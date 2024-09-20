The Chicago Cubs will look to win their second game in a row when they take on the Washington Nationals in the second of a four-game series on Friday. Chicago earned a 7-6 win on Thursday night. The Nationals (68-85), fourth in the National League East, have lost four in a row. The Cubs (78-75), second in the NL Central, have lost five of eight.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 1:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is a -170 favorite on the money line (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Nationals vs. Cubs odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.

Nationals vs. Cubs money line: Cubs -170, Nationals +143

Nationals vs. Cubs over/under: 9 runs

Nationals vs. Cubs run line: Chicago -1.5 (+118)

WAS: The Nationals have covered the first five innings run line in their last 25 games (+27.50 units)

CHI: The Cubs have hit the team total under in 38 of their last 58 games at home (+16.15 units)

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago is expected to send right-hander Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.54 ERA) to the mound. Tallion, in his eighth season and second in Chicago, has started 26 games this season for the Cubs. He has won his last two decisions and is coming off a solid performance in a no-decision in a 6-5 loss at Colorado on Saturday. In that game, he went six innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out six.

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki has been red hot of late. He extended his hitting streak to 10 games on Thursday with a 2-for-3 performance with a homer and two RBI. He was 3-for-5 in Monday's 9-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. In 126 games this season, Suzuki is hitting .280 with 25 doubles, six triples, 21 homers and 70 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Nationals

Right-hander Trevor Williams (5-0, 2.22 ERA) is expected to get the start for Washington. He will be coming off the 60-day disabled list to make the start. In 11 starts this season, he has allowed 45 hits, 14 earned runs and 16 walks, while striking out 47 in 56.2 innings of work. In his last outing on May 30, a 3-1 win at Atlanta, Williams pitched 5.2 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks, while striking out four. In two career starts against the Cubs, he has no record, but has pitched 10.1 innings, allowing two earned runs and three walks, while striking out five.

Shortstop C.J. Abrams was 4-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in Thursday's loss. He has three multi-hit games over the last five he's played in. He had two hits in Wednesday's 10-0 loss to the New York Mets. In 137 games this season, he has 29 doubles, six triples, 20 homers and 65 RBI. In 14 career games against the Cubs, he is batting .300 with five RBI and three stolen bases. See which team to pick here.

