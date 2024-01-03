StatsStubHub
Matchup
Stats
TweetsStubHub
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 T. Friedl CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2 E. De La Cruz SS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3 J. Candelario 3B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4 J. Fraley RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5 T. Stephenson C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 W. Benson LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 J. Harrison 2B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 N. Martini 1B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 A. Wynns DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 S. Kwan LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2 A. Gimenez 2B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3 J. Ramirez 3B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4 J. Naylor 1B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5 R. Laureano RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 D. De Los Santos DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 B. Naylor C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 B. Rocchio SS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 M. Straw CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Sam Moll
|Shoulder
|02-27-2024Probable for start of season
|Emilio Pagan
|Abdomen
|02-29-2024Probable for start of season
|Alex Young
|Back
|02-23-2024Probable for start of season
|Ian Gibaut
|Forearm
|03-05-2024Probable for start of season
|Jonathan India
|Foot
|03-06-2024Questionable for start of season
|Matt McLain
|Oblique
|02-29-2024Probable for start of season
|Noelvi Marte
|Hamstring
|03-01-2024Probable for start of season
|Nick Lodolo
|Lower Leg
|02-28-2024Probable for start of season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|James Karinchak
|Shoulder
|02-29-2024Probable for start of season
|Gabriel Arias
|Wrist
|02-23-2024Probable for start of season
|George Valera
|Hamstring
|03-08-2024Questionable for start of season
|Daniel Espino
|Shoulder
|06-30-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
|Logan Taylor Allen
|Shoulder
|02-23-2024Probable for start of season
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team