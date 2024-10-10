The Detroit Tigers will look to punch their ticket to the American League Championship Series when they battle the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the ALDS in Detroit on Thursday. Detroit moved one step closer to reaching the ALCS for the first time since 2013 when they posted a 3-0 win over Cleveland on Wednesday. The Guardians (92-69), who won the AL Central Division for the second time in three years, have not advanced past the divisional round since reaching the World Series in 2016. The Tigers (86-76), third in the AL Central, last reached the postseason in 2014.

First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 6:08 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a -122 favorite on the money line (risk $122 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Tigers odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 6.5.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Tigers:

Guardians vs. Tigers money line: Cleveland -122, Detroit +102

Guardians vs. Tigers over-under: 6.5 runs

Guardians vs. Tigers run line: Cleveland -1.5 (+145)

CLE: The Guardians have hit the money line in 93 of their last 164 games (+9.55 units)

DET: The Tigers have hit the run line in 56 of their last 90 games (+18.80 units)

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland is expected to send right-hander Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA) to the mound. In the series opener, he pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four hits and one walk, while striking out six in a 7-0 win. The second-year veteran pitched in 31 games this season, all starts, and logged 173.2 innings of work, allowing 150 hits, 67 earned runs and 44 walks, while striking out 187. He started four games against the Tigers during the regular season, going 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA with four walks and 19 strikeouts.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez is among Cleveland's top hitters. In 158 games, he batted .279 with 39 doubles, two triples, 39 homers, 118 RBI and 114 runs scored. He doubled in a run in Game 1 but has been hitless the past two games. He hit Detroit pitching well during the regular season, batting .347 with five doubles, five homers and 12 RBI in 13 games. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit is expected to go with another bullpen game, a similar strategy that worked to perfection in Game 3. They will then look to their offense, including center fielder Matt Vierling. Vierling had two hits, including a double, with two walks in the Game 2 win on Monday. He has been among the Tigers' top hitters this season. In 144 games, he batted .257 with 28 doubles, five triples, 16 homers and 57 RBI.

Another weapon on offense is rookie second baseman Colt Keith. In 12 regular-season games against the Guardians, he batted .286 with a triple, two homers and seven RBI. He was 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's win over Detroit. In 148 games this season, Keith batted .260 with 15 doubles, four triples, 13 homers, 61 RBI and 54 runs scored. See which team to pick here.

How to make Guardians vs. Tigers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 7.5 combined runs.



So who wins Guardians vs. Tigers?