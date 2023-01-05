Live
Box Score
Plays
Live
Box Score
Plays
Tweets
5th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
- PITCHER0.1 IP, 2 ER, BB, SO, 17 P
- BATTER0-1, SO
9 J. Rogers 1: 96 mph Fastball Strike looking 0-1 1ST INNING Maton homered to right 0 1 5TH INNING Diaz doubled to deep center, Cordero scored 1 1 Vavra singled to left, Cowser and Diaz scored, Norby to second 3 1 Stowers singled to shallow left, Norby scored, Lester to third, McCann to second 4 1 Westburg walked, Lester scored, McCann to third, Stowers to second 5 1 Cordero reached on fielder's choice to first, McCann scored, Stowers to third, Westburg out at second 6 1 Diaz homered to right, Mayo and Stowers scored 9 1 Vierling homered to left, Short scored 9 3
LAST OUT
- R. Kreidler SSKreidler struck out looking
DUE UP 5TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|R. McKenna CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|2.5
|a- D. Cameron PH-CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|T. Vavra 3B
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.667
|.667
|1.333
|2.000
|3.5
|J. Lester PR-3B
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.667
|.000
|.667
|1.0
|J. McCann C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.5
|K. Stowers RF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|2.5
|J. Westburg SS
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|.667
|.500
|1.167
|2.5
|F. Cordero DH
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|3.0
|C. Mayo PR-DH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1.0
|L. Diaz 1B
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|.667
|2.000
|2.667
|12.0
|C. Cowser LF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.000
|.667
|.000
|.667
|2.5
|C. Norby 2B
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|.667
|1.000
|1.667
|4.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R. McKenna CF
|3
|a- D. Cameron PH-CF
|1
|T. Vavra 3B
|3
|J. Lester PR-3B
|0
|J. McCann C
|3
|K. Stowers RF
|3
|J. Westburg SS
|2
|F. Cordero DH
|3
|C. Mayo PR-DH
|0
|L. Diaz 1B
|3
|C. Cowser LF
|1
|C. Norby 2B
|3
- a-struck out for McKenna in the 5th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|R. Greene CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|N. Maton 3B
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|5.5
|M. Cabrera DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|K. Carpenter LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|S. Torkelson 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|C. Hernandez 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|1.000
|.000
|1.000
|2.0
|Z. Short PR
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|1.0
|M. Vierling RF
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|7.0
|R. Kreidler SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|J. Rogers C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|R. Greene CF
|2
|N. Maton 3B
|2
|M. Cabrera DH
|2
|K. Carpenter LF
|2
|S. Torkelson 1B
|2
|C. Hernandez 2B
|0
|Z. Short PR
|0
|M. Vierling RF
|2
|R. Kreidler SS
|2
|J. Rogers C
|1
- 2B - L. Diaz, C. Norby
- HR - L. Diaz
- RBI - T. Vavra 2 (4), K. Stowers, J. Westburg, F. Cordero, L. Diaz 4 (4)
- 2-Out RBI - L. Diaz 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Cameron 2 (2), T. Vavra
- HR - N. Maton, M. Vierling
- RBI - N. Maton, M. Vierling 2 (2)
- SB - R. McKenna
- DP - (Norby-Westburg-Diaz)
- E - J. Westburg
- DP - (Hernandez-Kreidler-Torkelson)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|D. Kremer
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4.50
|1.00
|3.0
|L. Gillaspie
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|Y. Cano
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|R. Garrett
|0.1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|54.00
|6.00
|-2.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|D. Kremer
|2.0
|L. Gillaspie
|1.0
|Y. Cano
|1.0
|R. Garrett
|0.1
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|E. Rodriguez
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|4.5
|C. Shreve
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.0
|R. Garcia
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|J. Fry
|0.1
|5
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|162.00
|18.00
|-10.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|E. Rodriguez
|2.0
|C. Shreve
|1.0
|R. Garcia
|1.0
|J. Fry
|0.1
- Pitches-Strikes - D. Kremer 22-11, L. Gillaspie 9-7, Y. Cano 21-11, R. Garrett 16-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Kremer 4-2, L. Gillaspie 1-1, Y. Cano 2-0, R. Garrett 0-1
- Batters Faced - D. Kremer 7, L. Gillaspie 3, Y. Cano 4, R. Garrett 3
- Pitches-Strikes - E. Rodriguez 23-19, C. Shreve 15-11, R. Garcia 12-8, J. Fry 23-13
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - E. Rodriguez 4-1, R. Garcia 1-0
- Batters Faced - E. Rodriguez 7, C. Shreve 4, R. Garcia 3, J. Fry 7
