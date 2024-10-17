The Los Angeles Dodgers are squaring off against the New York Mets in Game 4 on Thursday evening. The Dodgers picked up a commanding 8-0 win over New York in Game 3. They now have a 2-1 lead and look to gain another win on the road. Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA) is set to start for New York., while Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA) takes the mound for the Dodgers.

First pitch from Citi Field in New York is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -136 favorite on the money line (risk $136 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Mets odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.

Dodgers vs. Mets money line: Dodgers -136, Mets +116

Dodgers vs. Mets over/under: 7 runs

Dodgers vs. Mets run line: Mets +1.5 (-151)

NYM: The Mets are sixth in baseball with 207 total home runs

LAD: In 169 games with a spread this season, the Dodgers are 86-83-0 ATS

Why you should back the Dodgers

The Dodgers have an explosive offense that is capable of pouring in runs. They have scored at least seven runs in four different contests this postseason. Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is extremely productive at the plate. Ohtani has outstanding pop and bat speed. In the Game 3 victory, he was 1-of-4 with a three-run homer.

Third baseman Max Muncy is a solid defender in the corner due to his strong arm and range. Muncy also has a smooth swing and uses his good pitch-recognition skills to make consistent contact. He's recorded a hit in all three games this series. In Game 3, Muncy went 2-of-2 with a solo homer and two runs scored. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

Shortstop Francisco Lindor is an instinctive and athletic difference-maker for New York. Lindor has a quick swing but also has the power to carry pitches out of the ballpark. In the regular season, he belted 33 home runs, 91 RBI, and .844 OPS. In the 2024 MLB playoffs, the 30-year-old has two homers and seven RBI.

Third baseman Mark Vientos has power to all parts of the field. Vientos does a great job driving the ball to the opposite side of the diamond. During the playoffs, the 24-year-old is currently first on the team in batting average (.366), RBI (11), and hits (15). Vientos has recorded a hit in six of his last seven playoff games. See which team to pick here.

