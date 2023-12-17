Major League Baseball aired its first ever live awards show on Saturday night in Las Vegas, handing out hardware for the All-MLB team and the Hank Aaron Award. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. hosted and gave an interview with CBS Sports leading up to the show.

Here was Wood's opening monologue:

Via Major League Baseball, "MLB introduced its first-ever All-MLB Team awards in 2019 to give a more comprehensive honor that covered the full breadth of a big-league regular season, complementing the All-Star Game selections that are awarded just past the season's halfway point. Introduced in 1999, the Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league."

Here are the winners. Please note the awards are for the 2023 season, so it's possible some players have changed teams during the offseason. We're listing their 2023 team.

Hank Aaron Award

National League: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

American League: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

All-MLB Starting Pitchers

First team

Second team

All-MLB Relief Pitchers

First team

Félix Bautista, Orioles

Josh Hader, Padres

Second team

All-MLB Catchers

First team

Adley Rutschman, Orioles

Second team

Jonah Heim, Rangers

All-MLB First basemen

First team

Second team

Matt Olson, Braves

All-MLB Second basemen

First team

Marcus Semien, Rangers

Second team

Ozzie Albies, Braves

All-MLB Shortstops

First team

Corey Seager, Rangers

Second team

All-MLB Third basemen

First team

Austin Riley, Braves

Second team

José Ramírez, Guardians

All-MLB Outfielders

First team

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks

Second team

All-MLB Designated hitters

First team

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Second team