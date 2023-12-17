Major League Baseball aired its first ever live awards show on Saturday night in Las Vegas, handing out hardware for the All-MLB team and the Hank Aaron Award. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. hosted and gave an interview with CBS Sports leading up to the show.
Here was Wood's opening monologue:
The All-MLB Team Show presented by @MGMRewards is underway on MLB Network and @roywoodjr CRUSHED this opening monologue! pic.twitter.com/3FFyzfCKgE— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 17, 2023
Via Major League Baseball, "MLB introduced its first-ever All-MLB Team awards in 2019 to give a more comprehensive honor that covered the full breadth of a big-league regular season, complementing the All-Star Game selections that are awarded just past the season's halfway point. Introduced in 1999, the Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league."
Here are the winners. Please note the awards are for the 2023 season, so it's possible some players have changed teams during the offseason. We're listing their 2023 team.
Hank Aaron Award
National League: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
American League: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
All-MLB Starting Pitchers
First team
- Gerrit Cole, Yankees
- Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks
- Blake Snell, Padres
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels
- Spencer Strider, Braves
Second team
- Kyle Bradish, Orioles
- Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers
- Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays
- Sonny Gray, Twins
- Jordan Montgomery, Rangers
All-MLB Relief Pitchers
First team
- Félix Bautista, Orioles
- Josh Hader, Padres
Second team
All-MLB Catchers
First team
- Adley Rutschman, Orioles
Second team
- Jonah Heim, Rangers
All-MLB First basemen
First team
Second team
- Matt Olson, Braves
All-MLB Second basemen
First team
- Marcus Semien, Rangers
Second team
- Ozzie Albies, Braves
All-MLB Shortstops
First team
- Corey Seager, Rangers
Second team
All-MLB Third basemen
First team
- Austin Riley, Braves
Second team
- José Ramírez, Guardians
All-MLB Outfielders
First team
- Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
- Mookie Betts, Dodgers
- Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
Second team
- Aaron Judge, Yankees
- Adolis García, Rangers
- Kyle Tucker, Astros
All-MLB Designated hitters
First team
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels
Second team
- Yordan Alvarez, Astros