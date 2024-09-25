The Boston Red Sox will be making a notable changes to their uniform rotation ahead of the 2025 regular season season. The team is phasing out its blue alternatives in favor of a new City Connect look, the team's chief marketing officer Adam Grossman told MassLive.

Major League Baseball and Nike allow teams to have four regular uniforms as well as a City Connect option. The Red Sox will continue to wear their home whites and their road grays, as well as their red alternatives. Those blue alternatives, however, will be phased out so that the Red Sox can continue to rock their original City Connect look, the yellow Boston Marathon-inspired fit.

"MLB allows Clubs who have a current City Connect jersey the ability to redesign it after several seasons," Grossman told Cotillo. "Given the popularity of our yellow uniforms with our players and fans, we have elected to keep it as a core uniform offering for the foreseeable future. We will unveil a City Connect 2.0 uniform in 2025 and will no longer wear our blue alternate jerseys."

The Red Sox won the 2018 World Series title while wearing their blue uniform tops against the Dodgers in Game 5.

The Red Sox debuted their yellow marathon-inspired uniforms in 2021. Getty Images

This is the second year in a row the Red Sox have tinkered with something uniform related. Last fall, manager Alex Cora laid out some new guidelines on what the Red Sox would be wearing and when.

"We're going to use the red on Fridays, we're going to use the City Connect on Saturdays, and the rest of the week we're going to wear white," Cora told the Boston Herald. "And on the road there's going to be a lot of gray and the blue top on Friday. There's going to be structure."

Coincidentally, the Boston Marathon city connect uniforms were a focal point then, too, as the Red Sox had gone 26-7 wearing their newest look. At the time, Cora made it clear that Boston would not be using those uniforms as a remedy to whatever ailed them. "We cannot rely on yellow whenever we suck," he said.