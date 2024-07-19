Teams that finished the first half of the season on a bit of a roll clash on Friday when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle the Chicago Cubs in the first of a three-game series at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Diamondbacks (49-48), who are second in the National League West, won eight of 12 prior to the All-Star Game. The Cubs (47-51), fifth in the NL Central, but just 3.5 games out of the Wild Card, have won eight of their last 11 games. Chicago has won two of the three previous meetings this season in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks lead the all-time series 98-85, although the Cubs hold a 46-43 edge in games at Wrigley Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs money line: Arizona -119, Chicago -101

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs over/under: 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs run line: Arizona -1.5 (+147)

ARI: The Diamondbacks have hit the game total over in 26 of their last 37 games (+15 units)

CHC: The Cubs have hit the money line in eight of their last 11 games (+6.65 units)

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Second baseman Ketel Marte has been on fire of late. He entered the All-Star break batting .292, with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 57 RBI and 64 runs scored. He was 1-for-3 with a run scored in Tuesday's All-Star Game. He had five multi-hit games over the last nine prior to the break, including a 3-for-5 effort with a homer, four RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has hit Chicago pitching well in the past, batting .278 with five doubles, one triple, five homers and 14 RBI in 30 career games against the Cubs.

Left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has also been hitting the ball well. He has hits in nine of his past 10 games, including a 2-for-4 performance in a 10-8 loss at San Diego on July 5. In that game, Gurriel doubled and scored a run. He was 2-for-5 with a double, homer, three RBI and two runs scored in a 12-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 3. In 12 career games against the Cubs, he has two doubles, two homers and nine RBI. RHP Ryne Nelson (6-6. 4.98 ERA) is expected to start for Arizona.

Why you should back the Cubs

Left-hander Justin Steele (2-3, 2.71 ERA) is expected to start for Chicago. In 14 starts this season, he has logged 86.1 innings of work, allowing 64 hits, 26 earned runs, 18 walks, while striking out 81. He has registered wins in each of his last two starts, including an 8-0 victory at Baltimore on July 18. In that game, he pitched seven innings, allowing three hits, while striking out four.

Helping lead the offense is first baseman Michael Busch. In a 5-4 loss in Game 2 of a doubleheader at St. Louis on Saturday, he was 3-for-5 with a double. He was on a roll in the three-game sweep at Baltimore last week, going 8-for-15 (.533) with three doubles, one homer and four RBI. In 91 games this season, Busch is batting .271 with 19 doubles, one triple, 12 homers, 36 RBI and 46 runs scored.