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Frazier 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Hays LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|G. Henderson 3B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Mateo SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|R. Mountcastle 1B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Mullins CF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|J. Ortiz SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Rutschman C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Santander RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|R. Urias 3B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|A. Frazier 2B
|2
|A. Hays LF
|G. Henderson 3B
|J. Mateo SS
|R. Mountcastle 1B
|C. Mullins CF
|2
|J. Ortiz SS
|A. Rutschman C
|2
|A. Santander RF
|1
|R. Urias 3B
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Baddoo LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|J. Baez SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|E. Haase C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|A. Lipcius 3B
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|A. Meadows RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|P. Meadows CF
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|T. Nevin 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|W. Perez SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|D. Sands C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Schoop 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|A. Baddoo LF
|2
|J. Baez SS
|2
|E. Haase C
|1
|A. Lipcius 3B
|2
|A. Meadows RF
|2
|P. Meadows CF
|2
|T. Nevin 3B
|3
|W. Perez SS
|D. Sands C
|J. Schoop 2B
|2
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|K. Akin RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Baker RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Baumann RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|F. Bautista RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Bradish SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Denoyer RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Gibson SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Givens RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Hall RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Irvin SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Johnson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Krehbiel RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Means SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Perez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Politi RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|G. Rodriguez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Rom SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|4.50
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1.50
|D. Tate RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Vespi RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Voth RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Watkins SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Wells SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Zimmermann SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|K. Akin RP
|-
|B. Baker RP
|-
|M. Baumann RP
|-
|F. Bautista RP
|-
|K. Bradish SP
|-
|N. Denoyer RP
|-
|K. Gibson SP
|-
|M. Givens RP
|-
|D. Hall RP
|-
|C. Irvin SP
|-
|S. Johnson RP
|-
|J. Krehbiel RP
|-
|J. Means SP
|-
|C. Perez RP
|-
|A. Politi RP
|-
|G. Rodriguez RP
|-
|D. Rom SP
|0-0
|D. Tate RP
|-
|N. Vespi RP
|-
|A. Voth RP
|-
|S. Watkins SP
|-
|T. Wells SP
|-
|B. Zimmermann SP
|-
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|T. Alexander SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Boyd RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Brieske SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Cisnero RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Englert SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|A. Faedo SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Foley RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|G. Hill RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1.00
|T. Holton RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Lange RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Lorenzen SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Manning SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Olson SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Skubal SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Turnbull SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Uceta RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|W. Vest RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Wentz SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. White RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|T. Alexander SP
|-
|M. Boyd RP
|-
|B. Brieske SP
|-
|J. Cisnero RP
|-
|M. Englert SP
|0-0
|A. Faedo SP
|-
|J. Foley RP
|-
|G. Hill RP
|0-0
|T. Holton RP
|-
|A. Lange RP
|-
|M. Lorenzen SP
|-
|M. Manning SP
|-
|R. Olson SP
|-
|T. Skubal SP
|-
|S. Turnbull SP
|-
|E. Uceta RP
|-
|W. Vest RP
|-
|J. Wentz SP
|-
|B. White RP
|-
- NOW PITCHING0.1 IP, 2 ER, BB, SO, 17 P
- NOW BATTING0-1, SO
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|R. McKenna CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|2.5
|a- D. Cameron PH-CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|T. Vavra 3B
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.667
|.667
|1.333
|2.000
|3.5
|J. Lester PR-3B
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.667
|.000
