Mets third baseman Mark Vientos delivered the biggest hit of New York's series-tying NLCS Game 2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, a second-inning grand slam that resulted in an early 6-0 lead. It's worth noting that Vientos was only in position to hit that grand slam because the Dodgers intentionally walked Francisco Lindor with two outs and two runners in scoring position to load the bases. After the game, Vientos made it known that he took affront to that decision.

"To be honest with you, I took it personal," Vientos told FOX's Tom Verducci during a postgame interview. "I was like, OK, you want me up to the plate, I'm going to try to drive in a run. Honestly, I was trying to simplify the game, I wasn't trying to do too much. But I did take it [personally] that they [walked Lindor.]"

Here's a look at Vientos' grand slam, the third in Mets postseason franchise history. (Lindor hit one last week during the NLDS and the other was launched back in the day by Edgardo Alfonzo.)

Additionally, Vientos tied a Mets franchise record with his sixth multi-hit game of the playoffs, matching John Olerud (1999) and Todd Zeile (2000). Vientos is assured of appearing in at least three more playoff games this series, suggesting that he has a real opportunity to take sole possession of that record. (Though, to be fair, it's an apples to oranges comparison because of the postseason expansion that has taken place the last two decades.)

Vientos, 24, did not enter the season slotted in as the Mets' starting third baseman. Rather, he received an opportunity after Brett Baty, a more decorated youngster, failed to make the most of his chance and was demoted to the minors. Vientos went on to post a seasonal line of .266/.322/.516 (135 OPS+) with 27 home runs and 71 runs batted in across 111 games. His contributions were worth an estimated 3.2 Wins Above Replacement, according to the calculations housed at Baseball Reference.