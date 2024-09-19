The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the National League Central division title for the third time in four years on Wednesday. They did so thanks to a Cubs loss earlier in the day but capped things off with a 2-1 walk-off win against the Philadelphia Phillies. Following the heart-pounding victory, the Brewers had a celebration for the ages in the locker room to commemorate the occasion.

In fact, legendary Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker may have gotten a little too excited. Brewers manager Pat Murphy was showering Uecker with praise while the team celebrated.

"There is no one who epitomizes a champion the way this man does right here," Murphy said. "There is no one out here -- what an example for us to be with every single day, Bob Uecker. No doubt about it, champion."

"I peed my pants," Uecker exclaimed before being showered with champagne in the locker room.

Uecker has been calling Brewers games for the past 53 seasons. In fact, Uecker even suited up for the team for two seasons in 1962 and 1963 before becoming the team's announcer in 1971.

In addition to Uecker, the Brewers also had some fun at the expense of outfielder Jackson Chourio.

The Brewers ended up placing several non-alcoholic beers in a stroller for Chourio. Of course, Chourio, who has been a huge part of Milwaukee's success this season, is just 20 years old, so he isn't of a legal drinking age to celebrate with his teammates.

Chourio posted a .273 batting average to go along with 21 home runs and 77 RBI during his rookie season up to this point. The 20-year old ended up going 1-for-4 with a triple in Wednesday's win.

The Brewers may have wrapped up the NL Central title, but they're still playing for their playoff seeding in the final two weeks of the regular season. The Phillies currently are one game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League's top record, while the Brewers sit three games behind the Phillies.