|.667
|1.0
|J. McCann C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.5
|K. Stowers RF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|2.5
|J. Westburg SS
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|.667
|.500
|1.167
|2.5
|F. Cordero DH
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|3.0
|C. Mayo PR-DH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1.0
|L. Diaz 1B
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|.667
|2.000
|2.667
|12.0
|C. Cowser LF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.000
|.667
|.000
|.667
|2.5
|C. Norby 2B
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|.667
|1.000
|1.667
|4.0
|Total
|25
|9
|11
|9
|1
|3
|7
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|R. McKenna CF
|3
|a- D. Cameron PH-CF
|1
|T. Vavra 3B
|3
|J. Lester PR-3B
|0
|J. McCann C
|3
|K. Stowers RF
|3
|J. Westburg SS
|2
|F. Cordero DH
|3
|C. Mayo PR-DH
|0
|L. Diaz 1B
|3
|C. Cowser LF
|1
|C. Norby 2B
|3
|Total
|25
- a-struck out for McKenna in the 5th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|R. Greene CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|N. Maton 3B
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|5.5
|M. Cabrera DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|K. Carpenter LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|S. Torkelson 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|C. Hernandez 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|1.000
|.000
|1.000
|2.0
|Z. Short PR
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|1.0
|M. Vierling RF
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|7.0
|R. Kreidler SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|J. Rogers C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|Total
|15
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|R. Greene CF
|2
|N. Maton 3B
|2
|M. Cabrera DH
|2
|K. Carpenter LF
|2
|S. Torkelson 1B
|2
|C. Hernandez 2B
|0
|Z. Short PR
|0
|M. Vierling RF
|2
|R. Kreidler SS
|2
|J. Rogers C
|1
|Total
|15
- 2B - L. Diaz, C. Norby
- HR - L. Diaz
- RBI - T. Vavra 2 (4), K. Stowers, J. Westburg, F. Cordero, L. Diaz 4 (4)
- 2-Out RBI - L. Diaz 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Cameron 2 (2), T. Vavra
- HR - N. Maton, M. Vierling
- RBI - N. Maton, M. Vierling 2 (2)
- SB - R. McKenna
- DP - (Norby-Westburg-Diaz)
- E - J. Westburg
- DP - (Hernandez-Kreidler-Torkelson)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|D. Kremer
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4.50
|1.00
|3.0
|L. Gillaspie
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|Y. Cano
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|R. Garrett
|0.1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|54.00
|6.00
|-2.5
|Total
|4.1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|D. Kremer
|2.0
|L. Gillaspie
|1.0
|Y. Cano
|1.0
|R. Garrett
|0.1
|Total
|4.1
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|E. Rodriguez
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|4.5
|C. Shreve
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.0
|R. Garcia
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|J. Fry
|0.1
|5
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|162.00
|18.00
|-10.5
|Total
|5.0
|11
|9
|9
|3
|7
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|E. Rodriguez
|2.0
|C. Shreve
|1.0
|R. Garcia
|1.0
|J. Fry
|0.1
|Total
|5.0
- Pitches-Strikes - D. Kremer 22-11, L. Gillaspie 9-7, Y. Cano 21-11, R. Garrett 16-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Kremer 4-2, L. Gillaspie 1-1, Y. Cano 2-0, R. Garrett 0-1
- Batters Faced - D. Kremer 7, L. Gillaspie 3, Y. Cano 4, R. Garrett 3
- Pitches-Strikes - E. Rodriguez 23-19, C. Shreve 15-11, R. Garcia 12-8, J. Fry 23-13
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - E. Rodriguez 4-1, R. Garcia 1-0
- Batters Faced - E. Rodriguez 7, C. Shreve 4, R. Garcia 3, J. Fry 7
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Frazier 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Hays LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|G. Henderson 3B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Mateo SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|R. Mountcastle 1B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Mullins CF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|J. Ortiz SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Rutschman C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Santander RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|R. Urias 3B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|A. Frazier 2B
|2
|A. Hays LF
|G. Henderson 3B
|J. Mateo SS
|R. Mountcastle 1B
|C. Mullins CF
|2
|J. Ortiz SS
|A. Rutschman C
|2
|A. Santander RF
|1
|R. Urias 3B
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Baddoo LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|J. Baez SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|E. Haase C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|A. Lipcius 3B
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|A. Meadows RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|P. Meadows CF
