna: Ball, McKenna singled to left
          • T. Vavra: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, McKenna stole second, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Vavra struck out swinging
          • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • Logan Gillaspie relieved Dean Kremer
          • R. Kreidler: Strike looking, Kreidler flied out to center
          • J. Rogers: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Rogers struck out looking
          • R. Greene: Strike looking, Greene grounded out to third
          • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 4TH INNING
          • Rony Garcia relieved Chasen Shreve
          • J. McCann: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, McCann struck out swinging
          • K. Stowers: Strike looking, Ball, Stowers grounded out to second
          • J. Westburg: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Westburg struck out swinging
          • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
          • Yennier Cano relieved Logan Gillaspie
          • N. Maton: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Maton struck out swinging
          • M. Cabrera: Ball, Ball, Ball, Cabrera grounded out to third
          • K. Carpenter: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Carpenter safe at first on shortstop Westburg fielding error
          • S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Torkelson struck out swinging
          • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 5TH INNING
          • Jace Fry relieved Rony Garcia
          • F. Cordero: Cordero singled to deep right
          • L. Diaz: Ball, Diaz doubled to deep center, Cordero scored
          • C. Cowser: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Cowser walked
          • C. Norby: Norby singled to center, Diaz to third, Cowser to second
          • R. McKenna: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, McKenna struck out swinging
          • T. Vavra: Foul, Ball, Vavra singled to left, Cowser and Diaz scored, Norby to second
          • Josh Lester ran for Terrin Vavra
          • J. McCann: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, McCann singled to left, Norby to third, Lester to second
          • relieved Jace Fry
          • K. Stowers: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Stowers singled to shallow left, Norby scored, Lester to third, McCann to second
          • J. Westburg: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Westburg walked, Lester scored, McCann to third, Stowers to second
          • F. Cordero: Foul, Cordero reached on fielder's choice to first, McCann scored, Stowers to third, Westburg out at second
          • Coby Mayo ran for Franchy Cordero
          • L. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Diaz homered to right, Mayo and Stowers scored
          • C. Cowser: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cowser walked
          • relieved Jace Fry
          • C. Norby: Ball, Norby doubled to deep center, Cowser to third
          • Daz Cameron hit for Ryan McKenna
          • D. Cameron: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Cameron struck out swinging
          • Middle of the 5th (9 Runs, 8 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Daz Cameron in center field
          • Josh Lester at third base
          • Coby Mayo at designated hitter
          • Reed Garrett relieved Yennier Cano
          • C. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Hernandez walked
          • Zack Short ran for Cesar Hernandez
          • M. Vierling: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Vierling homered to left, Short scored
          • R. Kreidler: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Kreidler struck out looking
          • J. Rogers: Strike looking, Strike looking

        Publix Field at Joker Marchant StadiumLakeland, FL