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|T. Nevin 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|W. Perez SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|D. Sands C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Schoop 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|A. Baddoo LF
|2
|J. Baez SS
|2
|E. Haase C
|1
|A. Lipcius 3B
|2
|A. Meadows RF
|2
|P. Meadows CF
|2
|T. Nevin 3B
|3
|W. Perez SS
|D. Sands C
|J. Schoop 2B
|2
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|K. Akin RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Baker RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Baumann RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|F. Bautista RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Bradish SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Denoyer RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Gibson SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Givens RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Hall RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Irvin SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Johnson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Krehbiel RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Means SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Perez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Politi RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|G. Rodriguez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Rom SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|4.50
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1.50
|D. Tate RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Vespi RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Voth RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Watkins SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Wells SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Zimmermann SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|K. Akin RP
|-
|B. Baker RP
|-
|M. Baumann RP
|-
|F. Bautista RP
|-
|K. Bradish SP
|-
|N. Denoyer RP
|-
|K. Gibson SP
|-
|M. Givens RP
|-
|D. Hall RP
|-
|C. Irvin SP
|-
|S. Johnson RP
|-
|J. Krehbiel RP
|-
|J. Means SP
|-
|C. Perez RP
|-
|A. Politi RP
|-
|G. Rodriguez RP
|-
|D. Rom SP
|0-0
|D. Tate RP
|-
|N. Vespi RP
|-
|A. Voth RP
|-
|S. Watkins SP
|-
|T. Wells SP
|-
|B. Zimmermann SP
|-
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|T. Alexander SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Boyd RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Brieske SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Cisnero RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Englert SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|A. Faedo SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Foley RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|G. Hill RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1.00
|T. Holton RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Lange RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Lorenzen SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Manning SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Olson SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Skubal SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Turnbull SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Uceta RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|W. Vest RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Wentz SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. White RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|T. Alexander SP
|-
|M. Boyd RP
|-
|B. Brieske SP
|-
|J. Cisnero RP
|-
|M. Englert SP
|0-0
|A. Faedo SP
|-
|J. Foley RP
|-
|G. Hill RP
|0-0
|T. Holton RP
|-
|A. Lange RP
|-
|M. Lorenzen SP
|-
|M. Manning SP
|-
|R. Olson SP
|-
|T. Skubal SP
|-
|S. Turnbull SP
|-
|E. Uceta RP
|-
|W. Vest RP
|-
|J. Wentz SP
|-
|B. White RP
|-
1ST INNING Maton homered to right 0 1 5TH INNING Diaz doubled to deep center, Cordero scored 1 1 Vavra singled to left, Cowser and Diaz scored, Norby to second 3 1 Stowers singled to shallow left, Norby scored, Lester to third, McCann to second 4 1 Westburg walked, Lester scored, McCann to third, Stowers to second 5 1 Cordero reached on fielder's choice to first, McCann scored, Stowers to third, Westburg out at second 6 1 Diaz homered to right, Mayo and Stowers scored 9 1 Vierling homered to left, Short scored 9 3
- E. Rodriguez Pitching:
- R. McKenna: Strike looking, McKenna grounded out to second
- T. Vavra: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Vavra singled to right
- J. McCann: Foul, Foul, Foul, McCann flied out to deep center
- K. Stowers: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Stowers struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- E. Rodriguez Pitching:
- J. Westburg: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Westburg reached on an infield single to first
- F. Cordero: Cordero lined out to left
- L. Diaz: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Diaz grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Westburg out at second
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Kremer Pitching:
- S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Torkelson flied out to deep center
- C. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hernandez walked
- M. Vierling: Strike looking, Ball, Vierling grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Hernandez out at second
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Chasen Shreve relieved Eduardo Rodriguez
- C. Cowser: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Cowser struck out swinging
- C. Norby: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Norby popped out to shortstop
- R. McKenna: Ball, McKenna singled to left
- T. Vavra: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, McKenna stole second, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Vavra struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Rony Garcia relieved Chasen Shreve
- J. McCann: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, McCann struck out swinging
- K. Stowers: Strike looking, Ball, Stowers grounded out to second
- J. Westburg: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Westburg struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- Yennier Cano relieved Logan Gillaspie
- N. Maton: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Maton struck out swinging
- M. Cabrera: Ball, Ball, Ball, Cabrera grounded out to third
- K. Carpenter: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Carpenter safe at first on shortstop Westburg fielding error
- S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Torkelson struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jace Fry relieved Rony Garcia
- F. Cordero: Cordero singled to deep right
- L. Diaz: Ball, Diaz doubled to deep center, Cordero scored
- C. Cowser: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Cowser walked
- C. Norby: Norby singled to center, Diaz to third, Cowser to second
- R. McKenna: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, McKenna struck out swinging
- T. Vavra: Foul, Ball, Vavra singled to left, Cowser and Diaz scored, Norby to second
- Josh Lester ran for Terrin Vavra
- J. McCann: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, McCann singled to left, Norby to third, Lester to second
- relieved Jace Fry
- K. Stowers: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Stowers singled to shallow left, Norby scored, Lester to third, McCann to second
- J. Westburg: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Westburg walked, Lester scored, McCann to third, Stowers to second
- F. Cordero: Foul, Cordero reached on fielder's choice to first, McCann scored, Stowers to third, Westburg out at second
- Coby Mayo ran for Franchy Cordero
- L. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Diaz homered to right, Mayo and Stowers scored
- C. Cowser: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cowser walked
- relieved Jace Fry
- C. Norby: Ball, Norby doubled to deep center, Cowser to third
- Daz Cameron hit for Ryan McKenna
- D. Cameron: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Cameron struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (9 Runs, 8 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Daz Cameron in center field
- Josh Lester at third base
- Coby Mayo at designated hitter
- Reed Garrett relieved Yennier Cano
- C. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Hernandez walked
- Zack Short ran for Cesar Hernandez
- M. Vierling: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Vierling homered to left, Short scored
- R. Kreidler: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Kreidler struck out looking
- J. Rogers: Strike looking, Strike looking
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 R. McKenna CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2 T. Vavra 3B
|3
|2
|2
|1
|.667
|3 J. McCann C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4 K. Stowers RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5 J. Westburg SS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 F. Cordero DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 L. Diaz 1B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 C. Cowser LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 C. Norby 2B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 R. Greene CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2 N. Maton 3B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3 M. Cabrera DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|4 K. Carpenter LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5 S. Torkelson 1B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 C. Hernandez 2B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 M. Vierling RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 R. Kreidler SS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 J. Rogers C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Dillon Tate
|Elbow
|05-01-2023Expected to be out until at least May 2
|Felix Bautista
|Shoulder
|03-19-2023Questionable for start of season
|John Means
|Elbow
|07-13-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
|DL Hall
|Back
|03-29-2023Questionable for start of season
|Nick Vespi
|Abdomen
|03-04-2023Probable for start of season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Jose Cisnero
|Neck
|02-28-2023Probable for start of season
|Wenceel Perez
|Back
|02-28-2023Probable for start of season
|Casey Mize
|Elbow
|08-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Tarik Skubal
|Elbow
|05-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Jun 1